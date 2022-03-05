The Ottawa skyline behind Lebreton Flats, on Jan. 21, 2016.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In Ukraine

Despite having read every article in last Saturday’s paper relating to the war in Ukraine, the lasting memory will be the front-page photo of a mother and two children holding hands as they leave the country by foot.

A heartbreaking image.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

Re The UN And NATO Have Both Failed Ukraine. But It’s Not Too Late For Them To Step Up (Feb 26): A focus on one body of the United Nations, the Security Council, ignores decades of UN work in Ukraine and the millions of dollars spent on peace, stability and reconciliation.

The UN Migration Agency has forged paths to reconciliation in Eastern Ukraine for decades. It has rebuilt homes and helped veterans transition to civilian life. Since 2018, UNICEF has provided training, educational supplies, winter clothing and repairs to schools in Donetsk and Luhansk. The expected five million migrants from this war will have UN support every step of the way.

The UN, then, has not failed Ukraine. The UN will help rebuild Ukraine. It will not turn away with the end of war. The UN will never stand up and declare “mission accomplished.”

The UN will not fail Ukraine.

Jaime Webbe President and CEO, United Nations Association in Canada; Ottawa

Free advice

Re The Ugly Side Of Freedom (Feb. 26): Beverley McLachlin’s pithy primer on the limits of freedom made me think of my late mother.

Growing up in the 1960s, I was fond of rock music and the outrageous habits of my idols. My mother, a strong Catholic, would often look at me sternly and say, “Don’t confuse freedom with licence.”

My mother could not claim the education or achievements of our former chief justice, but her wise words are as relevant now as they were then.

Francis LeBlanc Ottawa

Away we go

Re Where Does The Anger Go, Now That The Trucks Are Gone? (Opinion, Feb. 26): Local press has all but disappeared. Those were the journalists people knew personally and trusted. It is much harder to attack, spit on and threaten people one knows. It is easier done to distant faces of corporate media.

The distance between journalists and readers is likely the single most obvious reason why so many people believe we have “fake news” – no matter the valiant, everyday struggle of journalists to bring normalcy and truth to the avalanche of information surrounding us.

Rares Pateanu Toronto

We are enjoined by U.S. security experts not to follow “the right-wing populists’ lead by refracting politics solely through the lens of identity.” Is it the right that engages in identity politics?

The same point should be made to progressives, who have been doing it for decades with a great deal of success. They are the ones who built the lens (and wrote the playbook) on identity politics.

It was only a matter of time until the strategy was emulated by the other side.

Marshall Petrie Victoria

Way it goes

Re Putting The Horse Before The Car (Opinion, Feb. 26): I actually unclenched my jaw upon reading contributor Barry Smit’s calm and reasoned opinion on the inevitable evolution of technology. The transition to renewables is just the latest step in technological progress.

It’s the way things have always gone and why we’re reading The Globe and Mail (some of us online) instead of waiting on the town crier for news. But if we still had a town crier, they would be shouting that fossil fuels are going the way of the horse and buggy. We’d better get on board or miss the wagon train.

Liz Addison Toronto

Count it

Re Energy Audits To Be Key In Ottawa’s ‘Green Homes’ Push (Feb. 26): The idea of energy audits for existing homes is a perfect example to me of mindless government overreach, supported by a rapacious energy consulting industry.

All homes come with built-in energy audits: They are called utility bills. Prospective buyers only need request them to understand the energy efficiency of their target homes.

Ron Freedman Toronto

Capital ideas

Re Lacking Imagination Or Ambition, Ottawa Collapses Under Siege (Opinion, Feb. 26): Hear, hear to contributor Andrew Cohen for his description of our nation’s capital. He put into words what I have been sadly witnessing for years.

Janice Couch Kingston

Contributor Andrew Cohen’s listing of Ottawa’s governance and urban planning “failures” is depressing to consider. He does mention some of its blessings, but doesn’t do justice to its magic as a capital city that does inspire Canadians.

His perspective seems to hark back to what one heard in the past: that “excitement” only occurred in Hull’s nightclubs and restaurants. That wasn’t my experience, then or now. Ottawa is graced by our Parliament Buildings and offers a wonderful cultural life in terms of museums, the arts and outdoor activities in beautiful surroundings.

It is possible to protest in a peaceful manner. Can police “contain” future illegal actions by protesters? Is it possible to educate them on freedom of expression with legal limits in a democratic society?

Mary Valentich Calgary

Ottawa may lack the daring libraries of Calgary and the glitz of New York, but that does not mean my city is any less progressive.

What Ottawa holds over all other places I have lived is a grounded sense of community. It is a city that cares deeply for one another. There is a welcoming outdoor fitness community. There are advocates helping vulnerable individuals and even cafés fostering cats.

When protests came to town, it was a community that supported local businesses, offered quiet places to sleep and created buddy systems for those who didn’t feel safe.

Do not dismiss my home.

Sarah McClure Ottawa

Sound off

Re Turn Down The Racket, We’re Trying To Live Here (Opinion, Feb. 26): It used to be that we could enter a supermarket, go for lunch or sit at the dental office without being subjected to various levels of canned music.

When did this never-ending playlist of someone else’s bad taste become ubiquitous? As with muffler noises and mowing the lawn at midnight, we should stand up to this tyranny against quiet enjoyment.

People should have a right to play music, just not in public or at private businesses (if they want us as customers). Time to turn off the volume.

Peggy Smith Halifax

