Veteran Conservative Party figure Jean Charest launches his bid for the party leadership at an event in Calgary on March 10.TODD KOROL/Reuters

China connection

Re As China Faces Growing COVID-19 Outbreak, Many Blame Hong Kong (March 15): Ironic, isn’t it, after COVID-19′s initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Swire Chin Toronto

Re Beijing Denies Russia Requested Military Equipment For Invasion (March 15): China is helping Russia in the fight against Ukraine by directing criticism toward NATO countries. It might already be sending material and economic support. Like Russia, it is an authoritarian state.

Do we really want to get further entangled with such a country by sending shipments of liquefied natural gas? Not only should we not send LNG, but we should generally extricate our economic connections as much as possible so that we can better stand up to China.

Ed Janicki Victoria

The war in Ukraine points out the need to reconsider our trade relationships.

As Vladimir Putin demonstrates, leaders committing human rights violations in their own countries can commit even greater atrocities in other countries. Yet countries, including Canada, continued to welcome Russian oligarchs and their money.

Government should phase out all trade with countries that abuse the rights of their citizens. Canadian companies should look long and hard at the places they locate and where they buy and sell.

Let us buy and sell from stable democracies that promote equality, human rights and freedom of the press.

Mary Kainer Toronto

Standoff

Re In Ukraine (Letters, March 15): A letter-writer praises the United States for showing forbearance in not using nuclear weapons during the Vietnam and Korean wars. But during the final stages of the Second World War, forbearance failed the U.S. – and Japan – not once, but twice.

Too many leaders today have access to more weapons than sensible judgment. That will be difficult to reverse.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

Re On Russia, We Must Act With Caution (March 10): The West should stop hiding behind invisible lines drawn in sand in this game of NATO-or-not. Instead we should see sisters, brothers, neighbours and friends, no matter where they reside, when they are fighting for their lives.

We should say enough is enough, even though this particular attack hasn’t landed on our soil or that of another NATO member. Who’s to say how long that will be the case, given that we, too, share a border with Russia in the North.

Far more than I fear Vladimir Putin’s threats, I fear the kind of world we will inhabit if we sit back and allow the deaths of innocents – all because of a line in the sand.

Barb Summers Uxbridge, Ont.

The people

Re Here Now (Letters, March 12): A letter-writer expresses that Russian aggression can be justified because the United States broke promises to not expand NATO eastward. Being of Polish origin, I find such statements patronizing and deeply offensive.

Whatever the U.S. did has no bearing on the free will of Poles who, together with other nations long subjugated by Russia, enthusiastically embraced membership in NATO and the European Union. Since regaining independence in 1989, Poland has evolved into a modern, Western country with dramatically improved standards of living and a vibrant economy capable of absorbing millions of refugees.

Ukrainians want and deserve the same. I wish them best of luck.

Henry Bialy Mississauga

Re Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Nothing To Do With Religion (March 11): I belong to the Orthodox Church. I take issue with a total vindication of my church and its abdication of its historic responsibilities in Russia.

For centuries, the church has been a willing hostage to the prevailing political establishment. Fast forward to Vladimir Putin: The head of the church sounds to me like a spokesman for Russian policy. He defended Russia’s actions in Syria and now in Ukraine.

I believe the church has an animosity to the Western way of life. Being one of the most conservative and obdurate of them all, it has had a tough time adapting to modernity and societal change: homosexuality, gender roles, freedom of expression, renewal and reforms, diversity, etc.

Of course the war in Ukraine is not about religion. But when religion is mixed with politics, the result is a calamity that could get out of hand and destroy a country.

Elie Mikhael Nasrallah Ottawa

Re Defiant Residents Prepare To Defend Storied City Of Odesa (March 14): If Vladimir Putin is victorious in this unprovoked war, surely it would be a pyrrhic victory.

Can he not see that this war is causing generations of hatred from Ukrainians against him and his country? What kind of victory would it be if more than 40 million people are unwillingly dragged into a country they reject?

There are no winners.

Kenneth Roy Edmonton

One or the other?

Re A Message To Conservatives: Smarten Up – Serious Times Need Serious Leaders (Opinion, March 12): The principal barrier to this recommended course of action would come from a significant minority of Conservative MPs in safe seats. Running a good government seems less important to them than spouting simplistic philosophical bias, too often based on blind partisanship, from their comfortable pews.

Political success requires mature leadership and meaningful policies that address the concerns of Canadians. Many Conservatives do understand this. Hopefully they will prevail.

Graham Scott CM, QC; Toronto

Choose a policy-deficient candidate with solid judgment over a policy-rich one who lacks leadership talent? I get the point: Choose an adult, not an adolescent.

When I worked in Ontario politics in the 2000s, I learned that the sweet spot for any election hopeful is good policy and politics, the necessary blend for getting voted in – and good governance.

Rick Byun Toronto

Re Charest Officially Enters Leadership Race, Says He’s Against Quebec’s Bill 21 (March 11): “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Jean Charest says, to explain how he can be ”very pro oil and gas” while also being concerned about climate change.

I’d offer another analogy: trying to extinguish a roaring fire by pouring accelerant on it.

Joan Thomas Winnipeg

Mind games

Re Kallgren On Call As Leafs Try To Fill Gaping Hole In Goal (Sports, March 12): “Mind control may be the only way to keep any Leafs goalie on track.” Time for Red Kelly and “pyramid power!”

Craig Sims Kingston

