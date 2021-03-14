Open this photo in gallery Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Joe Pugliese/The Associated Press

Vexing vaccinations

Re Canada Set To Receive More Than 910,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines This Week (Online, March 8): We shouldn’t pretend that a “steep increase” in vaccine deliveries represents good performance. I think we are so accepting of underperformance that we do not realize how far behind we are.

I have friends under 40 in the United States and other countries that have already received vaccines. We’re the only country that has gone and extended second doses to four months, despite ordering the most vaccines per capita in the world.

We’re risking the effectiveness of the vaccine, the economy and even the ability to reopen our borders. It’s frustrating and Canadians should hold the government accountable in the next election.

Eddie Ho Calgary

Re Proof Of Pre-existing Condition Not Required For Virus Shot: Elliott (March 9): As someone with underlying medical conditions, I have been confined to my home since the start of the pandemic. It was a glimmer of hope to learn that people like me would receive priority in Ontario’s Phase 2.

Now the Minister of Health trusts that everyone will let people like me go first, that no proof of these conditions is required. I now have no hope that my isolation will wind down this spring, and am preparing mentally for my isolation to continue for many more months.

Sheilagh Stewart Toronto

Re Western Canada: What Happened With B.C.’s Bumpy Vaccine Rollout (Newsletter, March 10): Bonnie Henry’s reason for having the 90-plus age group phone for appointments in British Columbia, rather than book online, seems fallacious. My children’s soon-to-be 101-year-old grandmother is more than capable of using a computer to book her appointment, and I would wager that the majority of the province’s 50,000-plus 90-plus seniors can do the same.

If they can’t, they likely have family or friends to help out. If that option isn’t available, they are likely in a care facility and have already been vaccinated. What a shame to so disastrously underestimate the abilities of B.C. seniors.

Nancy Carten Comox, B.C.

No go

Re Trudeau Warns China Of Backlash Over Treatment Of Uyghurs (March 4): Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu says that most Canadian MPs “have never been to Xinjiang or even to China in the last years, so how can they judge the situation on the ground?” After what happened to Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, what Canadians in their right minds would go to China now?

Lorne Sabsay Toronto

Unfriendly waters

Re Canada Is Failing Its Freshwater Fish Populations (Online, March 4): We as a country have failed our fine-finned friends along with many other native species. As a country with vast amounts of freshwater, we should pay less attention to our GDP ranking and more to caring for our environment.

It seems to be a common theme that there is a lack of funding to support such issues until they’re dire. How many more species must go extinct before we realize this is an important and escalating issue? We should invest in strictly enforcing the federal Fisheries Act, restoring what habitat we’ve lost and protecting what remains.

Olivia Wilson Lions Head, Ont.

The place to be

Re Former Toronto Police Chief Appointed Adviser On Redevelopment Of Ontario Place (March 8): Given my education in the humanities and experience as an artist, I just wanted to let Doug Ford know that I am available as a special adviser on, let’s say, nuclear fusion. Ready, aye ready.

Chris Phillips Ancaster, Ont.

What Ontario Place needs is experts in landscape architecture, preservation of a unique parkland and easy accessibility for this Toronto treasure. $700 per day for someone who has no expertise in any of the above, for possibly three years, seems outrageous.

We should have more assurance that the Ontario government does not renege on its capitulation regarding a casino and more condos.

Helen McGillivray Toronto

I agree that Mark Saunders has important perspective on the redevelopment of Ontario Place. His decades of experience in policing will give him insights into diversity, community issues, crowds, security, safety and possibly other general urban planning concerns and themes. I also think his $700 day rate is fair.

However, his input should be limited to three or perhaps four days, rather than 245.

Nigel Smith Toronto

Community response

Re Palace Arms Development A Win For Affordable Housing (Feb. 27): Our community should be described as YIMBY, not NIMBY.

We find that the Palace Arms redevelopment only replaces existing affordable housing and “creates” 25-per-cent additional housing. Parking reductions should not be equated with a lighter carbon footprint, as it represents but a small aspect of carbon-neutral building.

A “tall” building should have a maximum floor plate of 750 square metres (per Toronto’s Tall Building Design Guidelines) especially in the context of “Section 37″ negotiations; floor plates above the existing heritage façade range between 1,067.5 m² to 846.6 m². A lack of setbacks from the neighbourhood exacerbates overlook and shadowing impacts.

The community around the Palace Arms does not want precedent-setting built form that does not comply with the city’s own standards and guidelines, but better-planned development. It should include subsidized supportive housing not all in one development, but in multiple developments that are integrated into the community.

Daniel Cowling Toronto

In a name

Re Kielburgers’ Appearance At Ethics Committee In Doubt As WE Charity Raises New Concerns (Online, March 11): Having not attended a Maple Leafs game for so long, I strolled past the Air Canada Centre to reminisce. Horrified, I discovered that it was renamed Scotiabank Arena! I was so distraught that I headed north to Toronto General Hospital, only to find the names of Peter Munk and Robert McEwan on the building.

Our foundation donated funds to jump-start the work of Free the Children (later WE Charity) in India, and our family supported this great organization for many years. This was not done for a name on a plaque 11,000 kilometres away, but to help the children of Rajasthan – and they have been helped.

But names on buildings change. Donors should ask themselves why they give: Is it for recognition or to be the change we want to see in the world?

Brendan Caldwell Director, Caldwell Foundation; Toronto

On balance

Re This International Women’s Day, Read A Book Written By A Female Author (Opinion, March 6): Years ago, when I started to forget which books on my shelf I had read and which I hadn’t, I began to record completed books in a spreadsheet. Doing so enabled me to discern that over 80 per cent of the books I had read are authored by men.

To even things out, last year I read 17 consecutive books authored by women. Going forward, my goal is to have half the books I read be written by women. I know I will be the better for doing so.

Bruce Rhodes Richmond Hill, Ont.

Appointment viewing

Re Oprah’s The Only Winner In Unseemly Royal Rumble (Arts & Pursuits, March 13): Perhaps a new income source for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: their own reality show. The Real Housewives of Buckingham Palace – and Oprah can narrate the reunion specials!

Peri Van Alstine North Saanich, B.C.

