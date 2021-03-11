Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Quebec quantities

Re Still No Luck (Letters, March 9): Perhaps if a letter-writer lived in Quebec, he would have better luck at booking a vaccine appointment.

Long-term care residents have been vaccinated. When the call went out for those born in 1936 or sooner living alone (me!) to make an appointment, I was ready. Bookings started at 8 a.m. By 8:01 my daughter had my appointment done. At 8:04 I received an e-mail notification.

Story continues below advertisement

I, not a fan of François Legault, must give him credit: Months ago, the Premier said he hoped to have Quebeckers 85-plus vaccinated by the middle of February. Looks as if he’ll be just about a month late, not bad. Take that, Doug Ford!

Joy Ruttan Gatineau, Que.

Technical difficulties

Re Canada Falls Behind On Barcode Technology For Vaccine Tracking (March 10): Infrastructure is not just roads and buildings – it includes national health technology systems. We continue to be hamstrung by incompetence and 14 jurisdictions always asking for more federal funds, with no commitments to how it will be spent.

Ottawa should demand national standards and commitments to build unified and integrated medical IT infrastructure.

Donald Symonds Markham, Ont.

In this country where I can tap my credit card to purchase items that have been scanned at the cash, and where the postal service tracks countless packages daily, our medical system does not have adequate technology to track vaccines.

Perhaps the vaccine rollout should have been turned over to private companies such as Loblaws or Canadian Tire, for whom having the latest technology for sales and inventory is a matter of economic survival. In the name of confidentiality, we seem to have deliberately kept our health systems locked in the Middle Ages.

Story continues below advertisement

Jim Reynolds Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

In hindsight

Re Canada Was Slow To React To Early Virus Threat, Former Official Says (March 9): Does anyone really believe that, if we had been aware of COVID-19 a few weeks earlier or if we had moved to Level 3 a few days earlier, the outcome would have been appreciably different, that any lives would have been saved?

I believe governments would still have made the same mistakes, and health authorities would still have spent months trying, and failing, to understand this unprecedented health threat. Let’s deal with the problems we still have and not look back at what might, or might not, have been. We have bigger fish to fry.

Luke Mastin Toronto

Inside the box

Re Widespread Cultural Change Is Overdue In Canada’s Military (March 10): This is the right idea, without question. But as an organizational psychologist, I can say that culture change in an established institution is a long-term proposition.

A faster way would be to work within the existing culture. As noted, one of the pre-eminent cultural tenets in the Canadian Armed Forces is that the “right” thing to do is determined by the rules or the orders of a higher-ranking member, or both. Leaders reinforce rules and orders through their actions.

Story continues below advertisement

So, use the system of rules. Change rules respecting sexual misconduct, including procedures related to protection and adjudication. Remove from the victim obstacles to reporting. Intensify potential consequences for perpetrators.

To ensure rules are reinforced, promote into leadership people of proven moral character – women and men in equal numbers. Then let the culture take care of itself.

Donald Hall Ottawa

Political persuasion

Re Anti-abortion Groups Look To Dominate Conservative Policy Convention (March 5): How do the Conservatives, when held hostage to a group who seem anti-everything, expect to attract a majority of Canadians? Most of us wouldn’t give such a party a second glance.

Brian Caines Ottawa

Bank it

Re We All Want Paid Sick Days, But Who Will Foot The Bill? (March 9): As a manager for over 40 years, I have yet to see more than 2 to 3 per cent of the work force abuse sick days to any extent. Unfortunately, these few people are who senior managers most often get worked up about.

Story continues below advertisement

Not having a sick bank means the temptation to go to work when sick, as well as a broader number of workers infected with the same cold or flu (pre- and postpandemic). These two points have been made countless times over the years, but for some reason get ignored in discussions.

Chris McCabe Blue Mountains, Ont.

Carbon crunch

Re Alberta, Ottawa Launch Carbon Capture Group (Report on Business, March 9): The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers forecasts “total western Canadian supply (which includes diluent volumes) … to reach 6.34 million b/d in 2035, from 4.66 million in 2018.” It seems stupidity of the first order to invest billions in carbon capture, while at the same time increasing output of the very product one is trying to divert.

I propose that any government grants for carbon capture be tied to a commitment, at minimum, of no increase in output – but preferably tied to actual reductions in oil and gas production.

Dave Carson Hamilton

What’s this? The Alberta government wants to put taxpayer money into another can’t-miss energy investment? Enough already. Give us a higher price on carbon and let the market figure it out.

Story continues below advertisement

Martin Kraemer Calgary

Royal reaction

Re It’s Always Been About A Search For … Privacy (Editorial Cartoon, March 9): The Globe’s cartoon saved me from having to make a long dissertation about its spoiled and privileged subjects, who seem to have allowed their long sought-after privacy to be exploited by their more-than-accommodating neighbour.

Terry Ohm Thorold, Ont.

Re Royal Family Responds To Meghan, Harry Revelations (March 10): The world has a terrible track record on how we treat Black and Indigenous people, the LGBTQ community and other minorities. There is well-documented discrimination and racism in policing, justice, health care, education and economic opportunities.

So why are we shocked to hear of alleged racism in the Royal Family? Let us work together to rid society of all forms of discrimination and racism.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Once we are over being gobsmacked by the revelations bared during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, let’s hope that we turn the conversation to where it can do some good: mental health.

Meghan put voice to what millions of people feel every day: that suicide is a viable option for so many of us, that ideation is another coping strategy we utilize to survive. Let’s not waste this opportunity to have a more meaningful conversation.

Sandra Morris Reverend, Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com