Re Welcome To The Pandemic’s DIY Phase (March 22): “We’ve gone from failing the vulnerable to forsaking them,” them being “people who are immunocompromised and/or have chronic health conditions such as cancer and heart disease.” I’m in one of those categories but am not asking for anyone to continue masking or otherwise inconvenience themselves on my account.

By all means, get back to living. But give me access to one thing that’ll help me do the same: the vaccine. I’m so pro-vaccine that I’d get a shot every Sunday. But so far in Ontario, only the immunocompromised and those in assisted-living settings have been offered second boosters.

It seems to me that Canada is flush enough with vaccines to both help other countries and its own vulnerable population.

Rudy Buller Toronto

Who gets what?

Re NDP To Back Military Spending In Exchange For Social Programs (March 23): At 75, this is the first time that I am ashamed to call myself Canadian.

Canadians should remember that the Liberals did not win the popular vote, but now will govern as if they have a majority. The party also seems to have moved so far to the left that it has rendered the NDP irrelevant.

As for the NDP backing military spending in exchange for this “deal,” consider that all parties have expressed support for this increased spending. Even for all those Canadians who voted Liberal or NDP, this is not an event that should be celebrated.

Brian Walsh Brant, Ont.

Groups of MPs may work together to promote common goals. This is not a formal coalition unless declared such. Candice Bergen may not like this Liberal-NDP agreement, but it is not a coalition government.

Peter Davison Hamilton

What is all the fuss about? The solution seems simple: The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois just need to gather a majority of seats and arrange an agreeable coalition.

There is nothing wrong if political parties co-operate and compromise on important policies.

Dragan Kljenak Mississauga

Canada first

Re Canada’s Commodities Can Cover Shortages, U.S. Lawmakers Told (March 23): It is typically Canadian to want to help our neighbours in times of trouble. But I think Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada, is doing Canadians a disservice in his pitches to the United States.

Such attitudes keep the Canadian economy dependent on others. We remain “hewers of wood and drawers of water,” but consistently fail to add value to our natural resources. We instead sell to the highest bidders and buy products back at inflated prices.

Our leaders should look after Canadian consumers first. After all, it is our oil and we should be benefiting first from any “bargains.”

M. Terry Ashcroft Cobourg, Ont.

Listen up

Re If We’d Only Listened (Opinion, March 19): Vladimir Putin is condemned for being furious about his country being encircled with nuclear weapons; for believing that his country has a unique civilizing destiny; for being concerned about Russian minorities in hostile countries; for being committed to a “Russia first” policy – as though these concerns are unknown in Western countries. This feels like sheer hypocrisy.

I believe humiliation is key to understanding Mr. Putin. By dismissing him as having nothing worthwhile to say, we energize his disposition for domination and cruelty. Western arrogance, then, provides a major contribution to this destabilizing global crisis.

Mervyn Russell Oakville, Ont.

One important attribute of Russia’s empire: It is a colonial state.

Countries such as Britain, France and Germany had colonies in different parts of the world. The only difference is that Russia’s colonies are contiguous to the European mainland.

The war in Chechnya was an example of a colony trying to free itself. The Baltic states and the territories in Turkestan were brought into Russian territory unwillingly.

European powers tried using force to keep their colonies; the result was merciless wars and ultimately failure. Vladimir Putin is trying the same tactics and this will likely fail, too.

Paul Silverstone West Vancouver

I doubt whether things would be different had more attention been paid to Vladimir Putin’s past declarations and actions. Despite multitudinous outpourings of deepest concern and sympathy, modern history illustrates the West’s near-total indifference to the fate of Ukraine.

Even the country’s pre-independence name – “the Ukraine” – suggests that it was always part of Russian hegemony. A refusal to become militarily involved in its destiny has forever been the case, particularly after both world wars. In essence, a Western “no-fly zone” has always been in place because Ukraine is geopolitically beyond the pale.

While the West anxiously watches, hoping for a positive outcome and welcoming refugees, Ukrainians are effectively on their own. And given Mr. Putin’s long-standing revanchism, who can predict what is in store for, say, NATO’s Baltic republics?

Listening is easy – responding is another matter entirely.

Alan Scrivener Cornwall, Ont.

Re Canadians Support Further Sanctions, But Are Hesitant To Go To War With Russia: Nanos Poll (March 23): Rather than equipping Ukraine with more weapons, I firmly believe we must advocate for a Ukrainian surrender.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership in defence of his country is seen as noble and heroic. Who doesn’t cheer on the righteous underdog against the evil aggressor? But this is not a feel-good movie.

Vladimir Putin will not stop his clumsy efforts. This is a war of egos, patriotism and self-interest. How many more children are to be orphaned, maimed or killed?

I respectfully recommend Canada do what it is best at: Call for reason.

John Taliano Port Colborne, Ont.

On the dial

Re Russia’s RT Television Channel Illegal In Canada, CRTC Rules (Report on Business, March 17): The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is concerned that programming from Russia’s RT channel “seeks to … demean people of a particular ethnic background.” This feels like inadvertently refreshing candour from the regulator.

Fox News, still accessible in Canada, is known to many for anti-Muslim and anti-immigration propaganda. Facebook is still accessible as well, despite reports of its alleged role in perpetuating genocide in Myanmar, for which Rohingya refugees are suing the social-media giant for US$150-billion.

I firmly believe in free speech, regardless of how disagreeable it may be. However, the CRTC reveals to me that censorship will be exercised only when a (very) particular ethnic group is demeaned.

Karim Fazal Oakville, Ont.

