History repeating

Re After Decades Of Timidity, Can Canada’s Allies Still Take Us Seriously? (March 24): I am one of the few remaining veterans who paid a price for unpreparedness in 1939.

I served on an armed civilian motor yacht because we went to war with too few warships. It took a few years to build corvettes and obtain destroyers. In the interim, we scrounged whatever could float and be armed.

Today, our newest naval frigate (and largest warship) is 26 years in service commission. Our fine but second-hand submarines are 28 years old. Our problem with jet fighters is well known, yet the government has not even begun to order replacements.

Here we go again, quite likely to be asked to support allies in a war for which we are unprepared. What a farce of offered support.

Fraser McKee Commander, Royal Canadian Naval Reserve (ret’d); Toronto

Source of funds

Re Details Scarce On New Federal Dental-care Plan (March 23): It is difficult to get a grasp on the consequences of the supposedly cozy arrangement between the Liberals and NDP. But given the track record of these players, I fear it will result in attention being focused on making sense of dental care and pharmacare.

Giving priority to essential things such as defence and, yes, pipelines may be like pulling teeth.

Robert (Bob) McKendry Kingston

Re Singh Brings Integrity Back To Politics (March 24): I’m confident that Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh can find plenty of worthy (or not) things to spend money on over the next three years. But that is the easy part.

The difficult part, of which I have little confidence in being accomplished, will be policies to grow the Canadian economy. That way, new programs can be funded from current revenues, as opposed to increased taxes or additional debt.

It would be refreshing to see Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Singh increase national productivity and growth at any time, but particularly if it happened now. If they do, I might even vote for one of them in 2025.

T.B.K. Martin Toronto

Re Done Deal (Letters, March 23): Speaking of promises, can anyone tell me if the mercury-poisoning treatment centre is up and running at Grassy Narrows First Nation yet, after first being announced five years ago?

Greg McMaster Edmonton

Count the ways

Re Moscow Can’t Be Trusted In Diplomatic Talks, Joly Says (March 19): All my grandparents immigrated to Canada from Ukraine. Russia keeps offering peace if Ukraine disarms.

Fool me once: Shame on Russia.

Fool me twice: Russia agrees to guarantee Ukrainian borders in exchange for Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

Fool me thrice: Russia annexes Crimea.

Fool me four times: Russia declares the independence of eastern Ukrainian states.

Fool me five times: Russia invades Ukraine.

Fool me six times: Shame on NATO.

Dan Petryk Calgary

Exit music

Re Inside The Ultrasecretive Exit Of Nutrien’s Mayo Schmidt (Report on Business, March 19): Mayo Schmidt “later led Ontario utility Hydro One for three years.”

Whether through his own fault or that of the Ford government, Mr. Schmidt’s departure from Hydro One was viewed by many as a political and commercial mess. Mr. Schmidt was a punching bag for Doug Ford during his election campaign and was dubbed the “six million dollar man.”

Also, the nature of his departure caused Hydro One a US$103-million penalty in its failed merger with Avista, and reputational harm across the industry.

Philip Duguay Montreal

Mayo Schmidt seems to bounce from one CEO job after another, rolling off into temporary sunsets with multimillion-dollar exit packages such as the $13.1-million he received from Viterra in 2012.

Government should step in to regulate boards and start controlling what I see as ridiculous and immoral compensation packages. The concept of “star” CEOs has outlasted its usefulness.

Barry Bortnick Calgary

We remember

Re The Untold Story Of How Lester Pearson Shaped The Fatal Probe Of A Gay Diplomat (March 19): The account of the fatal RCMP interrogation of John Watkins, former ambassador to Russia, implies that Lester Pearson – an unusually decent, balanced and tolerant personality – authorized the witch-hunters’ abuse.

Systematic persecution of suspected gay employees in the public service, people considered vulnerable to Soviet blackmail by homophobic RCMP counterintelligence officers, continued right into the 1970s. Their lack of professional understanding regarding political issues was itself an offence to intelligence.

Mr. Pearson sent his friend Mr. Watkins to Moscow in the 1950s to explain the Soviet Union, which he did brilliantly. Mr. Pearson defended another accused ambassadorial mole, Herbert Norman, but he committed suicide under renewed McCarthyite accusations from Washington. When secretive security officials alerted Mr. Pearson to a potential new firestorm, he prudently authorized interviews with the by-then retired Mr. Watkins.

The intimation that Mr. Pearson enabled or knew about the abuse of Mr. Watkins, then, is unjustified.

Jeremy Kinsman Former ambassador to Russia; Victoria

To me, he was “Mr. Watkins.”

I was four years old in 1960 and living in Copenhagen. John Watkins was the Canadian ambassador to Denmark and my father, Russell McKinney, was counsellor. He and my parents were close friends.

He was the reason there were enormous jars of Russian caviar in our kitchen. He was the reason I now have a late 19th-century Russian painting on my wall (it was given to my parents and passed on to me). Once, he was set to give me a Russian antique doll, but my mother wouldn’t let him, knowing that it would probably end up broken.

He was diabetic but loved his pie. He was generous to a fault.

I remember my mother weeping when he died. He is buried in his hometown of Norval, Ont. I will go there soon to pay my respects to this gentle, erudite and cultured man.

Jane McKinney Toronto

Friend in need

Re The Power Of Having A ‘Grief Buddy’ (First Person, March 18): My 49-year-old son died seven months ago from an aggressive cancer. These months have been a difficult road to travel.

Recently, I attended a grief support group for bereaved parents. It was a powerful experience to hear the stories of others who were taking the same journey as me.

I send thanks and gratitude to essay-writer Judy Fantham for sharing her thoughts and insights.

Lynda Beecroft Nanoose Bay, B.C.

