March 29: Adult tax talk. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Finance Minister Charles Sousa after the Ontario government delivered its 2018 budget. Chris Young/undefined

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Adult tax talk: Ontario

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s big promise on child care is both welcome and puzzling (Ontario Liberals Announce Child-Care Funding, March 28). Welcome because it is a family friendly initiative: When children benefit, we all benefit. It will let more women to work full time and help to reduce the gender pay gap.

Story continues below advertisement

Puzzling, both because of its timing so close to an election, and because it promises free child care when it would have been more appropriate and affordable to price accessible child care on a sliding scale, based on family income and with a reasonable cap. This is how it is done in those European countries which have the most advanced child-care programs. Nothing, of course, is truly free and it is more than appropriate to always use scarce tax dollars wisely. One can only hope that improved child care in Ontario survives the coming election.

Simon Rosenblum, Toronto

............

With all their promises, it looks like the Ontario Liberals are promising to be all things to all people. I think this is doable – as long as they streamline Ontarians’ tax forms for easy processing, and use the cost savings from doing that to fund their new programs. The tax form only needs one question and a single follow-up action.

1) How much did you make last year?

2) Send that in.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

............

Adult tax talk: Alberta

Re Someone Needs To Start An Adult Conversation In Alberta About Debt - But Who? (March 23): Albertans are uneasy about debt, but it is neither hard nor heroic to save money simply by making wholesale cuts to services needed, and paid for, by your constituents. That was the Klein strategy. Health care, for example, has not yet recovered and the staffing and infrastructure deficit is now daunting.

Albertans and Canadians in other provinces, too - according to health-care reports of the C.D. Howe Institute and the U.S. Commonwealth Fund - have some of the worst staff/patient ratios and physical resources. To this can be added excessive wait times for services. Overall, Canada - of the 11 ranked affluent nations - came in ninth. We bested only France and the United States and were relegated, with them, into the bottom tier.

While Alberta scores a little better than other provinces, we join Canada in the bottom tier in wider rankings. To break out of the bottom tier will require substantial investment in people and infrastructure. A sales tax for Alberta may be not only practical but unavoidable.

Ralph Coombs, Calgary

Election-reform promises

Re The Liberals’ Election Games (March 28): I take great exception to your editorial describing the history of the Liberals and first-past-the-post elections. Yes, the Liberals said the election would be the last first-past-the-post. Yes, they changed their minds after getting into office. Why did you omit the fact that once in office, they spent considerable time surveying the electorate as to how to proceed? They discovered that most people were not interested in changing the system. With that result, the government decided it was not worth pursuing. Me thinks you are showing your political bias.

Story continues below advertisement

Graham Steeves, Port Elgin, Ont.

A different side to dope

Re More Madness About Reefer (March 26): I was surprised and annoyed at the tone of your editorial, where you referenced weed as “no more harmful than booze.” You don’t know that, and that is a core problem in the debate about marijuana legislation.

Youth have reported that they feel the media supports the attitude that weed is a harmless substance, and said this was an influencer in their decisions to start cannabis. Weed available when I was young was a fraction as strong today’s product. My generation used weed as an accoutrement, right along with bell-bottoms, Patchouli scent, wire-rimmed glasses and cheap wine. Their exposure to cannabis concentrations was benign in comparison with the “high octane” being purveyed by those in the trade today.

As a practicing GP, I have seen a different side to dope – as a trigger of psychosis in teens – a dreadful sentence for adolescents and their families, as a changer of cognitive function in chronic users, as a risk factor for the development of schizophrenia in later life, as a component of depression in young adults.

I don’t think we fully understand the ramifications of chronic marijuana use yet, and until we develop a sophisticated understanding of it, we desperately need the media to continue to hammer a warning message to all Canadians about this otherwise intriguing substance, and avoid being dismissive of the risks.

Tom Bell, MD, Peterborough, Ont.

............

THC content today is anywhere from six to 30 times stronger than the levels 20 to 30 years ago, and the offsetting CBD level is much lower, often negligible. This needs to be explained to parents so they can respond to the inevitable question from their teenager, “So you used marijuana when you were young, why shouldn’t I be able to do the same now?”

What need an answer from the federal and Ontario governments to the following question, “What maximum amount of THC will constitute marijuana as legal?” No legalization should take place without obtaining advice from the experts and debating and answering that question!

Gord Homer, Toronto

Stormy times

Re Stormy Daniels Launches Defamation Suit Against Trump Lawyer (March 27): Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer, has told the media that he paid Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, $130,000 out of his own pocket, but has not explained why or if Mr. Trump was aware of the payment.

Déjà vu … did he get his talking points from Nigel Wright?

Neil Rau, Toronto

............

Margaret Wente’s column about Stormy Daniels left me speechless (Don’t Mess With Stormy Daniels, March 27). Is she suggesting this woman should be a role model? There is no way I would ever want my daughter or granddaughter to look up to this bimbo. There are so many more classy women to emulate.

Shirley Regan, Dundas, Ont.

............

I find it sad (to use a Trumpism) that this lady has more guts than the entire U.S. Congress and Senate combined.

Good for her.

Jackson E. Mathieu, Guelph, Ont.

Hats (and other apparel) off to Stephanie Clifford. She is proving the Stormy Daniel’s affair wasn’t just a tempest in a D-cup.

Jim Osborne, Victoria