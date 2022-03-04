Delegates vote at the UN General Assembly Emergency session in New York on March 2, after a resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine passed.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Vaccine decision

Re Ontario Judge Rules Mother Doesn’t Have To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19 (March 1): Alongside allusions to contemporary social and political culture in his judgment, a justice’s decision to emphasize a mother’s invocation of Pfizer’s own list of vaccine risks and side effects is curious to me.

Pretty much any vaccine or medication includes risk, however minuscule, and should be weighed alongside benefits. Why might such risks be interpreted as “compelling?”

Dale Churchward Toronto

UN interested

Re UN General Assembly Deals Russia Diplomatic Defeat (March 3): The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield says the General Assembly vote shows “light has won over darkness.” One is left to wonder if Ms. Thomas-Greenfield would say that to the Ukrainian families who have had loved ones killed, or to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

Is the UN so divorced from reality that its members believe this vote will in any way cow Vladimir Putin? Does the UN deal exclusively in meaningless gestures?

Steve Soloman Toronto

It took a rare emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to pass a resolution demanding Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine, because the Russia-led Security Council vetoed any previous attempts.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completely and unequivocally violates the UN’s basic founding principles, which include the equality and self-determination of nations, respect for human rights and the use of peaceful means to resolve conflicts. Why is Russia allowed to continue as leader of the Security Council? Has it not already forfeited its leadership status?

Why is the Secretary-General not more vocal in condemning Russia’s aggression and encouraging more affirmative action?

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Take NATO

Re The UN And NATO Have Both Failed Ukraine. But It’s Not Too Late For Them To Step Up (Feb 26): If Russia can break all the rules of the United Nations, to which it belongs, why cannot NATO countries act in a completely contrary way to NATO rules and come to the aid of an independent non-NATO nation fighting for its life? Could this Russian breach not present a moral argument for NATO coming to Ukraine’s defence?

The bigger question: If Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, will he use similar ploys to gain control over all former Soviet satellite countries?

W. E. Hildreth Toronto

Ukraine is woefully outgunned by Russia. Whether or not it is a member of NATO, will NATO and other states really stand by and allow the slaughter of innocents and the overthrow of a duly elected government?

Sanctions appear to be having no effect. As much as most people want peace, I suggest that the nations of the world come together and declare war on Russia. Short of using weapons of mass destruction or breaching Russia’s borders, every military and non-military means should be employed to expel Russian troops from Ukraine.

Once the conflict ends, we should regard this as a planetwide near-death experience. We should demand that nuclear powers negotiate the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, and establish new security measures to ensure sustainable peace throughout the world.

Earl Turcotte Former Canadian diplomat and United Nations official; past chair, Canadian Network to Abolish Nuclear Weapons; Ottawa

What if?

Re Ukrainians Say They Have No Choice But Fight. Yet, They Did Choose Courage (March 2): In spite of saying that it stands with Ukraine, the West will not join Ukrainians on the battlefield, which still amounts to a willingness to let Ukraine be defeated.

As buildings topple, people caught in the middle of the destruction are filming with their phones and streaming the images. No one is fooled by Vladimir Putin’s refusal to call this a war. Yet as I watch this war play out in real time on my television and computer screens, I wonder what it will take for the West to truly join Ukrainians.

As Russian troops close in on Kyiv, what if civilians emerged from their basements and parking garages and formed a line of defence against approaching tanks? Old men and women, bent with age, staring with fierce defiance into the eyes of Russian soldiers, daring them to fire.

What will it take for the West to choose courage?

Natalie Hryciuk Surrey, B.C.

Re Battle For Kyiv Rages (Feb. 26): Ukraine has an “often-chaotic democracy” because it has had five presidents in the 22 years that Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia. Over that same period, Canada and the United States have each had four leaders, and might well have had six but for multiple-term incumbents.

Ukrainian democracy is most certainly imperfect. But “chaotic?” Not on this evidence.

Gerry Salembier Ottawa

Putin’s plan

Re Estonian PM Fears That If Putin Isn’t Stopped, Her Country Is Next (March 3): Vladimir Putin seems to be saying: I alone decide which countries are part of the Russian empire, not Ukrainians, Latvians, Lithuanians, Estonians, Poles nor Finns. I’m willing to destroy those countries if they refuse to join.

I see him as much worse than a mere dictator – he’s a megalomaniacal threat to the entire world.

Bob Zarnke Waterloo, Ont.

I think Vladimir Putin is a fine tactician, but a terrible strategist.

His brazen invasion of Ukraine has only served to unite NATO, fortify Ukrainian patriotism and turn the free world against a Russia we were anxious to welcome into the family of “normalized” nations.

When the body bags begin returning home, he may find that his own hubris will be his undoing.

Brian Green Thunder Bay

I would like to personally extend my gratitude to Vladimir Putin for uniting the people of the world. Well done.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

Canadian soil

Re Manitoba Farm Equipment Company Distances Itself From Russian Ownership (Report on Business, Feb. 26): The assets and revenues of Buhler Industries’ Russian directors should immediately be placed within war-related sanctions imposed by the government.

Quite apart from the support for Vladimir Putin voiced by some of these directors, one has to wonder how much of their personal and corporate finances flowing back home have added to Russia’s military might – and the deaths of Ukrainian men, women and children.

Edward Carson Toronto

We hear about Canadian sanctions and other financial measures being imposed on Russia, but what about Belarus? The country is complicit, allowing Russian troops to invade Ukraine from within Belarusian territory.

Should sanctions not be placed on Belarus, too?

Ken Russell Burlington, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com