People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, on July 31, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Financial fallout

Re Western Sanctions Push Russia Closer To Economic Collapse (Report on Business, March 10): So Putin calls the international sanctions “an act of war.” Well, I guess he’d know – I prefer to call it “an economic operation.”

Jeffrey Manishen Hamilton

Re Russian Oligarch’s Ties To WestJet Takeover Of Sunwing Pose A Risk To Deal, Experts Say (Report on Business, March 9): Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resultant economic sanctions should justify closer scrutiny of Russian investments worldwide, including this deal. That it would be “weird” to do so promotes the status quo for oligarchs.

Furthermore, if “that doesn’t seem to be the best use of regulatory resources to be tracking down every last dollar that every Russian oligarch spends around the world,” then a better use of resources would be to adopt blanket policies that no Russian investments, current or future, be allowed. Period.

Roman Zakaluzny Calgary

Need to know

Re Is It Time To Drop The Mask? (Editorial, March 11): As the pandemic hopefully appears to be winding down, there is confusion about changing rules and guidelines. For public health, the goal should be what is best for the community.

In other words, how much morbidity and mortality are we willing to accept in return for the benefits of relaxed rules? We do this all the time with everything from speed limits to drug approval.

The individual perspective is quite different: What is my risk and how do I manage that? It would help if policy-makers were more transparent about the “costs” of opening now versus later.

Then we individuals might better understand our role.

Harvey Schipper MD, FRCPC; Toronto

Too many

Re Almost Half Of Prisoners Held In Isolation Are Indigenous, Panel Says (March 10): Jonathan Rudin of Aboriginal Legal Services was not at all surprised by the dismal findings, nor are we.

The let’s-try-to-do-it-better approach of the federal government has not worked. The Gladue principle dates to 1999. Since then, judges are supposed to look for non-prison sentences for convicted Indigenous persons to reduce their vast overrepresentation in prison.

But the percentages have only gotten worse. The same holds for solitary confinement. Many experts did not think the switch to “structured intervention units” would work, and it has not.

We say it is time: if not to ban solitary confinement (whatever it is called), then to limit its use to one, two or three days. That would greatly lessen the damage done to Indigenous persons in the corrections system.

Lynn McDonald CM; co-founder, Campaign for the Abolition of Solitary Confinement; Toronto

Act now

Re Emergencies Act Needed: Security Adviser (March 11): The question that should be answered is why, despite the constant urging of then-Ottawa chief of police Peter Sloly for more help, it took so long to invoke the Emergencies Act?

With little physical violence on display, are Canadians too polite in such circumstances? Has the reluctance to act quickly and decisively saddled our future with permission to again attempt acts of sedition?

Keith Oliver Cobourg, Ont.

Charest challenge

Re Charest Officially Enters Leadership Race, Says He’s Against Quebec’s Bill 21 (March 11): Jean Charest chose Calgary for his kickoff to become the next Conservative leader, hoping for a stampede in his direction.

He could get a safe seat there to get right into the House of Commons via by-election and manage an unruly Tory caucus. The West is his key to becoming a national leader, as well as a key source for deep funding and business backing.

He could be a prime minister who puts close ties with Canadian energy, from oil and gas, nuclear and mining to renewables, at the forefront of national environment policies. Mr. Charest just has to sell his new cowboy hat and handlers to Canadian voters.

Ken Rubin Ottawa

Re A Message To Conservatives: Smarten Up – Serious Times Need Serious Leaders (Opinion, March 12): A message to Liberals: Smarten up – serious times need serious leaders.

Ricardo DiCecca Burlington, Ont.

Oil to the world

Re The World Needs More Canadian Oil (Editorial, March 9): Energy drives our economy and security. Europe is now held at ransom to Russian natural gas. This was years in the making and seemed to have gone unnoticed.

Canada does not have energy security. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made numerous efforts to shut down energy supplies to Eastern Canada.

The government, in its haste to reduce carbon emissions, should put significant effort into ensuring Canada’s energy security.

Byron Turner Calgary

Our government has an admirable, and necessary, policy of wanting Canada to transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. While we will have little impact on overall global warming, we can set an example.

However, anti-fossil fuel bias seems to have led to doing everything possible to kill the industry, with no pipeline to the East and minimum access to the West. It would be so much better if government could combine a long-term phase-out of fossil fuels (20 to 30 years) with an interim strategy of exporting as much liquid natural gas as possible.

Shipping LNG to China could help that country wean off coal, the most polluting of fuels; if we could ship LNG from the Eastern provinces, we could rescue Europe from its indentured relationship to Russia.

The Ukrainian invasion has changed the dynamics of Western history forever.

Joe O’Brien Halifax

Now or later?

Re Few People Are Deferring Retirement Benefits (Report on Business, March 7): To defer Canada Pension Plan benefits until age 65 or even 70 is to also lose five or 10 years’ worth of benefits. Canadians receive a higher amount by deferring, but also lose the monthly benefits they could have been collecting.

Michelle Walsh Ottawa

Ethical travel

Re The Reluctant Tourist (First Person, March 9). An essay-writer felt powerless to resist the exploitation of cheap, Asian, female labour. We all have power to make ethical choices.

As rightly noted, conscientious travellers (and industry insiders, including Indigenous hosts) are working hard and thinking creatively to make that even easier to do.

Marc Epprecht Kingston

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com