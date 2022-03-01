People walk past a truck bearing a flag calling for Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, on the 20th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Feb. 16.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Hit ‘em hard

Re Energy: The One Sanction Against Russia The West Isn’t Prepared To Trigger (Report on Business, Feb. 25): Unless we ourselves are prepared to bleed financially, limited economic sanctions won’t work against battlefield tactics. Russia should be harshly and completely constrained.

Return all diplomats and visiting Russians, shut down the internet, close off financial markets, shut down banking systems, turn off oil imports. Half-hearted measures to avoid economic discomfort, such as what Germany and Italy and others favour, are not enough.

If the West wants to end warfare, it should do so with a ferocious commitment to economic chaos for the enemy. If Ukraine falls, the economic measures must not.

Pamela Pastachak Fort Erie, Ont.

Evolving situation

Re Real Talk (Letters, Feb. 25): I disagree with a letter-writer who disparages what he perceives as “flip-flopping justifications” for COVID-19 mandates.

Our knowledge of the virus is incomplete and evolving. Indeed, the virus itself is evolving. It is inevitable that our collective response would also change as leaders and advisers hypothesize about future impacts.

Bayesian statistical analysis has been with us since 1763. It formalizes the approach of updating predictions using newly available information. It has proved its worth over 250-odd years. As every driver should know, there is nothing flip-floppy about adapting to changing road conditions.

I concede there is an irreducible element of politicizing and pandering in the evolution of pandemic responses. However, the underlying principals are mathematically and scientifically sound. Only the arrogant would claim certainty about future outcomes.

What some consider vacillation is actually a prudent course under uncertainty.

Geoffrey Milos Toronto

In case of emergency

Re Tories Reject Proposal For Emergencies Act Review (Feb. 25): One would find it difficult to make a legal case that the situation rose to a level of national emergency as defined in the Emergencies Act. However, it would be equally difficult to make the case that it wasn’t needed to deal with the situation in Ottawa.

Canadians will decide for themselves whether invoking the act was justified to end what had become a national embarrassment. But given that it was short-lived and stirred police to perform a successful operation, and given that I see no credible evidence of abuses of power, I think most Canadians will cut government some slack.

Mark Roberts Calgary

I am 75. I have seen a lot of political unrest and many fools, but nothing compares with what we just saw.

I am surprised by the behaviour of Conservative politicians who encouraged protesters in order to score political points. I hope we will not be placed at risk by people, including politicians, who would remove protections too soon. I trusted the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

I am a tuberculosis survivor from the 1950s, when treatment meant isolation in a sanatorium for as long as it took – 18 months in my case, at eight years old. I understand what freedom is and what it is not. I trust public health and vaccinations.

My only fear is that we may have a federal Conservative government again in my lifetime.

Lynne Rempel Gibsons, B.C.

Conservative candidates

Re Jean Charest Would Bring Much-needed Adult Supervision To The Tories (Feb. 25): If Pierre Poilievre becomes Conservative leader, I will never vote for them. With Jean Charest as leader, I just might for the first time in my life.

Jamie Alley Victoria

Re Patrick Brown Considering Run For Conservative Leadership (Feb. 25): I’ve long believed politicians divide into two groups: those who have something to say and those who have to say something. Apparently there is another division: those who have to run.

Patrick Brown – former city councillor, MP, MPP, provincial party leader and current Brampton mayor – seems to always be looking for the next thing, which surely undermines important tasks at hand. Political parties should have leaders with steadfast commitment and insight, not blind ambition.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Small details

Re Nuclear Is A (Small) Part Of Clean Energy (Editorial, Feb. 22): Ontario does not have to build high-cost nuclear reactors to get to a zero-carbon electricity system. There is potential for the province to make a deal with its neighbour for low-cost hydro power instead. Quebec has made clear that it wants to make a deal.

Unfortunately, Ontario seems equally determined to keep its head deeply buried in radioactive sands. We will likely pay for this willful blindness with rising greenhouse gas pollution and skyrocketing electricity bills.

That’s where betting on nuclear would really take us.

Jack Gibbons Chair, Ontario Clean Air Alliance; Toronto

Why, apart from China, is the nuclear industry aging and in decline? In no small part because the staggering cost of nuclear has become apparent. Decades of claims about “cheap” nuclear power didn’t consider real-world construction costs and delays.

A nuclear project in France is 10 years behind schedule and forecast to cost tens of billions of dollars, nearly six times the original estimate. Two reactors in Britain will cost more than five times the original number. A reactor in Finland is 13 years behind schedule and will cost nearly four times the initial projection.

Addressing climate change by building more nuclear plants? Good luck with that.

Jack Hicks Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

There seem to be two guiding tenets for developing nuclear power stations: They will be late and they will be expensive. Ontario Power Generation’s goal of a small modular reactor by 2028 has now become an aspirational target.

SMRs could well have a role to play in the global need to achieve carbon-free electricity. Canada is fortunate that this can be achieved without SMRs.

Bob Halliday Saskatoon

The International Energy Agency’s projection of 70 per cent of electricity production being supplied by wind and solar by 2050 should have been discussed more at last year’s Glasgow climate change conference.

At this stage, it would seem wise to place all the clean-energy players at the table to discuss what lies in the way of bringing these technologies into sufficient production – including nuclear fission and fusion and carbon capture and storage.

Getting off coal is one thing. Pulling together to find acceptable low-cost alternatives is something the world should rally around.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

