Mark your calendars

Re Ottawa To Release Federal Budget On April 7 (March 30): So a slight delay to April Fool’s Day for 2022.

Walter Tedman Kingston

Re Are We Finally Fixing Medicare? (March 29): I am a senior and I pay out of pocket for dental care.

I find no difficulty getting into a dentist chair. I often wonder how so many dentists can make a living when there is no universal system to compensate them. On the other hand, my wife and I belong to a group of approximately 82,000 Nova Scotians without a family doctor, yet medical care is “universal.”

Should I not be worried, then, about the move to introduce national dental care?

Stew Valcour Halifax

Give it to me

Re Postponing The Carbon Tax Hike Is An Inflation Break That Ottawa Should Deliver (Report on Business, March 28): Why would we suspend a measure that has barely begun to have effect, after doing virtually nothing on the climate crisis for over 30 years while subsidizing fossil fuels and approving oil and gas expansion?

If most households get a rebate in excess of the costs of carbon pricing, why would we postpone the most cost-effective emissions-abatement method? The window to avoid the most extreme impact of climate breakdown is only open for a few more years, as noted by the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Postponing the minimal increase would be meaningless and ineffective.

Tom Cullen Toronto

Care to respond

Re Why Won’t Ottawa Act On The Drug Crisis? (Editorial, March 28): Too many Canadians and various governments cannot open their hearts to the suffering caused by the drug crisis. The result is that they then must open their wallets.

Often the same people and politicians who veto harm-reduction programs are those in favour of leaner governments. They seem to be oblivious to the enormous health care, policing, legal aid, court and correctional system costs associated with opiate addiction.

If they do act, usually it is only to fund abstinence programs that have proven to be largely ineffective. Harm-reduction programs have been shown to provide monetary benefits far in excess of their cost.

Why are we waiting? Are we that heartless and short-sighted?

Arthur Vanek MD Toronto

The general inertia and bureaucratic inaction on illicit drugs in Canada is inexcusable and fatal.

In Canada, the overwhelming majority of overdoses are unintentional. In Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan, more than half of overdoses are members of First Nations, even though First Nations account for only 14 per cent of the provincial population.

Prohibition and criminalization funnel drugs to dealers with a resulting increase in risk, harm and deaths. The 1972 Le Dain commission recommended decriminalization of all drugs, as has the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. Elsewhere, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that safe injection sites constitute an inherent right to life.

On review, Bill C-216 is a thoughtful, door-opening bill that can move Canada forward. It would protect and help those using illicit drugs today and protect equally those who might use them in the future.

It deserves the backing of the federal government and every province.

David Esdaile MD (retired) Ottawa

Made in Canada

Re Port Of Vancouver Eyes Increased Capacity (Report on Business, March 25): “Rather than waiting for containers to be loaded with Canadian goods, shipping companies have been paying for them to be sent to Asia empty, so that they can be filled faster for the trip back to Canada.” For the sake of our future, we Canadians should reverse this trend.

Tony Hooper Toronto

Fly forever

Re After A Moment Of Darkness, Canada Must Recapture Its Flag (March 29): An opportunity to do this would be on July 1. Governments at every level should call on Canadians to celebrate our country that day by flying a flag.

This would leave protesters in an ambiguous position. If they fly a flag, are they celebrating or protesting? Change the narrative and help return the role of our flag to its rightful place.

Doug Owram Kelowna, B.C.

Contributor John Boyko precisely articulates my sentiments on the need to recapture our flag from the rabble that recently infested city centres and border crossings. They co-opted it for purposes that fly in the face of what it represents to a majority of Canadians – and what was on ample display last Sunday when Canada qualified for the World Cup Finals.

As a frequent traveller beyond our borders (six countries since the protests took place), I can attest that the actions of these people have had a negative impact on the world’s view of not only our country, but the flag it represents.

Time to take it back.

Gordon Paul Clarington, Ont.

Does the author think the same thing if he drives by a house in Toronto that flies a flag? Or does he equate that people who live in the country have a certain point of view?

Neil Murdoch Oakville, Ont.

This opinion seems to paint an entire nation with one brush. Isn’t that the problem we must wipe out?

The flag belongs to all Canadians.

Jorge Stathos Toronto

Flags mainly have their origin in war. They divide; it’s “us” versus “them,” whether in military conflict or pretend-wars like the modern Olympics.

Better to be the first country with no flag at all.

Jon Bartlett Princeton, B.C.

Pains me to say

Re Please Stop Telling Me That I’m ‘Fine’ (First Person, March 28): Jill Edmondson’s essay is one of the best I’ve read about having cancer.

Society expects us to never express grief or pain. We are supposed to carry on quietly so that no one has to deal with our feelings.

I was diagnosed with cancer eight years ago. I have had two major surgeries, years of chemotherapy, a stroke as a result of chemo and, now, epilepsy as a result of the stroke.

Meet me today and many people think I am quite healthy. But I will have daily difficulties for the rest of my life. Like Ms. Edmondson, I’m not asking for sympathy, but perhaps better understanding of the everlasting consequences of cancer treatment.

I have begun to work with a therapist on grief recovery. Cancer causes grief and I wish society could be more honest about it.

That might make others feel uncomfortable, but perhaps that’s okay.

Linda Mills Lunenburg, N.S.

