Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.Rob Carr/Getty Images

Get out

Re Busloads Of Civilians Evacuated From Two Areas Under Attack (March 9): Tears welled up. As we sat in our cozy living room, we saw on television a young mother fleeing Ukraine with her infant son, her husband left behind to fight for their beloved nation in this atrocious war.

The child’s eyes shook us, looking desperately for something, anything, to explain why he was torn out of his own cozy home and into a world of cold and panic.

Our tears were soon replaced by rage at a world where one person could wreak such global distress.

John and Beverley Ellis Toronto

Corridors in multiple regions of Ukraine, through which escaping women and children can safely travel, should be protected from the air by NATO. Corridors should also prevent, or at least limit, the incidence of atrocities by Russian aggressors.

They wouldn’t be “no-fly zones” per se. Call them “special military initiatives.”

Martin Stockton Carleton Place, Ont.

Re Putin Has Driven Russia Into A Cul-de-sac Filled With Blood, With No Obvious Way Out (Opinion, March 5): Columnist Andrew Coyne asks a good question: “Where does this go from here?” Another good question: How can Vladimir Putin save face?

All of us should have a stake in helping him claim victory without further damaging Ukraine.

Bill Cooper Kingston

Not well

Re Biden’s Ban On Russian Oil Imports Will Push Moscow Closer To China (Report on Business, March 9): The future of oil and gas from Russia to anywhere other than China, Belarus and a handful of other authoritarian countries now seems written.

Russia has essentially written itself out of global trade and become a fully bloomed pariah state under the thumb of Vladimir Putin. The changes in energy and trade will take some time, a decade or more, but the new trading blocks of the world are forming.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

I’ll bet Keystone XL looks pretty good right now.

John McDonald Brantford, Ont.

Economic exposure

Re Russian-exposed Firms Paying The Price For Years Of Willful Blindness (Report on Business, March 4): We should boycott all corporations who continue to do business in Russia. The taxes they pay contribute to the war effort that is killing families in Ukraine.

Instead, donate unspent money to organizations such as the Red Cross that provide humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.

John Gillis Brantford, Ont.

Any chance the government will create a daily checklist of North American companies that continue to do business with and in Russia and Belarus?

Probably not – it would embarrass them – but it would be a handy tool so that Canadians know who not to do business with.

Doug Wilson Burlington, Ont.

Russia is not the only country where the West has been blind. When China joined the World Trade Organization, there were broadly held assumptions that it would evolve into a market economy bound by a rules-based system.

As China opened up and grew wealthier, so the argument went, it would liberalize with the rule of law, respect for human rights and a free media and democracy. These predictions were nothing but wishful thinking.

China is perhaps the only country that could have greater influence on Russia, but it chose to abstain from voting at the United Nations Security Council. If there are any naive politicians left, they should wise up soon: If they don’t learn from Russia, it will be repeated with China.

Rob Ogrodnick Toronto

Re Beijing Says China-Russia Relations ‘Rock Solid’ Amid Global Turmoil (March 8): Asia correspondent James Griffiths describes a world where the pins are being set for confrontation, where three superpowers already have their screenplay of two against one.

Hovering above the war in Ukraine, China’s Belt and Road plans are taking shape.

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

Play off

Re Ovechkin And His Hockey-playing Countrymen Will Have To Pick A Side (Sports, March 5): Should celebrities or sports stars be banned or fired because of sympathetic views on Vladimir Putin and his war? No, because this is Canada.

Irv Salit Toronto

I boycotted the recent Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals game. It should have been cancelled.

Otherwise, the entire gate proceeds should be donated to an appropriate Ukrainian relief fund.

John Webb Calgary

No, they should not be banned. Alexander Ovechkin states that his family is in Russia. Condemning Russia would only endanger them.

We should understand the predicament of Russian players and not act carelessly. People like retired player Dominik Hasek should be condemned for what he said about Mr. Ovechkin.

Chris Staeger London, Ont.

Junk jet

Re Western Allies Rush To Fortify Neglected Eastern Flank In Romania (March 8): A Romanian airbase is identified as where “mouldering Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets sit parked amid the trees,” suggesting the aircraft to be of little value if pressed into action. Elsewhere in the paper, Justin Trudeau “opens door to raising military spending” and announces that Canada is sending six CF-18 fighter jets – an aircraft name usually preceded by the word “aging” – to Romania in July,

May one assume that Canada will at least absorb the haulage fee for transporting the aircraft to the Romanian dump?

Peter James Vancouver

At home

Re We Must Strengthen Our Defences (March 5): Yes, we need to modernize NORAD and look to our Arctic defences, but jet fighters that gobble up the whole defence budget should hardly be the answer. Planes limited by on-board protoplasm should give way to unmanned aircraft: Surveillance, intelligence and anti-aircraft weapons should come first, not third.

New combat surface vessels: perhaps, but proven and off-the-shelf from efficient builders and procured by officials renowned for efficiency. Super-quiet diesel-electric or, better, fuel-cell-propelled submarines would answer several needs and spend less time in dry dock than our elderly British castoffs. We should also acquire the best in tactical gear for our land forces: weapons, but also secure communications kits, air defence and mobility.

None of this stuff is of any use without well-trained fighters to operate them. Being 10,000 short should be gross mismanagement, and the place to start rebuilding.

Harry Swain Victoria

Si vis pacem, para bellum. “If you want peace, prepare for war.” We can’t afford not to.

Michael Colborne Toronto

