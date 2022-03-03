Demonstrators take part in a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Trafalgar Square, in London, on March 2, 2022.JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Canadian support

Re Ukrainian-Canadians Head To Ukraine To Join Fight Against Russia (March 2): If there was any lingering doubt about the resolve and commitment to maintaining the freedom of Ukrainians, look no further than Yaroslav Hrytsiuk, the 18-year-old high-school student from Toronto running toward the fight.

I don’t know if there is a secular equivalent to godspeed, but I hope the next headline about Mr. Hrytsiuk is about reuniting with his mother and a safe return back to his new home in Canada.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Re Sajjan Calls On Russia To Ensure Humanitarian Access (March 2): Would it be too much to ask our leaders to stop declaring that we stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukrainians, when it is closer to reality to say that we are standing behind them? Several paces behind, in fact.

Chris Marston Toronto

What next?

Re Will Putin’s War Threaten His Presidency? (March 1): Various Putin watchers have commented on his cold rationality and emerging persecution complex, and made historical comparisons to signs of dissention within Joseph Stalin’s Politburo in response to his increasingly paranoid behaviour.

As British writer C.P. Snow wryly observed in his biographical sketch of Stalin, he “wouldn’t be the first or only person with persecution-mania to have something to feel persecuted about.” But “unlike most paranoiacs, he could act his delusions out.”

Whether Mr. Putin’s paranoia triggers his demise remains to be seen (some believe Stalin was poisoned). But with the implied threat of nuclear war, I wouldn’t be the first to suggest that supreme power entails supreme danger for all concerned.

Denis Gertler Toronto

Re Brace For Economic Collateral Damage, Freeland Tells Canadians (March 2): Our governments are still not doing enough to choke off Russian business and finance. Citizens should therefore take action.

Any person, company, institution or organization with an investment fund should immediately screen Russian companies out of their portfolios, as well as companies doing substantial business in Russia. Let’s also avoid online marketplaces where Russian retailers can still sell or ship products.

The struggle for Ukraine is starting to demonstrate the power of global civil society and the solidarity of citizens who won’t stand for invasion and horror.

Tom Urbaniak Professor of political science, Cape Breton University Sydney, N.S.

I urge Chrystia Freeland to continue to tighten the screws on Russia by expelling Russian diplomats. Be strong.

John Callum Toronto

Re Pressure Builds (Letters, March 2): A letter-writer states that the second half of eliminating Russian propaganda from Canada would be for broadcasters to drop Fox News.

He is welcome to my home at any time to review, select and burn the books that I should not be reading; to audit my credit card statements and cancel the subscriptions that I should not be receiving; to contact my television provider to delete the channels that I should not be watching.

John Budreski Vancouver

Vaccines and protests

Re The ‘Anti-vax’ Label Is A Problem, And It Needs To Be Retired (Opinion, Feb. 26): Society comes with a certain amount of faith in the abilities of fellow members.

None of us has the time to study construction methods before we call a plumber, or nerve pathways before we call the dentist. We freely put our faith in them to do the right thing.

Why should this be any different with virology and COVID-19? Why do anti-vaccine people not trust their fellow man?

They have no background in science and all the wonderful things a scientist learns before becoming a doctor. At the end of the day, laypeople should trust that someone has done the heavy lifting and luxuriate in a society that allows this privilege.

So what are we to call someone who refuses to have faith in their fellow man, who lives outside the common beliefs of society? A heretic.

Robert Graham Kingston

Re We Need To Reassess Our Emergency Powers (Report on Business, Feb. 25): I agree that we need strengthened legal regimes and enforcement capabilities to deal with disruptive protests. Municipal police forces and existing laws, short of the Emergencies Act, have plainly not been able to cope.

I am sorry, however, that this argument was based primarily on the importance of our reliability as a trading partner. As an Ottawa resident, what matters to me above all is protecting the freedom of my city from protesters who would take it away in the name of whatever cause they espouse.

Our right to live in peace should be first, please, then the economy.

Jim Paulin Ottawa

Conservatives and Liberals

Re Wanted: A Real Conservative Climate Plan (Editorial, Feb. 26): I find current government climate policy illogical and harmful, yet The Globe and Mail’s editorial proposes that the Conservatives adopt some form of Liberal-lite policy to curb emissions with more taxes and targets.

Fossil fuels, and coal in particular, still deliver reliable energy at low prices. There is a direct correlation between energy consumption and standard of living, and other countries want our standard.

Until a cheaper reliable source is found, much of the world will continue expanding use of fossil fuels. Any carbon we reduce will be swamped by others such as China.

The Conservative position should be logical: Support development of cheaper energy sources, such as nuclear and renewables, and carbon capture and storage – and convince the world to get off fossil fuels.

Paul Gagnon Calgary

Re Canada’s Future Elections Risk Mirroring The Culture-war Rhetoric Of The U.S. (Feb. 28): Advocating for Justin Trudeau to stay on as Liberal Leader (because there is no suitable replacement who possesses his putative gifts – “impossible” to imagine) seems to expose what is ailing the party: The leader is the party and the party is the leader.

When a party’s hopes are vested almost entirely in its leader, a kind of stasis can set in. This was evident to me in the last election, when the Liberals barely improved their fortunes after believing they could win a majority.

In 2016, U.S. Democrats tried to “reinvent” Hillary Clinton to no avail at the ballot box. The same pitfall could happen to the Liberals despite any tweaks to Mr. Trudeau.

The thirst for change can determine the outcome of an election more than anything else.

James Phillips Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com