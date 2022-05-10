Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media as he make his way to caucus on Parliament Hill, on May 4 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In Canada

Re If Trudeau Believes In A Woman’s Right To Choose, He Should Legislate It (Opinion, May 7): I believe columnist Robyn Urback is being provocative to suggest Justin Trudeau enact legislation to enshrine abortion rights. There is no abortion legislation in Canada, and that should be a good thing.

Having a law won’t always ensure access. Women in New Brunswick cannot be reimbursed for an abortion done in a clinic, and many women all over Canada must travel, still, to access abortion care.

There should be equal access across this country. The federal government should enforce the Canada Health Act to ensure that all provinces adhere to it. Failure to do so should be dealt with in ways that convince them to do so, at long last.

Ruth Miller Toronto

Re Why Canada’s Abortion Right Endures (Opinion, May 7): Contributor Joanna Erdman reminds us that Canadian constitutional rights – in contrast to American originalism – acknowledge that we “change and evolve.” She cites then-justice Bertha Wilson’s 1988 diverging concurrence in R. v. Morgentaler, which grounded the right to abortion in Charter-guaranteed liberty of the person.

But in an interview footnoted to her authorized biography, Judging Bertha Wilson: Law as Large as Life, the judge also considered the possibility that her opinion could and should change, if further scientific information were to roll back the viability of a fetus. She was conceptually coherent with her stand that no rights merely “endure.”

All rights change and evolve.

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

Accountability

Re Lie Detector (May 6): I agree with a letter-writer’s view that lying by politicians should be cause for dismissal. I’d take it even further.

We should have an independent body to measure and report publicly on election promises that cannot reasonably be implemented or would have long-term negative effects. Governments should be accountable for plans they make and the quality of their work.

Would anyone give the federal government a passing grade on its management of the civil service? I’ve been trying to access Service Canada for months and can’t. In Ontario, if we blithely accept $1-a-ride transit and free licence-plate stickers when we have serious challenges, then we deserve what we get.

Citizens should get involved in civil discourse with our politicians to let them know they’ll be held accountable for honesty and performance. I believe that alone will make them think before they speak.

Joel Cohen Hamilton

Perhaps politicians are reluctant to ever admit it out loud, but the reality seems to be that there are many who don’t care about truth when their mindset is bent on partisan warfare.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats (and, sadly, Canadian Liberals and Conservatives) have developed such a reciprocal loathing for each other that increasingly more ethical boundaries are crossed, justified in the name of victory against an “evil” opponent.

Truth, then, is expendable; this is how a two-party system devolves.

Pete Reinecke Ottawa

Re What’s In Your Wallet (Letters, May 6): A letter-writer posits that the government reflects our collective interest, which is indeed how it should be.

But in this day and age, it would be difficult to argue that the government of Canada reflects anything other than the collective interest of the governors.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

Points west

Re Poilievre Has A Point On Digital Currency (May 3): Pierre Poilievre is from Alberta. So am I. (When he first ran in our riding, he was pronounced by his campaign to be Mr. “Poliver” from Calgary.)

It seems he is now offering us a reincarnated Social Credit platform with digital funny money.

Richard Hegan Burritts Rapids, Ont.

Dollar for your thoughts

Re Buck-a-ride Is Good Politics, Terrible Policy (Editorial, May 5): While Ontario Progressive Conservatives subsidize the car and Liberals parody buck-a-beer with buck-a-ride, only the NDP seems to grasp the importance of government funding for public transit operations.

This case has long been presented by the national Keep Transit Moving Coalition, in Globe and Mail analyses and repeated in this editorial. Increased operational funding has always been the most equitable way to improve national, regional and municipal transit services, and has been made even more urgent by pandemic-induced ridership and revenue losses.

Let’s give the idea the traction it should merit.

Jim Young Keep Transit Moving Coalition Burlington, Ont.

Affordable and good public transit is necessary for a whole bunch of reasons, including a reduction in emissions by getting cars off the road.

The Ontario Liberal plan has not been completely thought through, as there needs to be some differential for distances travelled, but this is a way to get more people using public transit and make it affordable. To help pay for it, bring back licence renewal fees and stop building highways.

A buck-a-ride should be seen as a brilliant idea that shows Ontario’s commitment to public transit and affordability.

David Bell Toronto

One should look to the experience of European cities.

Nice, France, has a highly developed system of light rail and buses and offers riders 10 tickets at €1 ($1.37) apiece. Transit not only moves swiftly on dedicated rail lines throughout the city, but also by bus to distant attractions such as Cannes, Monaco, Eze and other points, all on the same ticket.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca should be congratulated on putting forth a sensible and bold alternative to the current system of high ticket prices and low-quality service. Let’s use his two-year trial period to devise a more sensible balance between the social and public costs of transit versus car commuting.

Subsidizing both public transit and its riders is like love and marriage: can’t have one without the other. And it eliminates the need to spend billions on new fume-spewing highways.

Ray Argyle Kingston

Do the collapse

Re Maple Leafs Collapse Against Lightning (Sports, May 9): As a long-ago immigrant, I admit that I still don’t understand hockey (ice hockey, that is). But I recall that, for several years, a group of my colleagues would search out a few beers on Friday lunchtimes.

Inevitably, on one Friday in the fall, one of the group would adopt a serious mien, clear his throat and declare, “I know you guys won’t necessarily agree, but I I feel this is going to be the Leafs’ year.” Finely tuned to satire as I was, I always expected laughter at this point, but instead observed unanimous serious agreement.

Now I’ve been retired more than 20 years, but I bet this sort of thing is still carried on by the next generation.

A.S. Brown Kingston

