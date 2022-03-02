People line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Jan. 6.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Pressure builds

Re Canada To Send Anti-tank Weapons To Kyiv (March 1): Ukraine, doing an excellent job of slowing down the invaders, is taking its best chance for survival: Delay Russia long enough for sufficient foreign military hardware to arrive, which may actually happen.

As Yogi Berra said, it ain’t over till it’s over.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

It is heartening to see Western actions begin to have effect in support of brave Ukrainians.

The West should intensify its efforts to isolate Russia by blocking all financial transactions, moving troops into bordering NATO countries, stopping cultural and athletic dealings and eliminating travel. We should be resolved to continue these actions until Vladimir Putin has been removed from power and the Russian threat eliminated.

Now that the NATO alliance has been energized, we should not let our guard down.

Gary Lewis Owen Sound, Ont.

Re Nord Stream 2 Became A Blunder For Both Germany And Russia (Report on Business, Feb. 26): If only Canada were in a position to displace Russian oil imports and help supply our European allies with natural gas and oil.

Hmm, I wonder what kind of infrastructure that would have required building?

Brian Bergman Calgary

Re PM To Ask CRTC To Review Russian News Channel’s ‘Presence On Canadian Airwaves’ (Report on Business, March 1): This only accomplishes half the goal of eliminating Russian propaganda – unless television providers also drop Fox News.

Steve Iscoe Kingston

Human cost

Re West Pounds Moscow With Crippling Economic Sanctions (March 1): Many Russians complain that they are suffering when they have no say in what Vladimir Putin does. I believe they have tolerated, if not supported, his behaviour for years.

Even now, it seems that only a small minority of Russians have protested the war. Other nations have gotten rid of rotten leaders; Russia should do the same.

Until they do, they will not get any sympathy from me.

Wasyl Wysoczanskyj Toronto

Re Africans, Asians Fleeing Ukraine Subjected To Racial Discrimination (Feb. 28): Such incidents diminish my sympathies for Ukrainians and confirm to me that the seeds of racism and prejudice are inherent in all humans. Personal discipline is needed to overcome them.

Jiti Khanna Vancouver

When I heard that Canada would be expediting immigration for Ukrainians, my first thought was, “What about Afghans who are still living in fear in their country?” There are even media outlets that have focused on the fact these are blond, blue-eyed, “civilized” Europeans who are not from “backward” countries.

All humans in need, regardless of race, religion, social class or education, should receive help. To not offer it smacks of unconscious bias and outright racism.

As a Black Canadian woman, it does not sit well with me. I expect better of government.

Valerie Wint Toronto

Best believe

Re Ontario Judge Rules Mother Doesn’t Have To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19 (March 1): A judge asks, “How did we lower our guard and let the words ‘unacceptable beliefs’ get paired together? In a democracy?”

Indeed, there should be unacceptable beliefs.

There are too many people holding beliefs such as white supremacy, inequality of men and women, a flat Earth, theocracy over democracy, astrology over astronomy – the list goes on.

These beliefs remain unacceptable in my book, forever.

Dragan Kljenak Mississauga

Re Real Talk (Letters, Feb. 25): A letter-writer bemoans a “litany of contradictory assertions” and “flip-flops” in pandemic messaging and mandates. Given how little we knew when the pandemic first hit, and what was learned over the following years, I’m grateful for changes that have occurred to policy and messaging.

These changes are based on experience and science as new information becomes available – not dug-in, flat-Earth positions. Tolerance is necessary because knowledge isn’t static. Policy shouldn’t be either.

Canada has a high vaccine uptake and low death rate from COVID-19, not in spite of “flip-flops” but more likely because of them.

Lin Mackrael Hamilton

Post-protests

Re Post-protests And Blockades, The World Sees Canada Very Differently Now (Opinion, Feb. 26): Our economy is dependent on trade with many other countries, particularly our neighbours to the south. More than 1.9 million Canadian jobs are related to U.S. exports alone.

While Canadians certainly have the right to protest, blocking critical trade routes is a step too far. Canada needs to be a stable and reliable trading partner, one to be counted upon. If this is not the case, our partners will likely look elsewhere for supply and investment in Canada will be at risk.

That is why I join with others, on both sides of the border, in commending the Canadian government for its action in removing protesters. Canada sends a strong message to other countries that we are a secure and dependable partner; such a reputation is essential to maintaining our position as a global trading nation.

Jim Irving Co-CEO, J.D. Irving, Limited; Saint John

Re The Impact Of An Acoustic Assault By Truckers Could Linger Long After They’ve Left (Feb. 28): Last summer, I experienced four months of high-decibel construction noise.

During the onslaught, I wore two sets of professional hearing protectors. My chest cavity vibrated with sound. It was hard to breathe and my thought processes were scrambled.

I stayed away as much as possible. But with no car and three animals to protect, as well as COVID-19 restrictions, I was hampered as to where I could find safe harbour. My hearing and vision are affected and my sense of safety at home has been vanquished.

And all that was legal.

Susan Rawley Toronto

Alberta advantage

Re Alberta, Land Of The Casino Budget (Editorial, Feb. 28): My wife and I moved to Edmonton in 1976 and have lived here most of our adult lives. Our children and grandchildren were born here. Alberta is our home.

In 46 years, we have seen every premier (with one exception: Peter Lougheed) mess up the “casino” budget. It was slash-and-burn during hard times or “spend like a drunken gambler” when they were high.

No new monies have gone into the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund for decades, with governments even transferring interest amounts into general revenue.

Jason Kenney says he is going to bring per-capita spending in line with other provinces (i.e. cuts). Perhaps he should also bring Alberta taxation in line with other provinces. Then we could put all oil and gas royalties into the fund.

What a legacy Albertans would leave for future generations.

Stephen Crocker Edmonton

