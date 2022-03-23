Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, on Sept. 9, 2021.POOL/Reuters

Done deal

Re Liberals, NDP Strike Deal To Stay In Power Until 2025 (March 22): It looks like the NDP has sold its soul, all in the name of temporary political power.

No cabinet seats are being acquired, yet support for the Liberals on future confidence matters is required, no matter how odious those may be. They will prop up a minority government in order to make Parliament work, according to its leader. Does he really believe this will change anything?

Given the robotic nature of voting along party lines and now this, do we really need parliamentarians at all?

Ken Mackenzie Calgary

Fantastic, politicians working together. What a concept – the Conservatives should try it.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

This headline reminds me of all that is wrong with politics. Would it not have been better if it read: “PM reaches NDP pact to do what’s best for Canada – forever?”

Roy Smith Whitby, Ont.

Now that Justin Trudeau is assured he can do what he wants for the next three years, I hope he decides to act on his many broken promises.

Those include making a 5G decision; solving boil-water advisories; protecting our northern border; accepting Syrian White Helmets into Canada; planting two billion trees; fighting Bill 21 in Quebec; eliminating tuberculosis in Nunavut; rescuing Afghans who were promised a life in Canada; creating a 200-peacekeeper quick-reaction force for the United Nations; repairing or rebuilding 24 Sussex.

Mr. Trudeau is quick to make promises, but often forgets them as soon as the gesture is made.

Mary-Jane Large Toronto

With federal debt-servicing costs approaching $40-billion a year, the power-sharing deal between the borrow-and-spend Liberals and tax-and-spend NDP will likely be a disaster for Canada.

I can only agree with Candice Bergen: “God help us all.”

T.S. Ramsay Guelph, Ont.

If it was not clear that the centrist Liberal Party of the Chrétien-Martin days was dead, look no further than this Liberal-NDP deal. At least they can stop pretending there is any difference between the two parties.

Alex Treiber Toronto

Time to lead

Re Canada Needs A C.D. Howe Moment (Opinion, March 19): We Canadians should really rise to the occasion and meet the challenges of increasing agricultural output and energy production to assist our friends and allies. We may be able to do that a lot faster than we can ramp up military capabilities (which is also required, but we have been laggards for far too long).

But as contributors Rona Ambrose, Frank McKenna and Colin Robertson point out, our various levels of government should also rise to the challenge. Let us hope that the current federal government shows more courage and conviction in these areas than they have shown in addressing war criminality in Ukraine.

How can we allow this to go on before our eyes?

Herb Westman Ottawa

I nominate Mark Carney. He has the skills, the international clout and the brains.

Richard Donaldson Mississauga

Re The World Has Changed. Our Policies Will Have To As Well (Opinion, March 19): With respect to defence spending, Canada has always seemed content to ride on the coattails of allies. As Robert Kennedy was quoted as saying during the Cuban Missile Crisis: “Canada offers all aid short of help.”

David Morgan Lt.-Col. (ret’d), Ottawa

Near nuclear?

Re No Nuclear (Letters, March 19): Letter-writers lament Canada’s unwillingness to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. But Canada has already received criticism as a NATO member for not contributing adequate resources toward national defence.

It would further diminish our standing in NATO, and be hypocritical, to comment negatively on the weaponry of other member countries, while at the same time expecting those countries to defend us.

Brian Dougall Ottawa

Re Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine? (March 22): What an enormously sad headline.

War is about power and it looks like Vladimir Putin holds all the cards in his so-called military operation against Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO is guessing what his next steps might be and how to react.

NATO’s equivocation and absence of hard red lines have emboldened Mr. Putin. NATO seems to be on its heels and sanctions have accomplished nothing in slowing Russia’s war machine.

Is it too late for NATO to speak power to power and dictate credible consequences to halt the war? Probably.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Vladimir Putin may be crazy, but I do not think he is stupid.

What seems to matter to him is his place in history. He wouldn’t want to be remembered as the person whose local war was responsible for a nuclear one. Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities would also be totally destroyed and millions would die.

Hence, I believe it is safe to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

John Lenard Toronto

It is becoming obvious to me that sanctions are doing little to alter the course of war in Ukraine. The carnage on Ukrainian cities and civilians has only escalated and intensified.

Vladimir Putin seems to have little regard for the desperate plight of Ukrainians, as well as Russian citizens who feel the dire consequences of sanctions. Although none of us want to think of what more direct military involvement might have on his actions, we should do something soon.

Otherwise, Ukraine may be completely destroyed.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Great lives

Re The Legacy Of Ukrainians In Canada (Opinion, March 19): As I read of the remarkable legacy of distinguished Ukrainian Canadians, my thoughts went to the Honourable Walter Tarnopolsky, a humble yet inspirational man who touched and influenced so many.

From Saskatchewan, he became a giant in his legal writings, teachings and service to this country – and the United Nations Human Rights Committee – as he specialized in human rights and civil liberties. He became dean of the new law school at the University of Windsor in 1968. He was appointed a judge of the Ontario Court of Appeal, where he served with wisdom and respect for 10 years.

He died in September, 1993, at just 61. He was proud of his Ukrainian heritage. His legacy is especially memorable in these terrible days, when human rights and civil liberties are being crushed in a country he loved so much.

William Trudell Toronto

