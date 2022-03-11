Motorists fill up at a gas station in Montreal on March 8.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

History lesson

Re Putin Points To History To Justify His Invasion Of Ukraine, Regardless Of Reality (March 10): From 8 to 18, I attended a British private school for girls. I remember much that I learned there.

An item that springs to mind was from history class, taught by the wife of a local vicar. She said that Russia will always be a problem to Europe, the major issue being access to year-round ice-free ports.

That was taught to me in the 1940s. I see that there has been no secure, workable resolution to this issue in 80 years.

Are we ever to find the way for us all to live together on this planet?

Elizabeth Bigelow Victoria

Canada’s role

Re NATO Chief, Trudeau Reiterate Vow To Act If Putin Expands War (March 9): Perhaps no country in the world has the capacity to fill the void of Russian oil and Ukrainian wheat and natural resources than Canada.

Justin Trudeau should be setting a vision to develop Canada’s agricultural and natural resources capacity. Instead he is building alliances in Europe when he should be at home building alliances with provinces.

Mr. Trudeau should leverage the potential for Canada to become a true global leader. If Canada really wants to sanction Russia, there would be no better way than to provide Europe with much-needed resources.

Martin McMahon Kelowna, B.C.

Re The World Needs More Canadian Oil (Editorial, March 9): I believe the world needs more oil, not just Canadian oil.

People who work in the Canadian energy industry have been doing their utmost to survive and relay that message, all while federal policies have stunted its growth and deterred investment. To expect the government to suddenly reverse course and support an industry it has shown derision feels like a mind-boggling leap of faith.

Few in the industry expect Justin Trudeau to become a cheerleader after touting its villainous role in the planet’s ruin.

Darcy Charles Lewis Edmonton

Re Households Profited Off The Past Two Global Crises, But War In Ukraine Is Different (Report on Business, March 10): The West has been so fixated on the cost of a gallon of gas that we seem willing to deal with any government, even if it exploits citizens, robs the treasury and invades neighbours.

We should treat oil like “blood diamonds” and not purchase from such countries. It would mean a significant increase in the cost of gas. The choice is to pay now, or pay a higher price later in death and destruction.

Wayne MacNeil Thunder Bay

In defence

Re Trudeau Opens Door To Raising Military Spending (March 8): The Ukrainian invasion demonstrates why Canada should commit to raising military expenditure to the NATO target of 2 per cent of GDP. With our current rate of 1.39 per cent, Canada has for too long been a free rider, depending on the goodwill of its NATO allies.

The world has become a multipolar international system with hostile powers armed to the teeth. Climate change, diminishing resources and population growth increase the risk of military conflicts over water and other resources.

It is only with our membership in NATO, which commits members to collective defence, that Canada’s security can be assured. However, NATO can only provide a credible deterrent if members have strong militaries. Canada, then, is the weakest link.

Canada has a poor track record of honouring international commitments. The failure to provide adequate budgets for military spending – and for climate change – should be grounds for non-confidence votes.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

For years I have been aghast at the naiveté of government, be it Liberal or Conservative, and the amount it spends on military defence.

There have been promises by various governments to replace fighter jets and warships, but these have gone by the wayside. The best defence is to be prepared, be it for earthquakes, tsunamis or coastal attacks.

Do Canadian politicians have their heads stuck in the sand or are they afraid of political fallout if taxes rise? Are they mistakenly depending on allies for defence? What about Canada’s contribution?

The lack of foresight is appalling to me.

Colleen Kouwenberg Abbotsford, B.C.

World watches

Re The UN’s Ultimate Test (Opinion, March 5): I have found the design, composition and value of the United Nations Security Council to be in doubt for many years. The rest of us, the General Assembly, should initiate a review of this somnolent but lethal anachronism.

Apart from the top superpowers keeping an impotent eye on each other, which has some doubtful practicality, there would seem to be no value to global humanity from this creaking entity. The General Assembly, which overwhelmingly condemned Russia but perhaps with much hope and tolerable naiveté, might start a process that at least startles the Security Council and lets it know we are not pleased.

Better yet, let the world know we can generate the kind of global leadership we need – and require.

P. D Brown Toronto

Re War Is Not Inevitable (Opinion, March 5): We should not have been surprised by the actions of Russia as we have seen this sorry event before.

We recall the “weapons of mass destruction” to justify the invasion of Iraq. Saudi Arabia is waging a war in Yemen, supported financially and militarily by the West. In Syria, the “line in the sand” was crossed using chemical weapons.

For years, we have supported despots and tyrants seen as allies and “bulwarks against communism.” Or in cases such as China, there are opportunities for business that have superseded human rights.

Now that we are confronted by a 21st-century leader who attacks a country where much of the populace is white, we now express our moral outrage. This is not to defend Vladimir Putin’s actions but more a commentary on our own hypocrisy when it comes to standing up for “freedom.”

John Watters Ottawa

A thousand words

Re Too Precious To Leave Behind (March 5): Each one of these photographs by Anna Liminowicz lays bare a story that carries us across countries, continents and worlds; each one unforgettable in its extraordinary ordinariness.

I am reminded of Tim O’Brien’s evocative novel of the Vietnam War, The Things They Carried: “In the end, of course, a true war story is never about war … it’s about love and memory. It’s about sorrow.”

Catherine Malvern Kitchener, Ont.

