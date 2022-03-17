Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the Canadian Parliament on March 15.ADRIAN WYLD/AFP/Getty Images

Message to Canadians

Re Zelensky Urges Ottawa To Do More For Ukraine In Historic Address (March 16): I watched with heartbreak Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Parliament. I am a child of war: My family came to Canada when I was only five years old, to escape the bombs falling on Pakistan in 1972. We should do everything we can to protect the men, women and especially the children of Ukraine.

They are fighting a courageous battle. In spite of the odds, they have managed to defend their country. I understand the concerns about a no-fly zone and the possible escalation of war. We are being prudent.

We can afford to be prudent, however, as it is not us that bombs are falling on. Ultimately, can we justify our prudence to the Ukrainian people? We will indeed be judged by history.

Do we have the courage and fortitude to stop Vladimir Putin and bring him to justice?

Rozina Jaffer New Westminster, B.C.

I watched Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Parliament and have mixed feelings.

The story he told was heart-wrenching and difficult to hear. Imagine if this was happening to Canadian cities and towns? To our friends and family?

I felt shame and sorrow: shame that we have not done enough and sorrow that our inaction is costing the lives of thousands and the displacement of millions. In hindsight, we regret not stepping in to stop the Rwandan genocide. In hindsight, we regret not stepping in to stop the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Let’s not repeat the same mistake again.

That means a no-fly zone and troops as required. We should be present and standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians.

In hindsight, we want to say that we did everything we could to save Ukraine and stop Russia.

C.C. Johnson Colonel (ret’d), Ottawa

While the situation is tragic beyond words, it is entirely plausible that creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine could escalate things to the point of nuclear war. Vladimir Putin may or may not be bluffing, but this may be the highest-stakes game our world has ever seen.

It is no exaggeration that the survival of our planet could depend on showing restraint in this incredibly difficult time.

Jeffrey Eppler Kelowna, B.C.

Well done, Canada’s parliamentarians. Vladimir Putin is sure to back off now.

My sources say Russian military advisers are getting nervous: “Canada’s getting angry. They’re talking about spending money to modernize their military. Maybe put in an order on some new fighter jets. Some are thinking about establishing a military base in the Arctic with some ships. Maybe we should reconsider the plan. In 10 years or so, Canada may be a force to reckon with.”

Well done, Canada, Our tough talk has got Russia shaking in its boots.

Clive Cocking Vancouver

Given what I have seen – that the Canadian Armed Forces have consistently been ignored by every prime minister since Pierre Trudeau – Canada seems scarcely capable of helping itself, let alone Ukraine.

A disgraceful and frightening situation.

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

We support Ukraine with great words and small deeds. We do everything except directly help Ukrainians to defeat the Russian monster that threatens their existence and, possibly, our own.

Arm them with real weapons and be prepared to join them in defiance of Vladimir Putin, or at least have the decency to not waste hours of Volodymyr Zelensky’s time – he has a war to fight.

John Coo Ottawa

It may be emotionally satisfying for Candice Bergen to urge further action to protect non-combatants in Ukraine, particularly when requested by Volodymyr Zelensky. But it seems irrational and counterproductive to widen the war without changing circumstances on the ground, where Russia’s bombardment by rocket fire and artillery continues to injure and kill civilians.

Unless, of course, she is advocating that NATO planes attack Russian artillery and rocket launchers, which would indeed be effective but certainly widen the war to include all NATO nations.

James McCall Toronto

Moving day

Re Bergen Sought Quick Move Into Opposition Leader’s Residence, Sources Say (March 16): Candice Bergen moves into rent-free, 34-room Stornoway (chef included) for six months, while her press secretary states that she is focused on “making life more affordable for the millions of Canadians left behind.” Hello?

I guess we should be grateful that she didn’t have enough time to hire an interior designer to redecorate the place – or, at least, I assume she didn’t.

Brian Caines Ottawa

Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation doesn’t believe there should be a taxpayer-funded residence for the leader of the Official Opposition. But Canada is a democracy, and a country without an official and respected opposition is not.

We respect the office of prime minister by assigning an official residence (even if it is currently uninhabitable). The leader of the Opposition merits equal respect.

Joan Hearn Vancouver

Perhaps the Canadian Taxpayers Federation could request that the National Capital Commission collect a renter’s deposit for Stornoway. Surely the Conservatives would not object to relieving taxpayers from the revolving door of moving expenses.

J. L. Isopp Winnipeg

If you build it

Re Government Action Can Spur More Building To Address Housing Shortage (Report on Business, March 10): Contributors Scott Brison and Michael Brooks are bang on in calling on municipalities to play a needed role in increasing housing supply and combatting NIMBYism.

Municipalities should also set affordable housing targets and create policies and incentives to quickly generate housing options to build strong, inclusive and successful communities. Those of us creating affordable homes will support municipalities working to increase housing supply.

Julia Deans President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada; Toronto

Up in smoke

Re Link Found Between Smoking and Cancer (Moment in Time, March 16): King James I described smoking in his 1604 publication A Counterblast to Tobacco: “A custom loathsome to the eye, hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, dangerous to the lungs, and in the black, stinking fume thereof, nearest resembling the horrible Stygian smoke of the pit that is bottomless.”

James Hunter Toronto

In the 1930s, my British mother used to get cigarettes for my great-grandfather.

“Go get me a pack of ‘coffin nails,’ love.” He was prescient.

Susan Harrop Burlington, Ont.

