Open this photo in gallery: A transport truck hauling two trailers travels on the Trans-Canada Highway past Hwy 5 where a semi and a bus carrying seniors collided on west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Road hazard

Re “Dauphin mourns after many lifelong residents killed in Manitoba crash” (June 19): It happened again. An accident between a semi-truck and a bus on a rural prairie highway. This one shared many similarities with the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018, only this time it was a minibus filled with seniors. Both crashes happened at level crossings, the latest on the Trans-Canada Highway at an intersection with four divided lanes of traffic.

Unlike the Interstate Highway System in the United States, the Trans-Canada Highway is not built to freeway standards from coast to coast. It’s a ragtag system of old provincial highway routes joined together with new roadways built at its inception.

However, like the Interstate Highway System, the Trans-Canada is a federal highway system, meaning that all our taxes, as Canadians, should fund its operation.

I myself am perfectly willing to support any party wanting to replace these dangerous level crossings with cloverleaf and diamond interchanges.

Peter Lenko Langley, B.C.

Surely by now it is obvious that these intersections involving speeding traffic with a right-of-way should be protected by flashing lights. How many more of these tragic “accidents” have to happen?

Drivers are human: They need all the cues they can get to alert them to potential hazards.

Anne Moon Victoria B.C.

Bank on it

Re “Pervasive sales culture at Canadian banks designed to push customers into high-fee products” (Report on Business, June 19): To my mind, the solution is simple: The provincial and federal governments should pass legislation or the regulatory bodies pass rules that deem anyone offering financial advice to be a fiduciary. The courts will take care of the rest.

Michael Di Paolo Toronto

Top secret

Re “Secret Canada: Feeble FOI laws need teeth and consequences” (Editorial, June 17) “A law without penalties is like a gate without a fence, not merely useless but an insult to its purported purpose,” to which I would add: A gate left open by lack of enforcement is even worse. It creates the illusion of protection which reduces our awareness of how vulnerable we remain, and the continuing need for vigilance and change. Democratic government should not be a closed meeting with decisions made and carried out in camera, despite the glare of the televised circus debate of Question Period.

Bill Jennings Kingston, Ont.

Paying for meds

Re “With pharmacare, Canadians would pay less and get more. What’s not to like?” (Report on Business, June 16): The closing tag line for Tony Keller’s column should have been “Pay more, get less.”

The NDP’s pharmacare proposal will take medications away from Canadians for no real financial gain. Even the most generous government plan covers less than half the medications available under workplace insurance plans. Forcing those working people onto a public drug plan means seven million Canadians would lose access to medications they and their families use right now to combat cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other illnesses. And there will be no savings to the government from this.

Nearly 90 per cent of Canadians with workplace plans value those plans and don’t want them put at risk. A smarter approach to pharmacare will focus on those without coverage while building on what already works.

Stephen Frank, President and CEO Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA)

Wildfire math

Re “B.C.’s largest blaze stokes long-term carbon concerns” (June 17): Thank you for bringing attention to the significant carbon emissions associated with recent wildfires.

As you indicate, the federal government does not count these emissions as part of Canada’s total carbon footprint because it deems wildfires to be “natural.” It should be noted, however, that the government does, egregiously, credit the logging sector with a huge post-fire carbon sink (79 million tonnes in 2021) resulting from natural regrowth of trees after fires.

This unbalanced accounting of natural disturbances masks the significant net emissions from large-scale industrial logging in Canada.

Ottawa should launch an independent, expert review of its approach to counting wildfire and logging emissions – as recommended by Canada’s Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development – to ensure that its climate policies are based on unbiased, balanced, and accurate data.

Michael Polanyi, policy and campaign manager, Nature Canada Ottawa

Unplugged?

Re “Your next EV could be made from metals extracted from the seabed – a potential environmental disaster” (Report on Business, June 17): Thank you so much for your recent columns regarding EVs. I, too, am one of those folks who have been drinking at the EV Kool-Aid stand. And while I am not yet in the market for a new vehicle, it’s likely that my next one will be either the last or second-last one I buy, given that I’m 70. Your columns have definitely introduced me to the idea that EVs are not the answer to our transportation/environmental problems.

Thank you for opening my eyes.

Monty Caplan London, Ont.

You be the judge

Re “Judicial council pressed to release Russell Brown report that ordered inquiry into alleged harassment” (June 19): There’s ironic context to Russell Brown’s alleged harassment. He was in Arizona, introducing former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour as recipient of the 2023 Sandra Day O’Connor award. Ms. Arbour was honoured for stellar work at the United Nations and at our Supreme Court, including her 2022 report reviewing sexual harassment embedded in Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence practices.

About Ms. Arbour at the awards ceremony Mr. Brown said with approval, “Human societies must strive to be led by leaders, real leaders.” The complaint about Mr. Brown led first to unannounced suspension and (after he had reviewed the Canadian Judicial Council’s investigation) resignation. Legal ethics leader Gavin MacKenzie urges release of the CJC report and transparency concerning any negotiations related to Mr. Brown’s resignation. Others concur.

Real leadership and real transparency require it.

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

Sporting life

Re “David Freese shows the modern athlete shame has its uses” (Sports, June 19): I understand the appeal of spectator sports as a distraction, but I prefer to immerse myself in art, music, reading or a walk in the natural world. So turning to the sports pages holds little appeal to me – except for Cathal Kelly’s columns.

He vividly brings to life the sporting world. Far more than mere description, he illuminates the human story to leave me astonished or chuckling. I turn the pages now, looking for his column. The sports section has become a vital part of my reading.

Thank you, Cathal Kelly. Keep on writing.

Yvonne Hodges Calgary

