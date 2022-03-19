Daycare workers demonstrate to push lagging contract talks in Montreal, on Nov. 23, 2021.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Face of war

Re Inside Mykolaiv, Where Death, Destruction And Chaos Are New Norm (March 17): As a small child, I experienced bombardments, destruction and Russian occupation during the Second World War. I will never forget the kilometre-long columns of horse-drawn carts filled with Transylvanian farmers fleeing westward to Austria.

Yet those everlasting images of suffering will not always remain negative ones. They may also instill greater compassion in us and lead to actively supporting organizations, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and UNICEF, which seek to help those in need of refuge.

Erika v. C. Bruce Ottawa

Re The Forgotten Victims Of Putin’s War (Opinion, March 12): In the Battle of Gettysburg during the U.S. Civil War, a majority of rifles retrieved from the battlefield had not been fired, suggesting that most folks do not want to kill their fellow humans, especially at close range.

I find that a “hopeful” side to our collective humanity.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

No nuclear

Re The Answer To Nuclear Anxiety Is To Get Rid Of Nuclear Weapons (Opinion, March 12): Once a nuclear bomb explodes, there is no meaningful medical response.

Hospitals would be destroyed and most doctors and nurses would die immediately. No burn units, intravenous solutions, sterile bandages nor morphine – nothing to ease suffering and prevent death.

There would be no electricity, running water nor transportation. The electromagnetic pulse would destroy communications. People would flee the firestorm with horrendous burns and survivors would suffer from radiation effects.

We have worked for the total abolition of nuclear weapons since 1980, when International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War was founded. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons for its work in advancing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The treaty came into effect in January, 2021. But along with the nine nuclear states, Canada has not signed it.

Jonathan Down President, IPPNW Canada; Victoria

Mary-Wynne Ashford Past president, IPPNW; Victoria

Take care

Re Help Wanted (March 12): The pandemic has revealed a labour crisis; this shortage is evident everywhere. And as a parent of two preschool-aged children, I see first-hand the inefficiency and inequality of a massive portion of our population, mostly women, who cannot return to work because they cannot find child care.

The situation is almost identical across my city’s care facilities; at one, more than 200 children are on a wait-list for eight infant spots. Early childhood educators, we are told, are lost to the school system where they are paid more as educational assistants.

I’m contributing to emergency room shortages by staying home to care for my children. As much as I love and benefit from this quality time, it’s not the most efficient use of society’s resources.

Let’s take care of our future generations and get our highly underutilized labour force back to work. Better funding for child care is needed now.

Brian Wall MD, FRCPC; Victoria

In the late 1980s, my wife and I were blessed with two children. When we both were back at work after taking leaves, we hired a full-time caregiver.

She was unbelievable and we tried to pay her as much as we could. Friends said that we were paying too much. Our view was that we entrusted her with our children, the most important part of our lives, and subsequently she deserved as much as we could pay.

Being a caregiver is an important and demanding profession. They should be rewarded with the respect and compensation they deserve.

Bob Erwin Ottawa

Life after death

Re How We Say Goodbye To The Dead (Opinion, March 12): This remarkable essay moved me to tears, right from its resonant (pun intended) intimation that no departed person’s sound is ever lost, in a universe where conserved energy recycles continually.

One of contributor Ed O’Loughlin’s most nuanced achievements is to traverse between the worldly realm wherein we mourn and remember the dead – and where their ghostly traces may manifest – and the realm beyond where some religious traditions imagine life as perduring eternally.

The inescapable experience of loss does indeed span from atheists to the religiously devout, and this shared point of connection is worth remembering during a time badly in need of it.

Andrew Wender Victoria

The way “we say goodbye to the dead,” with our constant watch for images from Ukraine, may seem different than traditional funeral rites. But the ceremony of repeated viewings can be seen as paying the same respects in a different form.

We are familiar with death. We are schooled by popular culture in the horrors of dying. It abounds with representations of violent death and why we are so attracted to it. Such sensational depictions reflect a fear that our own sudden, unforeseen deaths are inevitable.

Media that frames death as commonplace heightens our awareness of it. Seeing fellow humans die without just cause reminds us of death’s meaningless state in our lives.

That’s why we bestow meaning on such a sorry state of dying: It’s one of the only ways the living can “say goodbye” and redeem the dead.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

My father died when I was 18. Although I did not believe in heaven, I had a vague, unsophisticated idea that he still existed in some nebulous form, making me feel part of him was still with me. How comforting‚ then, to read contributor read Ed O’Loughlin’s recounting of a physicist-endorsed opinion that our energy, after death, goes on forever.

I also related to Tamara Macpherson Vukusic’s musings on the importance of obituaries (It’s Never Too Late To Write The Obituary – March 12). I have always felt somewhat embarrassed by my own obsessive obituary reading, but her insights bolstered my view that they celebrate the importance and unforgettability of all lives.

Catherine Warner Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

More life

Re The Shamrock That Enchanted My Parents (First Person, March 17): When my sister died 12 years ago, my niece asked me if I would like to have her shamrock plant.

Two years ago, it hadn’t bloomed for many months and the leaves were withering. When I decided to repot it, I was surprised that it grew from bulbs, as most houseplants do not.

So I divided the bulbs into two pots and now I have two beautiful shamrock plants. I know that my sister would be pleased that memories of her have multiplied.

Beth Barnes Mississauga

