Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on March 24, 2021 to go to B.C. Supreme Court. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Re Who Should Get Vaccine Priority? (Editorial, March 23): The vaccine process has left a policy gap that affects our household. I am the “essential caregiver” for my partner who is 80 and undergoing chemotherapy. We both live at home. I am 77 and only became eligible for a vaccine this week.

My partner is highly immunocompromised because of the chemotherapy. I am the taxi driver, grocery shopper and 24/7 caregiver. Those like myself should be vaccinated immediately, using the same logic as vaccinating spouses of residents in long-term care.

I have suggested this to my physician, my partner’s oncologist, our MPP and our public health clinic, but their hands are tied. Let’s change the policy.

Chris Cannon Kingston

My experience with vaccination at Sunnybrook Hospital was excellent.

Although the lineup was fairly long, and although I am almost completely deaf with people wearing masks, I was politely shown to where I had to be and processed by people who took the time to speak so I could understand. Everyone acted efficiently with kindness and friendliness.

Jonathan Usher Toronto

Re Try Again (Letters, March 24): We had a different experience than a letter-writer with vaccinations at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. We arrived 15 minutes before our appointments. Everything ran smoothly. Including the 15-minute recovery period, we were there a total of 40 minutes.

Kudos to the organizers.

Ruth and Harold Margles Toronto

Re This Doctor Makes House Calls To The Local Schools (March 20): It is so nice to read a story about someone who is doing great work, giving credit amid all the blame and criticism that seems to dominate the news these days.

Nichola Hall Vancouver

And away

Re We Can’t Wait On Global Vaccination (March 22): Canada and other wealthy countries should heed the call within the World Trade Organization – already supported by about 100 countries – for a waiver of patent rules to allow greater vaccine production. They should also work within the International Monetary Fund to release $3-trillion of global reserve funds for recovery efforts in developing countries.

On a hopeful note, Justin Trudeau is working with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to convene a meeting on national debt burdens exacerbated by the pandemic.

Support for these initiatives challenges the inequity and competition that have marred the first year of pandemic responses.

Jim Hodgson Toronto

Action on China?

Re The Awful Saga Of The Two Michaels Demands Targeted Action (March 23): Contributor Colin Robertson acknowledges that “we got into this mess” because Canada acted on a (bizarre and arbitrary) U.S. request to arrest Meng Wanzhou. If this is the case – and China says as much – then we should have no business complaining about the incarceration of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

It would appear that China is instead playing hardball with us. Release Ms. Meng and watch what happens.

Ian Spears Associate professor, department of political science, University of Guelph

I am sympathetic to the athletes who have trained so hard for the Beijing Olympics in 2022. However, China’s arbitrary detentions of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig should demand that the world take a stand.

To those who say we shouldn’t make pawns of the athletes: At least those pawns would be free to go home to their own beds unlike Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, who together have spent more than 1,670 days locked up. Allowing the Olympics to go ahead would say that we condone China’s actions; cancelling or resituating them would say we do not.

I am ashamed that Canada would even consider taking part in games being held to the glory of a country holding hostage two of our own. And if our leaders won’t do it, then I call on the athletes themselves to refuse to participate.

Jennifer Webb West Vancouver

Right idea

Re The Tories Are A Party Without Ideas (March 24): Columnist Andrew Coyne asks: “Can anyone even name a Conservative policy?” I can: the policy of not putting people at the centre of its policies, but pushing party policies on the people.

François-J. Pépin Toronto

I rarely agree with columnist Andrew Coyne, but here he has identified for me the fundamental failing aspect of the Conservatives. The problem is the ideas that once formed the basis of the party haven’t been winning propositions in Canadian politics for years.

Even when occasionally in power, necessity would require that the party turn left. Perhaps the best solution is a name change to rid themselves of the negative vibes associated with the word “conservative.” I would suggest conversion to the “Liberal Light Party,” or even “Slightly Less Liberal Party,” might be a winner.

Of course this might mean an even more uncomfortable place for the social conservatives who currently occupy space in the party, who increasingly are out of step with Canada’s mainstream.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Columnist Andrew Coyne may be right. The Conservatives have always believed that deficits and debt will need to be managed and eventually whittled away. Free daycare, pharmacare and health care, public-sector defined benefit pensions and public-sector growth with no regard to taxation rates: Canadians tend to have beer incomes and champagne tastes. The Liberals and NDP don’t see a problem.

As the Western world racks up heretofore unheard of debt levels, and almost all value-added industrial jobs get pushed to Asian countries, there will likely be a day of reckoning. Stay tuned! The Conservative Party is like a voice crying in the wilderness. Conservatives are conservative, and we should make no apologies for that.

Politics cannot stymie the economy and promise to solve all societal ills with borrowed money. Conservatives should be ready to step in when the lefties take their pratfall.

Peter Kaufmann Winnipeg

Wash up

Re An Early Advocate Of Hand Hygiene In Health Care Loses His Job (Moment in Time, March 20): Ignaz Semmelweis is my personal hero. He was a genius who realized the importance of sanitation in 1849, a time when the establishment did not. For his efforts trying to convince doctors to wash their hands between patients, he lost more than his job.

Semmelweis was ridiculed and denounced. He ended up in an asylum because no one would believe that invisible particles were spreading disease. Several years later Louis Pasteur proved him right, but by then Semmelweis had died of an infection himself. A great, great man.

Sarah Shadowitz Toronto

