Keep it up

Re Out Of Russia (Report on Business, March 5): There is power in global government and corporate sanctions. Boycotts, divestments and sanctions do work and should be applied to all countries that defy international law to occupy and oppress other people.

For Ukraine it took days, where for apartheid South Africa it took decades. There are other people who have lived under brutal military occupations for decades, yet nothing changes because we haven’t had the courage to apply the same principles and humanity that move us right now.

I hope that awakened consciousness and indignation will be exercised consistently around the world.

Grace Batchoun Montreal

Here now

Re History Got Us Here (Opinion, March 5): I believe the most relevant example of Russia’s attacks on its neighbours is the Winter War of 1940. Like Ukrainians today, Finns bravely resisted being annexed and managed to retain their independence, albeit with many concessions to Russia.

R.D. Tennent Kingston

Michael Ignatieff’s historical perspective resonated deeply with me as a child of post-Second World War immigrants to Canada. His description of “loyalty to places,” by people “who watch barbarism descend upon their land,” made me think of my own grandparents’ attachment to their land.

It also gave me a deeply felt realization that the story of this land we call Canada is also the Turtle Island story, where First Nations also have “the conviction that comes out of the land, out of origin stories.”

Mr. Ignatieff gives us so much to ponder about the heart and spirit in Europe, and also those of this land.

Michael Tukatsch Toronto

I am shocked by Michael Ignatieff’s unflinching embrace of tactical and even strategic nuclear weapons. He may imagine this is the realpolitik of 2022. It seems more like Armageddon to me.

John McLeod Toronto

There is also the role of the United States and NATO leading up to this terrible war. Under pressure of successive U.S. governments, NATO has expanded eastward, contrary to promises made to Mikhail Gorbachev in the 1990s. The U.S. did not want Russian missiles in Cuba, fair enough. But NATO can expand right up to Russia’s borders and that is okay?

Two powers fighting for supremacy. Another power, China, watching from the sidelines. Poor Ukraine.

Paula Verlegh Kitchener, Ont.

In Russia

Re What Is Putin’s Endgame In Ukraine? People Are Struggling To Find Out (March 5): I believe Russian citizens know exactly what is going on in Ukraine. They have decades of experience circumventing government propaganda.

Only the very brave would give “pollsters” dissenting opinions when it is dangerous to say the “wrong” thing to someone unknown. Even opposition leader Alexei Navalny knows what is going on and has called upon Russians to protest the war (even though it is now illegal to even call it a war). And Mr. Navalny is in jail.

Vladimir Putin would be trounced in a fair election.

Tony Fricke Calgary

Mark Twain said that “there are lies, damned lies and statistics,” to which I would like to add: ”opinion polls, referenda and elections in Russia.”

Myron Momryk Ottawa

Christian beliefs

Re Vaccine Hesitancy Runs Deep Among America’s Devout (March 5): The majority of Christian church members have vaccinations, wear masks and practice social distancing during services. They trust that their governments and medical officers of health have been doing their best in difficult times.

Most of my socially conservative, Bible-believing friends don’t value wild-eyed rumours that government is plotting to steal our freedoms. We pray for those who do.

René Schmidt Trenton, Ont.

Act accordingly

Re False Alarm (March 5): Peter H. Russell states that “it’s already clear that the circumstances did not warrant an invocation” of the Emergencies Act.

If he is also concerned for the public’s “ignorance about policing in our liberal democracy,” perhaps he should profess some patience and wait for the findings of the inquiry, pursuant to Section 63(1) of the act.

John Kieffer Toronto

I think it was necessary to invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with protests. The police may have had the authority to act. But without the ability to compel tow-truck companies to remove vehicles, what good did it do?

Maureen Hulbert Toronto

The Ontario Police Services Act specifically exempts “police operations” from the powers of every police service board in the province.

Therefore the argument that Doug Ford had all the powers necessary to deal with protests in Ottawa and Windsor, without invoking the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, should collapse.

J. Michael Robinson QC Toronto

The author seems to suggest a distinction between pure politics and “pure show business.” Perhaps he should include one hour of Question Period in his research.

Chris Edwards Guelph, Ont.

Audit me

Re Count It (Letters, March 5): A letter-writer’s barb at energy audits feel like a “perfect example” of anti-expert culture. My utility bills made it clear I needed an energy audit.

My energy audit told me that I did not need to spend $70,000 to $80,000 on replacing my windows as I thought, but rather I should upgrade my insulation at a fraction of the cost.

It also told me how big my solar array should be to power my home and reduce my utility bills to zero.

Best $400 I ever spent.

Lyle Clarke Whitby, Ont.

Savage looks

Re The Strong, Silent Type (Opinion, March 5): I chuckled to see the face of Andrea Solario’s Salome illustrating a piece on shyness in the newspaper.

Draw back from the close-up and we would see Salome looking at the decapitated head of Saint John the Baptist, which she has requested as reward for entrancing King Herod with her dancing. Salome may only be momentarily silent rather than shy, and her averted eyes simply focused on something else rather than avoiding ours.

It speaks to our collective ego as voyeur that we assume her seeming reticence is all about us.

Melissa Harrison Bowen Island, B.C.

End note

Re A Letter To Readers About Our Ukraine Coverage (March 5): There has been a lot of talk about courage in the last couple of weeks. To The Globe and Mail news staff who are running toward the fire: Thank you for your courage.

John Manning Oshawa

