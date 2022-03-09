Pierre Poilievre climbs on a pipeline laying machine at Brandt Tractor Ltd. in Regina on March 4.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

No can do

Re Why The West Can’t Impose A No-fly Zone (Editorial, March 8): Volodymyr Zelensky is continually pleading for a no-fly zone.

The heroism of resistance by Mr. Zelensky and Ukrainians should have a protective response by global neighbours. Too many times, the global community has watched brutal attacks on civilian populations, then taken small numbers of those who flee as refugees.

A no-fly zone has been rejected as too risky for a wider population. What I am asking may be impossible, but I want to add my voice to the plea of Ukrainians as they struggle to stay alive.

Carol Vignale Delta, B.C.

The threat of mutual destruction is touted as the deterrence mechanism limiting nuclear warfare. But what if one side is prepared to risk threatening nuclear conflict?

The threat becomes an offensive weapon by limiting the other side’s ability to engage in conventional methods of protecting vulnerable populations. This seems to be the situation in Ukraine.

George Browman Oak Bay, B.C.

Who says that Russia in the future will not attack NATO planes when it suits Vladimir Putin? What is the point of buying F-35 jets when NATO refuses to fight Russia for fear of escalation? Such a policy of not engaging nuclear powers means that we are unlikely to ever fight.

U.S. and NATO jets engage in mock battles. But what’s the point? Do we think Russia will attack NATO members instead of going after Moldova or Georgia next, if Russia is not soundly defeated in Ukraine?

It seems NATO will always run away instead of stopping aggression by a nuclear power. Forget a no-fly zone: NATO should be sending planes, missiles and drones to help Ukraine win.

Brian Graff Toronto

While I lament the West’s unwillingness to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, for fear of upsetting the invading Russians, knowing NATO would fight a third world war if Montenegro were ever threatened is certainly comforting, even if untrue.

Lubomyr Luciuk Professor, political geography, Royal Military College of Canada; Kingston

It would be, to put it mildly, unwise of any country to get into an escalating situation which could lead to a nuclear exchange. However, and unfortunately, the logical conclusion of this thinking is that NATO will never be in a position to defend its members against Russia.

What happens if Vladimir Putin decides to invade Latvia?

Don Langille Halifax

Elsewhere

Re Baltic Warnings About Russia Must Be Heeded Now More Than Ever (March 7): After the Soviet invasion of the Baltics during the Second World War, my family escaped from Estonia and ended up in German refugee camps. Today, I see myself as a child reflected in pictures of Ukrainian children fleeing to safety with their mothers.

A Russian invasion of the Baltics would most likely start by Russia choking off the Suwalki Gap, the only access by land between the Baltics and other NATO countries. From a naval base in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, Russia could further isolate the region as Sweden and Finland are not (yet) in NATO. The Baltics would be totally isolated.

NATO has conducted large defence exercises at the Suwalki Gap, in recognition of the geography where it may face its biggest challenge.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

A number of years ago, I visited Tallinn. As part of our tour, we were taken to a memorial plaque and monument of Boris Yeltsin.

Erected in 2013, he was honoured for being instrumental in Estonia gaining its independence from Russia in 1991. Given what is happening in Ukraine, the irony is not lost on me.

Robert Milan Victoria

Free for all

The idea that the Conservative Party should make membership free has an obvious appeal. However, dropping the financial barrier to participation exemplifies the decline of the signal role of the local party.

In the time of leadership conventions, local party members would compete to be delegates. Many would argue that they did the heavy lifting by broadening party standing in their communities and working in the trenches during elections.

In the age of populism and the “one member, one vote” system of choosing leaders, long-term dedication to party work means nothing. Free membership reflects the atrophy of the local party organization, where service for the cause now brings no credit.

Peter Woolstencroft Department of political science, University of Waterloo

Re A Simple Fix For Canada’s Conservatives (Editorial, March 7): As a Conservative candidate in 2006, I believed that the party could and should represent a big tent. Apart from electability issues, it seemed important that we best represent Canadians of all political persuasions.

To claim that Conservatives only come in one colour of deep blue would not only be political suicide, it would also not be smart nor support the concept that the views of all constituencies across our vast country should have strong voices in Parliament.

The voter priority is for intelligent and just government. In a time of unprecedented challenges, we need the best leaders to make profound decisions. That should involve listening to people with different solutions and points of view.

Encourage our brightest minds to run for Parliament. Encourage open debate rather than blind and fractious partisanship.

Peter Coy Toronto

A friend with no political affiliation proposed that we take out Conservative memberships to vote for a moderate such as Jean Charest. Save the party from its worst impulses, he said.

I replied that, yes, I might buy a membership (though it would be smarter, as The Globe and Mail asserts, if memberships were free). But my vote would go to Pierre Poilievre because his populist views would likely reduce the Conservatives to a hard-right rump.

That would likely split the party in two and be healthy for Canadian conservatism. It has been obvious to me for years that the big tent is full of holes.

In case Conservatives lament that divided they will never gain power, let me point them to the NDP. The party has never held power, but it has had oversized influence on universal medicare, the Canada Pension Plan and, still in the works, affordable daycare.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

Year-round

Re Shattering The Glass Ceiling For Women In Business Starts With Breaking Bias (Report on Business, March 8): Instead of International Women’s Day, I propose we mark international men’s day – women can then have the other 364 days.

Alexandra Phillips Vancouver

