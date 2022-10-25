Power up

Re Cedar LNG Would Raise B.C. Emissions, But Still Have Positive Global Impact: Report (Report on Business, Oct. 21): I am encouraged by the global perspective demonstrated by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office in giving the thumbs up to the Indigenous-led liquefied natural gas outlet planned for Kitimat.

The BCEAO also noted that, despite increasing British Columbia’s greenhouse-gas emissions, export of LNG would reduce the use of coal elsewhere. Greenhouse gas does not respect political boundaries; environmental activists who oppose this project should ask themselves why they prefer parochial probity to the accomplishment of their global objectives.

John Edmond Ottawa

Re Legault’s Plan For More Hydro Dams Draws Skepticism From An Unlikely Source (Report on Business, Oct. 19): Seeing the end of Quebec’s sweetheart hydro deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, again the province becomes insular instead of seeking joint interprovincial Canadian solutions.

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

Re As Calls Grow To Boost Electricity Generation, Utilities Have Other Ideas (Report on Business, Oct. 19): Decarbonizing the electricity sector and mass electrification requires a huge investment in renewable electricity generation to meet future Canadian demand. Yet there are substantial and growing electricity exports to the United States.

It would make more sense to curtail future exports to the U.S. and divert them to a national smart grid. Since consumers are paying the bills, they should have a say.

Public pressure can convince decision makers. Let’s step up.

Steven Kraemer Toronto

High and dry

Re Drought On B.C.’s Sunshine Coast Prompts Water Ban, Climate Anxiety (Oct. 19): We can all sympathize with the highest-level water restrictions and understand the hardship that residents and businesses on the Sunshine Coast must endure to combat the drought. But only strict adherence to the restrictions can protect the remaining water sources.

Tears are not enough.

Allan Shipley Parksville, B.C.

We may have had the least amount of summer rainfall on record here on the Sunshine Coast. But the problem is not lack of water. I believe it is a lack of management at all levels of government over many years.

We have drilled water wells that have not been put into service due to licence and permit delays. We experienced flooding last November, yet do not have the ability to capture all of the water.

The Sunshine Coast is a haven for retirees and many of them sold high-priced homes in Vancouver to move here. The continual issuance of new building permits puts more pressure on our water supply.

Young people are not moving here; prices have skyrocketed and we cannot recruit medical professionals, police or tradespeople because of the cost of living.

Barry Kaufman Sechelt, B.C.

Better options

Re There’s Been Only One Company IPO On The TSX In 2022, And That’s A Problem (Report on Business, Oct. 18): One missing element for the decline in initial public offerings is that exchange-traded funds have outperformed recent IPO listings by a country mile.

When the prospects of new listings improve, so will the volume of IPOs.

Peter de Auer Former director, Ontario Hydro Pension Fund; Port Hope, Ont.

Addition, subtraction

Re Ontario Offers Supports After Poor Student Test Scores (Oct. 21): Making Ontario’s kids into better math students should be as simple as 2+2: Introduce dedicated math teachers.

Elementary school teachers can be concerned with almost a dozen different subject areas. I was a Grade 8 teacher. At that level most teachers are generalists, but a few get to be math specialists.

I was astounded at how math specialists had time to focus and explore the pedagogy of math. These people love teaching and math. They live to explore new ideas to better teach math. They study the research, take the courses, devour the books and journals.

Create more dedicated math teachers. Then prepare to draw a graph of Ontario math scores with a sharply positive slope.

Jack Hanna Ottawa

As an elementary school principal, I learned that math textbooks can be a source of content, practice and support for teachers. The best ones follow the Ontario curriculum carefully, offer varying levels of difficulty and provide pacing by dividing up math strands.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce would do well to allot funds to Ontario textbooks which can be reused for several years, thereby saving on the costs of random photocopying and providing guidance to teachers who are more than willing to use a well laid-out program.

Giving money to parents for tutoring offers a Band-Aid solution to the problem at best.

Anne Armstrong M.Ed., Ontario Institute for Studies in Education; Guelph, Ont.

Few should be surprised that as a result of pandemic disruptions to systematic schooling, children fail to make expected progress in reading and mathematics.

The usual response to poorer scores is to blame teachers and impose “reforms,” few of which provide demonstrated effects. Instead they often disrupt classrooms and limit a teacher’s freedom to adjust practices to the needs of individual learners in their unique classrooms.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s response to the report, namely providing “math action teams” and a few dollars to parents of children who fall behind, does not grasp its major implication: the importance of systematic, stable classrooms with well-designed curriculums and well-trained, adequately resourced teaching staff.

Instead, Mr. Lecce offers yet another intervention for a system that, prior to the pandemic, had performed quite well.

David Olson Professor emeritus, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education; Toronto

Better sex ed

Re New Project Targets Misconceptions About Sexuality And Disabilities (Oct. 19): As an educational assistant, I don’t have it hard seconding that sex education for students who are differently abled shouldn’t be taught in a patronizing manner.

They should receive recognition that they can have queries linked to anything and everything about sexual intercourse, consent, gender identity, etc. It’s not always easy to ask, and no one should have their questions ignored.

I’ve given many a student answers to sex-education questions, whether talking to a student with a developmental delay about how pads are a kind of fabric blanket many people have to wear sometimes, or making sure someone with autism knew they had been born under a vibrant, queer, rainbow umbrella.

Students deserve dignified and appropriate responses, no matter the nature of their needs. It’s that easy.

Amy Soule Hamilton

