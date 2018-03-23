March 26: Gloom, and also great joy. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Gloom. And great joy

Seldom has an article encapsulated better the host of today’s frightening and sad world situations than It’s Time To Unplug And Escape This Nightmare We Live In (March 23).

No day passes without news of another catastrophic tweet by our Washington neighbour. As Gary Mason asks, does no one care any more?

The suffering of whole peoples worldwide is unfathomable, yet no concrete action is forthcoming. Does complacency now rule, while the Syrian slaughter continues apace?

Examples like Yemen abound, a living tragedy, a helpless pawn between warring Mideast factions. Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are all but dictators for life, following seriously compromised elections. Wringing of hands and condemnation at the UN leads nowhere.

What will it take to prod our so-called Free World leaders into action, and shed some light on this “dark dystopian future”?

Jocelyn Shaw, Toronto

Please ask Gary Mason to let me know when he is leaving for the country. I want to go with him.

I will bring my dog.

Maria Walsh, Surrey, B.C.

After having read Gary Mason’s gloomy outlook on the world, I turned to reading about the Rez Girls 64 Wolves hockey team (How A Girls Hockey Team That Had Virtually Nothing Is Now Competing In The Nation’s Capital – Folio, March 23). What a wonderful, uplifting story.

Douwe Smid, Medicine Hat, Alta.

By the time I finished reading this marvelous article about the Rez Girls hockey team, I – much like assistant coach Candi Chin-Sang – was crying “tears of joy and sadness” at the heartwarming journey of these young women.

We should all be angered that blatant racism stared them down during their first season’s big trip, but the kindness shown them since is evidence of a growing collective willingness to change the course of history for Indigenous peoples after so much cruelty and evil perpetrated against them.

This article, along with several others featuring the new Indigenous law program at the University of Victoria, will grace my classroom wall as part of an ongoing display celebrating Indigenous triumph over adversity (University Of Victoria To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Indigenous Law Program, March 22).

So many of our First Nations students need to see that goodness and justice will ultimately prevail.

Maribeth Adams, Kamloops, B.C.

You put it out there

With the revelations that data held by Facebook was used for political purposes, here’s a basic fact worth considering: Social media companies have been and continue to be the largest intelligence-gathering exercises in history – and traditional intelligence-gathering agencies have had nothing to do with it.

Millions have willingly given control of their personal details to these companies without consideration of possible risks. Happily disclosing who their associates are, they post pictures of themselves, their homes and their families. They constantly update the world about where they work, their interests, political views, and their whereabouts.

Users are either truly naive or willing to ignore the privacy hazards of the internet, which, when combined with the ever-rising power of technology, allows others, including potential enemies, to generate useful intelligence (Hello, Huawei).

Wayne Stangle, Ottawa

Playing the gun card

As an avid shooter for six decades, I congratulate you on your (pretty) fair and balanced editorial, When Legal Gun Owner’s Play The Victim (March 23).

We shooters are not an endangered species and frankly I think Canada has pretty much achieved a “happy medium” firearms position.

I say “pretty fair,” because in fairness you should have pointed out the statistical subterfuge of using 2013 as a baseline for crime rate comparison. Naturally current crime rates are higher – that was the all-time low and everything is therefore higher than that. Overall, rates are way down.

Politicians are playing the “gun card,” as well as the feminism and cannabis cards as we approach elections. ’Twas ever thus. We do not need another ombudsman. We need calm and reason – plus the recognition that only the military and the police “need” AR15s.

Jock Williams, Toronto

For the love of a dog

Re The Law Doesn’t Understand A Dog Isn’t A Sofa (March 23): The authors, both law professors, come close to suggesting “custody and access” hearings for pets.

Of course, that would mean more lawyers’ letters, more motions, more hearings – and more cost and court time. Dogs are not people. They are, in fact, property, albeit special property.

Give the dog to one spouse. Award the other spouse enough money to buy a new dog they can raise and love. Case closed.

Paul Benedetti, Hamilton

Professors Jodi Lazare and Peter Sankoff are essentially advocating more litigation as spouses fight about who loved the dog, cat, horse etc. more.

Divorces are messy enough already. Do we really need a replay of the fights over children?

What about the division of cherished possessions that both partners enjoyed that have sentimental value and that can’t be “replaced”? Like the piano from a defunct manufacturer that they both love to play? Or the cottage? Shall the courts be called upon to measure the subjective emotional attachment of each to these possessions, as well?

The splitting of possessions, including pets, in a divorce is difficult, but if one spouse wants “ownership” of a pet, he or she can give it greater value in the equalization of assets.

Richard E. Austin, Toronto

In 1997, I spontaneously paid $125 for a nine-week-old puppy that needed a home. When I called my fiancé to tell him what I’d done, he was not impressed as he had wanted a different dog.

However, within minutes of meeting her, he, too, fell in love with her. When we broke up a year and a half later, I never doubted he had a meaningful relationship with her despite the rocky start and the fact I had paid for her. She was most definitely our dog. He kept the couch but we shared custody of that little dog for more than 16 years! (She died in 2015, just shy of her 18th birthday).

She went back and forth from his house to mine every four days (he is a first responder) for the rest of her life. We both married other people and had children and everyone loved that little dog. The upsides were we never paid a penny to kennels and the vet bills were halved!

Joint custody can work: Perhaps more judges could considering treating dogs like children rather than couches.

Julie Case, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

P.S. He has custody of her ashes.