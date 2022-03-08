Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference at Brandt Tractor in Regina on March 4.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

On and off

Re Some Businesses Opt To Keep Masking And Proof-of-vaccination Rules In Place, For Now (March 7): As the time approaches to lift full masking restrictions, we should encourage these simple steps to maintain public health: Don’t go to work sick; ensure people have adequate sick days; if sick, wear a mask in public; keep up with vaccines to maintain immunity as the virus evolves.

Anne Shepherd Toronto

Human toll

Re Russians Target Families Trying To Flee The Onslaught (March 7): The haunting look of a lone woman fleeing Irpin, Ukraine, with only what she can carry including her beloved dog, brought tears and heartache this morning.

May her strength and courage lead her to a place of peace and security.

Carole-Ann Durran Hamilton

Re Three Things Canada Must Do For Ukraine (Editorial, March 4): As a second-generation Ukrainian-Canadian, I couldn’t agree more with The Globe and Mail’s recommendations. I am concerned, however, with this passage: “Given Canada’s housing crisis, and already high immigration levels, a big jump in immigrants from Ukraine should be counterbalanced by a temporary lowering of arrivals from other sources.”

Canada’s processing of Afghans who worked for us, and to whom we promised refuge, appears to be completely backlogged with a low level of arrivals. I trust their cases will not suffer further delays. The situation in Afghanistan, too, is tragic, with people frequently having to change hiding places to protect themselves and their families.

Eileen Olexiuk Former deputy head of mission, Canadian embassy, Kabul; Ottawa

Two new visa programs announced by Canada run the risk of being more words rather than results.

Witness our kind words to Afghan refugees. A lack of staff, complicated forms, language barriers, skill requirements and an interminable wait combined to slow approvals to a trickle. Draw on extra immigration staff to set up temporary processing sites at main crossing points, such as along the Polish border.

Remember the Vietnam War? Somehow we got that refugee crisis more or less right, and Canada is all the better for it. Let’s do it again.

Richard Cooper Ottawa

Consequences?

Re Is Vladimir Putin A War Criminal? (March 4): Rhetorical question, I assume.

Phil Ford Ottawa

Re NATO Turns Down Ukrainian Request For No-fly Zone (March 5): NATO worries that Vladimir Putin will retaliate against a no-fly zone. With what?

His army seems to already be showing weakness and he will likely run out of money. The nuclear option is doubtful to me, since Russia would be decimated along with the rest of us.

David Chalmers Toronto

The atrocities in Ukraine are pushing more commentators to advocate for direct military involvement by NATO. As the fighting drags on and casualties mount, these calls will likely get louder. The price the West would pay if it did intervene militarily would be catastrophic.

Vladimir Putin has been described as a “cornered rat” (A Cornered Putin May Be Even More Dangerous – March 2). It is highly probable that, faced with NATO military action, he orders a nuclear strike resulting in casualties exponentially greater than those being incurred in Ukraine – a planetary disaster.

Nuclear winter is not an acceptable solution for global warming. The only solution I see is for Russians themselves to remove Mr. Putin from power.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

We in the West will likely go down in history as standing by while another democratic nation is massacred, and all because Vladimir Putin mentions the “nuclear threat.”

Henceforth, every time he wants to take over another nation as a so-called “buffer,” all he would need to do is mention the magic words. I am ashamed and heartsick.

Barbara Hollingworth Goderich, Ont.

Are we really doing enough?

History will acknowledge the courage of Ukrainians and the generosity of Poland and Hungary in welcoming more than one million refugees. Other NATO countries, with fragmented economic sanctions and drops of weapons and supplies, are not doing enough.

There are huge risks to being involved in more substantive ways, but I am almost ashamed that this is all we are prepared to do. Vladimir Putin now knows our response when he invades a sovereign country: He’ll be fine sailing off in his yacht as he plans the next invasion.

Catherine Evans Burlington, Ont.

Financial burden

Re Punishing Sanctions Mean The Party’s Over For Russia’s Oligarchs (March 4): Commentary about oligarchs has become a serious matter – not just for them, but for stock markets around the world.

Like so many, I was delighted to see liberal democracies unite against Vladimir Putin and his gang. That said, it’s worth noting that investors everywhere are feeling the pinch. Indeed, I suspect that buy-and-hold investors outside Russia have lost more by far than any Russian.

I check my portfolio daily. It has rarely risen since this crisis began.

Peter McKenzie-Brown Calgary

Conservative divide

Re Accusations Of Un-Conservatism Are Dividing The Party’s Early Race (March 7): I have voted in 17 Canadian elections. I have switched from Conservative to Liberal and back again. I see myself as a centrist: neither left nor right but in the middle, maybe a tiny bit progressive.

The recent bickering within the Conservative Party is disappointing to me. If Pierre Poilievre and his supporters are successful in moving the party further to the right, they would guarantee a permanent role in opposition. They need support from the middle if they wish to govern again.

Many Canadians yearn for a party willing to adapt to the needs of the country with policies that reflect progressive and conservative values. The Conservative leadership race presents an opportunity for the party to remake itself and gain support from a major segment of the population.

Unfortunately, it appears that may not happen.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

So Conservatives are squabbling about what makes a true Conservative. They should ponder how much their “Conservative values” align with conservative values.

Except when applied to a political party, “conservative” means cautious, moderate, avoiding extremes, averse to sudden change. Conservative values include upholding traditions, respect for authority, responsibility over rights, order over freedom.

The recent protests that gained the sympathy of numerous Conservatives seemed quite the antithesis of conservative values.

Mik Bickis Saskatoon

