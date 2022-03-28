Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd as he attends the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, on March 27.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Slow down

Re How To Slow The Next Wave Of COVID-19 (March 25): During the past 13 months, I have administered a considerable number of vaccines to people ranging in age from 5 to 101. Now that the pandemic is coming under control in Canada, I wonder which of the modalities implemented were most effective.

If we had secured N95 masks from the outset and insisted that Canadians wear one, would that have been as effective as the “abundance of caution” resulting in considerable damage to businesses and our education and health care systems? I still find inconceivable that it took public-health leaders months to realize the pivotal role masks play in preventing the spread of a lethal respiratory virus.

As we let our guard down by eliminating most mask-wearing, I only hope that the vaccine alone will keep us safe. I also hope public health will stay ahead of the curve when the need for more boosters becomes apparent.

Val Rachlis MD, Toronto

Lack of faith

Re Catholics Face Test Of Faith As Indigenous Delegation Prepares For Trip To Vatican To Seek Residential-school Apology (March 25): The Catholic Church’s lack of leadership on this issue shocks me. It is not exactly inspirational to a younger generation who are already attending church in low numbers.

There appears to be an internal lack of agreement on priority of purpose: to preach and follow doctrine, or generate wealth and preserve piety? In my view, the church has failed on both counts.

It amazes me that it still doesn’t see a potentially existential threat. Offering baskets don’t fill up without bums in pews. Any apology that comes now will likely feel insincere to most.

Says one churchgoer: “I think someone at the Vatican really dropped the ball.” Well, doesn’t that say it all.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Catch-22

Re To Save Ukraine, The West Must Preserve The Zelensky Government (March 25): What if the only way to preserve the Zelensky government is to enforce a no-fly zone and cross Vladimir Putin’s red line?

That’s a game of chicken I would not like to see, however much I admire the courage of Ukrainians and deeply despise Mr. Putin’s actions as he brings about more destruction.

Randal Marlin Ottawa

Political landscape

Re A Majority Is A Majority (March 25): Isn’t a majority only a majority if the majority of the voting public says it’s a majority, as a result of a democratic voting system? Otherwise it feels like a cheap magic trick that pulls an NDP rabbit out of a hat.

Is this democratic, or just a tommyrot dog and pony show?

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Anyone who supports proportional representation should applaud the working agreement between the Liberals and NDP. Under such a system there would rarely, if ever, be majority governments. Every government would be a coalition or other working relationship of two or more parties.

Such agreements do not undermine parliament, but rather enable a government to enlist the support of allies to keep it from getting mired in the swamp of minority politics. Good on the Liberals and NDP for recognizing the common interests of electors who sent them to Ottawa.

Of course the people across the aisle don’t like it – they have just been checkmated. Hear them rage.

Michael Moore Toronto

Perhaps Conservative politicians should ask themselves what Stephen Harper would do. Do they advocate that minority governments prorogue to avoid defeat in Parliament?

Julie Beddoes Toronto

It looks as if Justin Trudeau does not want to face a possible confidence vote. He should stand up and face it.

It is voters who ultimately say who will lead our country. It certainly should not be decided by Mr. Trudeau’s deal to keep himself safe until 2025. I am disgusted and I imagine there are many who feel the same.

Mr. Trudeau should do the right thing: Carry on until such time as he is possibly forced into a much sooner election. That would be the democratic way.

Ann Neilson London, Ont.

Re Opportunity Lies Ahead If Tories Can Get Their Act Together (March 23): The NDP may as well complete its continuing quest to show Canadians how not to be an effective opposition party that holds government accountable. Let the party fold its tent and officially unite with the Liberals.

As long as the Conservatives find the good sense to elect Jean Charest as party leader, we would have an effective opposition and possible government-in-waiting. The odds of the Conservatives shooting themselves in the foot by bypassing Mr. Charest, however, are unfortunately higher than they should be.

Stephen Flamer Vancouver

Stability for the next three years will allow for repairing the economy and helping the most needy.

At the same time, I do not see a government-in-waiting until extreme factions within the Conservative Party are neutralized. I believe only Jean Charest can do that. He would be the best leader for our country.

Farouk Verjee West Vancouver

All the Conservatives have to do is to look at Tim Houston, the popular Progressive Conservative Premier of Nova Scotia.

Neither my husband nor I have ever voted PC in our long lives, yet we would both vote for Mr. Houston in the future. Since he was elected, we find that he looks at issues based on merit – not partisanship – and decides the sensible and right path to take for Nova Scotians.

Cassandra King Annapolis Royal, N.S.

As it ever was

Re For Homegrown Medical Technology Startups Like Intellijoint, Canada Is A Tough Market To Break Into (March 22): In the 1980s, we at Western University developed a mobile-bearing total knee joint replacement. While waiting for Health Canada to approve our device, and not willing to wait, we took it to Switzerland.

We found a Swiss manufacturer and received approvals in Europe and Britain first, after which we were able to obtain approval from Health Canada. Regrettably, Canadian surgeons were the last to use our product.

Canada has always felt risk-averse to new biomedical devices and technology. We seem to approach the procurement of new medical devices with the same urgency we approach the purchase of new fighter jets.

Cecil Rorabeck London, Ont.

