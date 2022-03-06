The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29, 2019.YORUK ISIK/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Past, present, future

Re Moldova Moves Toward EU Amid Fears It Is Next On Russia’s List (Feb. 28): The Ukraine conflict is an undeniable train wreck. But I believe this particular train departed on April 3, 2008, when NATO’s Bucharest summit announced Ukrainian membership as a near-fait accompli. I have found the fallout predictable, disastrous and utterly avoidable.

We should have learned from the Cuban missile crisis that Moscow goes ballistic over Western threats within its sphere of influence, and so it interprets Ukrainian NATO membership as an existential threat. A neutral Ukraine, buffering Russia from imagined enemies, could have been a less risky balance for all sides to embrace.

The conflict may end Vladimir Putin’s presidency or drive Russia into the arms of an ascendant China. Either way, Russia’s diminishment would be China’s gain.

April 3, 2008, may have been the moment we stepped firmly down the path to Thucydides’s Trap.

Geoffrey Milos Toronto

Re The Week Putin United The Democratic World (March 3): I would like to personally extend my gratitude to Vladimir Putin for uniting the people of the world. Well done.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

Re Punishing Sanctions Mean The Party’s Over For Russia’s Oligarchs (March 4): Will Western billionaires and other oligarchs be coming to the aid of their Russian brethren? Doubtless there will be a need for loans of mansions, private islands and yachts, at least for the short term.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

Houses about now

Re It’s Not Too Late To Change The Course Of Ontario Housing (Feb. 26): Yes, Ontario needs to change the course of housing, but it should not be as proposed by the province’s Housing Affordability Task Force.

Its recommendations would be a surefire way to add more steroids to the real estate market while ignoring pressing demand issues. It would create more land speculation amid a lack of real estate disclosure, and would not address housing affordability.

The recommendations would continue to neuter the important role that municipalities should play in planning and ignore that municipalities are already adding more housing, through programs such as Toronto’s Expanding Housing Opportunities in Neighbourhoods.

We should encourage more, not less, citizen participation in planning. We rarely meet a developer who did not agree that their projects were improved as a result of robust resident engagement.

Geoff Kettel and Cathie Macdonald Co-chairs, Federation of North Toronto Residents’ Associations

Why do we need more housing, more roads and bigger communities? Because we’re importing people who need them.

Of course we’re happy for new immigrants. They fill roles that allow baby boomers to retire early. They do essential work that many Canadians don’t want to do. They make life good for many Canadian demographics. So what’s wrong with this picture?

I believe the world does not need more people. It is an economic model that rewards those who control our economy and perpetuate its eternal growth.

This planet won’t wait. If we don’t get some creative innovation soon, future generations will have a smaller land mass and a less hospitable world to live in. Then we’ll need more houses in higher cities, because the low-lying ones will be underwater.

Jamie Brougham Ottawa

Local politics

Re Lacking Imagination Or Ambition, Ottawa Collapses Under Siege (Opinion, Feb. 26): I think everything contributor Andrew Cohen observes about Ottawa is accurate, but the civic reform he calls for is already under way.

For three years, Ottawa has been working on a new land-use plan as required by provincial law. Consultations were overwhelmed by a volume and quality of commentary and initiative, by all manner of citizens and civic groups, to an extent I’ve never seen.

A primary group of eight grassroots organizations networked with more than a dozen others. The coalition, named the People’s Official Plan, effectively lobbied for 16 changes and saw all of them approved.

While fundamental flaws in the new official plan remain, this broad civic movement has demonstrated its muscle and staying power. The need for change in how Ottawa is governed feels palpable.

In 35 years in this fair city, I’ve never been as optimistic as I am now that real change is in the air.

Erwin Dreessen Ottawa

The need for civic reform and political renewal in Ottawa has never been more evident to me. As to whether the political culture is depleted as reflected in the field of mayoral candidates, I disagree. The protests showed who the city’s true leaders should be.

Top of my list is Catherine McKenney, a city councillor who embodied courage, compassion and action during the weeks-long crisis – in short, leadership. For keen observers of city politics, Ms. McKenney should be a beacon during dark times and harbinger of better, more progressive politics.

For those who care about the future of Ottawa, its citizens and the election this year, take note that among mayoral candidates so far, Ms. McKenney stands out.

Sarah Anson-Cartwright Ottawa

Time will tell

Re Playing Hardball With History (Opinion, Feb. 19): As someone who studied the Chatham Coloured All-Stars of 1934 and their historic final series against the Penetanguishene Rangers, I think they certainly are worthy of consideration for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

While less than 5 per cent of players in the hall’s team category are Black, last fall the hall did induct six individuals (out of 16) who were Black, Indigenous or people of colour. Such an institution should always consider diversity when selecting candidates, and one could argue that they began to take steps in the right direction by welcoming Jimmy Claxton, Charlie Culver, William Galloway, Jimmy Rattlesnake, Fred Thomas and Roy Yamamura. A woman, Helen (Callaghan) Candaele St Aubin, was also part of the 2021 class.

The Chatham Coloured All-Stars broke the colour barrier more than a decade before Major League Baseball did. Frustration in Chatham is understandable, but hopefully the All-Stars’ time will come.

Douglas Fox Clearview, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com