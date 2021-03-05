Open this photo in gallery Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Finance on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Nov. 1, 2016. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In a name

Re Toronto’s Van Attacker: He Who Should Not Be Named (March 4): I believe that not naming a mass murderer is naive and achieves almost nothing.

Anyone interested in knowing the name of the person who carries out such evil can do so easily. Type into a search engine, “What is the name of Toronto’s van attacker?” and it will quickly be found. Go to certain places on the dark web and one will find his name celebrated.

Knowing the name of the murderer summons a higher emotional response than invoking the event. We remember that a single individual can commit great evil and terror. We remember that he is capable of bringing others with him. It teaches us to stay alert and to defend our society from such people.

We should not forget the van attack, even though it gives some notoriety (mostly bad) to the perpetrator.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

Kudos to Justice Anne Molloy and columnist Elizabeth Renzetti for denying this murderer the public notoriety he craves.

While the media has traditionally taken the view that their responsibility is simply to report the news and not attempt to influence events, the reality is that it has tremendous influence on how the public views and understands the world. There is no better example of this than the two realities that now exist south of the border, one of which was created by Fox News and social media.

The next step should be for The Globe and Mail to announce that this will be its policy going forward. Perhaps others will follow.

Brian Dougall Ottawa

Too much?

Re By The Numbers (Letters, March 4): Several recent letters suggest support for Mark Machin despite his machinations. I would not presume to understand his deeply personal reasons for skipping the vaccine lineups. However, I do wish to comment on his outsized remuneration.

It seems to be business as usual to award millions in compensation to the male heads of corporations. I am of the opinion that no one needs or deserves to be given a salary that is so far beyond societal norms. $5.9-million as a lifetime earning would provide a generous living to anyone in Canada. $5.9-million a year feels like gluttony, and indefensible in any context.

Jane Sproull Thomson Courtenay, B.C.

I support a letter-writer who believes that Mark Machin deserves his $5.9-million payout because the returns on the Canada Pension Plan exceeded the S&P/TSX Composite Index, but on one condition: The CEOs who have left companies that underperformed the index should pay back their buyouts.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

Dairy details

Re Proper Protection (Letters, March 3): As a dairy farmer of 14 years, I understand the logic for dairy’s supply-management system, which is guided by the law of supply and demand, as well as bovine biology.

In the old days, dairy prices depended on supply. A generous supply means low prices for dairy farmers. As a result they cut production; some go bankrupt. Eventually supply decreases and prices goes up.

To get more supply, there needs to be more milking cows. Unfortunately, it is more than two years between the conception of a calf and when she begins to produce milk. This results in huge swings between scarcity and surplus, and therefore swings between profit and loss for dairy farmers. It also means that consumer prices can vary by a factor of two to three in the same period.

Supply management was introduced to provide price stability for both dairy producers and dairy consumers.

Ross Gould Calgary

Fair trade

Re Trading Cash For Influence Is Still In Style (Editorial, March 2): I was dismayed to read that the Ontario government is proposing to increase individual election contribution limits. Do not the wealthy already have undue influence in our society?

If anything, we should be reducing the total spending limits of political campaigns and keeping low allowable contributions from individuals. That is the only way I see the poor in society having any chance at having an influence in our elections.

There is no democracy when each vote is not equal.

Mary Kainer Toronto

Media message

Re Canadians Shouldn’t Expect An Aussie-style Showdown With Big Tech Any Time Soon (Feb. 26): Thanks to columnist Gary Mason for pointing out who’s served by Australia’s media laws. I know The Globe and Mail is predisposed to support newspapers around the world, but we should remember that this dispute was about business first and nationalism second – with journalism, at best, a distant third.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

More or less

Re Despite Soaring Housing Market, Siddall’s Caution Deserves Praise (Report on Business, March 3): There is a general rule that says as things get cheaper, there is a very strong tendency for people to use more of it. Electricity gets cheaper, people use more of it. Clothing gets cheaper, people buy more clothes. Debt just got a whole lot cheaper, and people are using a whole lot more of it.

They buy houses, condominiums, land, etc. with that borrowed money. Could that possibly account for relentlessly increasing house prices? And “experts” are surprised.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

Endings

Re In Death (Letters, March 4): In recent months, I lost my brother-in-law and my wife to cancer.

When first diagnosed, my brother-in-law’s cancer was so advanced that he required strong medication to combat the pain. He was past the point where he could consider or give consent for medical assistance in dying. He spent his last six weeks suffering alone in a hospital bed, allowed only one visitor per day because of the pandemic.

My wife chose MAID early enough in her diagnosis. Her wonderful palliative-care team guided not only her, but also our family through the process. She never left home, had meaningful “goodbye” conversations and grieved along with us.

Then, after a night of watching her favourite television shows and sleeping in her own bed with her beloved dog beside her, she peacefully and willingly said goodbye to her family. We watched her go to sleep one last time.

As I have been told by friends elsewhere who cannot take the benefit of MAID, we should be so grateful to have the option. We should forever thank those who fought so hard to give us this right.

Glen Campbell Toronto

