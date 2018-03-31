March 31: Democracy is a fragile undertaking. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Whistle-blower Christopher Wylie at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018. PETER NICHOLLS/Reuters

A fragile undertaking

If there is any truth to the testimony given this week to British parliamentary committee hearings by Christopher Wylie, it seems that the ethical IQ of the Vancouver company which allegedly contracted to use machine-based methods to influence elections in the U.S., U.K., Africa and the Caribbean is likely approaching the digital values of either zero or one (Whistle-Blower Alleges AggregateIQ Involved In Dirty-Tricks Campaigns Worldwide, March 28).

This brain trust allegedly received about half of the Brexit campaign Vote Leave/BeLeave budget, to the tune of some $8-million, to do its evil work. The threat made against Mr. Wylie by Black Cube, another “intelligence” firm, has all the hallmarks of a SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) suit, designed purely for the purpose of intimidation.

Thank God for real people with the courage of Mr. Wylie, in the tradition of Daniel Ellsberg, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. If democracy, a fragile undertaking at best, is not to be quickly destroyed by the genuine stupidity of artificial intelligence, these heroic individuals need our full support.

Alban Goddard Hill, Belleville, Ont.

Is influencing and manipulating elections really something new? It’s just the tools of manipulation that have changed. It’s the medium, not the message.

Douglas Cornish, Ottawa

My parents survived the invasion and occupation of Belgium. Stories of their survival filled my childhood with an appreciation for daredevil adventure, but also a strong sense of suspicious caution. It was the latter that caused me to get over my Facebook addiction when Donald Trump got elected. There had been whispers about Facebook and privacy – and anyway, the dangers to personal information from a would-be dictator are well known in my favourite fiction!

Withdrawal wasn’t nearly as painful as I had expected. Mind you, Facebook doesn’t let you quit easily. After jumping through many frustrating hoops, I removed all personal data, then simply abandoned my page in disgust and never opened it again.

It could be that nefarious forces have taken over the page and are using it to their own ends.

So be it, I’m outa there.

Claudette Claereboudt, Regina

Canadians would do well to distinguish between the roles of whistle-blowers and informants. It’s a point frequently confused to democracy’s detriment (It’s Time To Start Paying Whistle-Blowers For Tips, March 28).

An informant preys on people or situations where they have an information or power advantage in order to reap a financial or other benefit from a sponsor. A whistle-blower brings forward information about situations where they have valuable insight about something hidden or overlooked that is detrimental to individuals, organizations, or society. There may or may not be any benefit to them and costs are often great.

Informants exploit and whistle-blowers enlighten. Informants are prized by autocrats; whistle-blowers are not. Informants are paid one way or another. Who plays an important role in fostering healthy democratic institutions?

Paying whistle-blowers does work. However, care is needed to avoid encouraging behaviour that undermines rather than strengthens democracy.

Alison Durkin, Toronto

Why no apology?

Ex-TRC Leader Decries Pope’s Refusal To Apologize For Residential Schools (March 29): The Vicar of Christ, the heir to the Throne of St. Peter, the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, his Holiness Pope Francis feels “he could not personally respond” to the request, by Indigenous peoples and the Prime Minister of Canada, for an apology for the role of his church in the national shame and horror of residential schools. Why not?

There is no doubt of the criminal and cultural wrongdoing committed by representatives of his church in Canada. There is no doubt he gave a personal apology in Bolivia for the church’s “grave sins” against Indigenous people.

Why no personal apology to Canada’s Indigenous peoples?

David Beattie, Chelsea, Que.

Breaking TB’s chokehold

But while we’re investing in improved housing and food security, let’s demand throughout Canada, and especially where the risk remains high, a strengthened capacity to diagnose and treat TB, and to undertake urgent contact follow-up, and treatment of latent infection.

These simple low-cost basics would rapidly lower the TB risk; clear documentation will demonstrate their impact. If it can be done in low- and middle-income countries in Africa and Asia, it can be done in Canada. Jane Philpott, the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Inuit Leader Natan Obed must demand evidence that these basics are in place and operational now, and must assure their efficacy on an annual basis.

Anne Fanning, Edmonton

Roseanne reboot

In fact, it is really, really important to boycott the program featuring self-avowed Trump supporter Roseanne Barr, just as it is important to boycott all Trump locations and products.

It’s one small way to send a message and take a moral stand.

Michael Benedict, Toronto

John Doyle is right. Viewers must watch the updated sitcom Roseanne voicing Donald Trump’s cultural values because it’s the funniest, cringe-worthy way of learning about the psychology of Make America Great Again – Donald Trump’s false but winning message.

Comedy is a serious art because it is based on people’s grievances. Consequently the laughs generated by Roseanne’s loud-mouthed thrashing of anti-Trump weaklings are especially resonant. (Brexit and Vladimir Putin’s strong-man rule are just the same political strategy in different locations – populist local adaptations of pride coming before providing the basics. Thus better to be an isolated Brit, with a cheap pound than a richer European continentalist. And for ex-Soviets, better to be a Putin Russian Imperialist than vote for an improved economy.)

Ironically, dispossessed working people are okay with dominance hierarchies that exploit them … as long as they are allowed to be proud with complaints.

The psychological truth of Roseanne is that she does not live by bread alone, but by the joy in her every word of protest, just like Mr. Trump, who values belittling words on Twitter more than deeds. Unfortunately, such emotional pleasure in gallows humour has its tragic consequences.

Tony D’Andrea, Toronto