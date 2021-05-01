Open this photo in gallery Dr. Bonnie Henry attends a news conference at Legislature in Victoria on March 1, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Expert evaluation

Re Canada Is Facing A New Epidemic (Opinion, April 24): Contributor Tom Koch puts it succinctly: “Epidemics are not waves and the new cases are quite different.” So we should insist that politicians listen to medical experts and scientists. At the same time, even experts admit they have to revise their ideas as they learn more about emerging pandemic patterns.

True knowledge is realizing both what we know and don’t know.

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon Yanchyshyn MD, Toronto

Re No, Canada, We’re Not All In This Together (Opinion, April 24): It’s been tough. Leaders have made mistakes, even the best of them. But let’s not omit nor diminish the many examples of composed, level-headed and heartening leadership across this country – people such as Bonnie Henry in British Columbia and Vera Etches in Ottawa, along with other calm, caring and rational physicians and politicians.

Phil Kretzmar Ottawa

Again?

Re Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour To Review Sexual Harassment, Misconduct In The Military (April 30): The appointment of former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour looks good at first glance. However, we have seen this before.

Stephen Harper had a similar review completed in 2015 by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, which clearly didn’t change anything. We should not need another review. What we should have are immediate, clear and firm actions and consequences, more openness etc.

This review will likely let the Liberals stall until after the next election. It’s 2021 – time to fix this.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Character study

Re It’s Time To Stop Treating Character Like An Afterthought In Medicine – And Everywhere Else (Opinion, April 24): Across various times during the past decade, I spent more than two years in Canadian and U.S. hospitals, culminating in a heart transplant at Toronto’s University Health Network six years ago. I dealt with dozens of different doctors in virtually all disciplines. For a long time I thought about the difference between good and great doctors.

I began with the understanding that intelligence is a minor factor in the ability to treat patients successfully. All doctors possess high levels of intellect or else they don’t make it into, or out of, medical school.

The mediating factor seems to be character. Great clinicians wear their character on their sleeves with patients and staff. I have seen no evidence of such clinicians who did not have character.

Fortunately, Canada has lots of great doctors with character. I believe that is what makes Canadian health care the envy of the world.

Walter O’Rourke Fergus, Ont.

Careful consideration

Re For Child Care, This Time Could Be Different (Editorial, April 24): There are at least three indications foretelling success for child care this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Most obvious is the pervasive public recognition that neglecting child care will act as a drag on Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Second, it’s unmistakable that Quebec and other countries have built much more functional child-care systems than Canada because – contrary to neoliberal “less government” orthodoxy – they publicly fund and manage them. With Ottawa’s ambitious offer on the table, Canadian parents should rightly challenge why their provincial governments balk.

Third, much research shows the chestnut of “parental choice through cash” to be a myth. Canadians now have considerable experience with child-care cheques and tax breaks that fail to deliver beneficial programs.

So yes, much has changed for child care, signifying that this time can be different, with much better outcomes for all.

Martha Friendly Childcare Resource and Research Unit, Toronto

As far as I’m concerned, people who have children should pay their own way. Now I and every other taxpayer will be paying so that they can rake in more dough on our dime. I chose to have kids and paid the freight. Everyone else should, too.

Story continues below advertisement

Dave Skead Ottawa

The argument should not be about increasing the work force with more women and thus an increased tax base, but rather about an opportunity for early childhood education for all children.

Fraser Mustard, early childhood development researcher and companion of the Order of Canada, proved that early starts lead to healthy beginnings for the young. This is the way to invest in Canada’s future.

More women available for the work force, and women being able to use their education and energy in jobs, should be seen as the byproduct of daycare.

Connie Gardiner Kingston

Wake up

Re Wokeism Is A Threat To Joe Biden (April 29): If there is someone out of touch with the new generation of multiethnic Democratic voters, it may just be former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville, the 76-year-old political strategist best known for his success 30 years ago. I believe the world and America have moved forward; what worked then and what was acceptable then – that is no longer the case.

Story continues below advertisement

His argument only makes sense if one believes governing and policy making should depend on poll numbers and the next election, as opposed to doing what is right and what a large contingent of the Democratic base voted, volunteered and donated to achieve.

If Joe Biden ignores them now, they may not show up the next time the party needs them. It could lead to far worse electoral results than the 2020 race, which was a significant achievement in the context of an incumbent president with a rabid base of support.

Aris Daghighian Toronto

Leading by example

Re Empathetic Leaders Like Prince Philip Are Needed To Reduce Global Strife (April 28): What a lovely tribute to Prince Philip from former governor-general David Johnston.

The Prince was indeed a model of what dedicated service is all about, and it is good that we should be reminded of that as we think back on the life of a good man, a good person. Canada was fortunate to have had Mr. Johnston as our governor-general, just as the Queen and the Commonwealth were fortunate to have had the Prince as a guide and support lo these many years.

And, one question: Did Mr. Johnston’s wife get to keep the Queen’s shoes?

Story continues below advertisement

Brent Ellis Hamilton

Planes, trains and…

Re Buy Canadian? (Letters, April 28): A letter-writer might need a new travel agent to deal with the cost and hassle of flying to Moncton. Before COVID-19, I would go to Moncton every year. Unsavoury airline industry practices have never been a concern – I take the train.

Jason Shron Thornhill, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com