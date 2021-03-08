Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on March 5, 2021. The government has assured Canadians a rapid increase in vaccine deliveries will see the country closing the inoculation gap. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Shot in the arm

Re Global Vaccine Acceptance Rising, But Canadians Wary Of Rollout, Poll Finds (March 5): I am happy to say that I finally have some compliments to offer regarding the vaccine rollout. My kudos to Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga for their organization.

The process began with notification by e-mail, followed up by telephone confirmation. On site, there was great signage, easy accessibility, no lineups and total concern for safety and sanitization.

Story continues below advertisement

In my case, being over 80, I got a Pfizer vaccine. At the same time, they gave me an appointment for the second dose 28 days from now. It was all executed by a welcoming team of young student volunteers and older professionals. What a joyful and much-anticipated day.

Gail Rutenberg Mississauga

Reality check

Re Ottawa’s Vaccine Promises Out Of Step With Reality (March 5): Comparisons to the United States often fail to credit Operation Warp Speed and the millions of dollars spent on “pre-approved” vaccine purchases.

It was a gamble worthy of a casino owner. When he rolled the dice, it came up a winner.

Jorge Stathos Toronto

The comparison of Canada and the United States squarely puts our shortcomings on a lack of manufacturing capability. That is not the whole story.

A presidential order forbade the U.S. export of vaccines. Joe Biden continues to support that, and says that no vaccine will be exported until every American is vaccinated. That was a major setback.

Story continues below advertisement

We should acknowledge and be grateful that the European Union has not taken a similar position. Be careful with whom one does business. We were wise to procure an oversupply.

Emile van Nispen Toronto

In case some Canadians are puzzled by the uncertain response of our public servants and their political masters to the pandemic, I feel obliged to point out that problems such as this are fraught with scientific and economic uncertainty.

This would be unlike other situations where they have demonstrated effective decision making, especially when facts are well known and uncertainty is low – situations such as fighter jet and warship procurement, or replacing a payroll system.

Paul Bond Toronto

The dramatic graph accompanying this report surely triggers national anxiety, especially when we see countries such as Lithuania and Turkey far ahead of us in the inoculations race.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s harder to notice that Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are far behind us. I guess that means their negotiators didn’t have their elbows up high enough either.

Sheila Petzold Ottawa

Plans to increase supply are promising – if only public health would mobilize all willing and capable manpower to actually give the 17 per cent of available vaccines that have not been administered. This is a recurrent and relatively stable statistic on A2 of The Globe and Mail.

Until that happens, I am skeptical that more supply will answer Canada’s pandemic problems. It would be extremely cost-effective to carry out such a mobilization, and it would cost less than pouring many millions into getting more vaccine from whatever source.

Richard van der Jagt MD, FRCPC; adjunct professor of medicine, University of Ottawa

Earlier in the pandemic, The Globe and Mail was critical of Canada’s pandemic response, wondering why we could not be more like South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, but thankful we were nowhere comparable to countries such as the United States, Britain or Israel. Now that vaccines are rolling out, The Globe wonders why we cannot be more like the U.S., Britain and Israel as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand lag behind in vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

The simple fact is that I would grade Canada’s pandemic report card as a solid C, like we have become the dead-centre on the world’s bell curve. Our approach to this pandemic is neither anything to be proud of nor ashamed. It is just so average.

There was a time when Canada punched well above its weight. I miss those days.

Mike Winward Hamilton

Performance review

Re PMO Rushed To Contain Fallout From GPHIN Shutdown, E-mails Show and PMO Alerted To Concerns About Vance In 2018 (March 5): The Globe and Mail’s front page makes it clear to me: The Prime Minister’s Office has become the tail that wags Canadian democracy. Increasingly, the PMO seems to substitute itself for the civil service, depriving policymakers of expert and impartial advice.

Now the icing on the cake: The PMO itself is run by “issues” managers, for whom managing the government’s image and containing the “fallout” takes priority over delivering the policies and programs that Canadians need.

There is an opportunity here for other parties to challenge the centralization of power in partisan offices, but of course they will have to override their own issue managers to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Slee Waterloo, Ont.

I guess we’re all going to vote Green or NDP. The Liberals continue to amaze me with an impressive combination of incompetence, entitlement and short-sightedness. At the same time, the Conservatives seem to have no idea what to stand for as a party.

What have we done to deserve such leadership?

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

It is wonderful to wake up to The Globe and Mail each morning. If one is Conservative, this edition is exceptional. Is it any wonder that confidence in our government is eroding, and that many of us are depressed and anxious?

Please give us a reason to take pride in our country and the incredible effort of our government to steer us through turbulent waters. We should have more appreciation and less criticism.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

Deliverables

Re Canada Post Halts Delivery To Some Toronto High-rises, Citing COVID-19 Concerns (March 5): The headline should simply read: “Canada Posts halts delivery.”

Since October, 2020, Canada Post has lost three of my parcels and three birthday cards. COVID-19 is cited as the problem. If I were to send personal protective equipment to the sorting centre, could they manage to deliver my grandson’s birthday gift?

Jane Crist Collingwood, Ont.

Helping hand

Re Pandemic Eats Into Bank CEOs’ Pay Hikes (Report on Business, March 5): There were no actionable recommendations to right this tragic loss of millions of dollars for bank CEOs.

As a responsible citizen, I am contemplating a crowdfunding campaign where citizens of this nation will come to the aid of suffering CEOs. Thousands of homeless people were so generous as to donate to this noble effort, as did children’s societies in diverting funds to this cause.

No human being should be subjected to losing 1.5 per cent of their income in these troubled times, and forced to subsist on a measly $13.5-million.

Amnon Zohar Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com