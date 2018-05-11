May 11: STEM the defeatism. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

STEM the defeatism

Re A Draining Argument About Brains (editorial, May 10): You argue that “we should settle into our natural lot in the global talent marketplace: as a revolving door.” Any attempts to do something about all those talented science, tech, engineering and math (STEM) graduates who are leaving the country would be “expensive and wasteful.”

A revolving door is a pathetic substitute for a healthy employment market for STEM grads in Canada that pays competitive wages and offers good work opportunities. U.S. high tech is not a revolving door, but a magnet that attracts and holds the best and the brightest. The Globe and Mail is advocating defeatism.

We cannot regulate or bribe high-tech employment opportunities into existence. But we could stop undermining Canadians with temporary foreign workers, and we could stop the sellout of Canadian tech companies to foreigners.

We will never match the employment market in the United States. But we do not need to settle for being a revolving door either.

Jim Paulin, Ottawa

CIB’s role in the oil patch

Re Trans Mountain Should Be Project No. 1 For The Canada Infrastructure Bank (Report on Business, May 8): The CIB would be the wrong tool to “help” Trans Mountain.

The bank’s mandate is to attract private sector and institutional investment for projects that are in the public interest. However, Kinder Morgan is already prepared to fund the pipeline extension: The issues that are giving the company pause – federal-provincial power struggles; prevaricating, pandering politicians; the risk of violent protests and associated doubts about the government’s willingness to enforce the rule of law – will not be resolved by construction funding from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Peter Stone, Burlington, Ont.

A signature’s worth

Re Trump Withdraws U.S. From Iran Nuclear Deal (May 9): What is a signature worth these days?

First it was the Trans Pacific Partnership, then the Paris agreement on climate change, then the North American free-trade agreement and now it’s the Iran deal.

When one administration negotiates in good faith with similar-minded other countries through difficult circumstances and differing criteria, in a proccess that sometimes takes years to conclude a historic deal, how does it all fall apart when a new administration is elected?

There should be a clause inserted in these deals that stipulates no country can arbitrarily pull out of the deal without serious consequences.

This is not a good day.

Kathleen Hanna, Picton, Ont.

RCMP’s beginnings

Re Good Luck Lucki (letters, May 9): The present-day RCMP is a mammoth organization that needs to be reorganized. Policing is a provincial responsibility and prior to the 1930s (the Great Depression years), each province had its own police service.

It’s time for the provinces and municipalities to hire their own police service and for the RCMP to go back to its original status as a federal police service, concentrating on organized crime, national security and terrorism.

J.R. Kenny, Calgary

Shhh. We don’t talk about that in Ontario

Doug Ford, in the first “leaders debate” of the Ontario election (which excluded the leader of the Green Party), once again said he would fire the head of Hydro One and repeal carbon taxes (Party Leaders Face Off In First Provincial Election Debate – May 8).

Under 40-odd years of Conservative governments, Ontario Hydro accumulated a debt of $36-billion and a prospective bill of billions more to refurbish aging nuclear plants.

In the early 1990s, then-NDP premier Bob Rae tried to put Ontario electrical generation onto a desperately needed new course. Maurice Strong, with his considerable international experience in business and governance, took on the challenge. He recruited a board of enlightened individuals, reduced the bloated Hydro workforce by thousands, and began addressing crucial energy-planning issues posed by the ominous warning signs of climate change.

Things began to look up.

But when Mike Harris became premier, Mr. Strong – with his self-imposed nominal salary of $1 a year – and the board of Hydro were fired, a new head was hired at a million-plus salary, and the proposed miracle cure of privatization was attempted.

Since then, under the McGuinty and Wynne governments, electricity policies have drifted erratically, debt has increased, rural areas have turned against wind generation in reaction to fumbled top-down policies, hydro rates have ballooned, and nuclear waste is still accumulating with no protective disposal facility in sight.

We’re in a real mess. Mr. Ford’s superficial pop solutions can only become a continuation of 25 years of failure.

And the accumulating environmental debts? Shhh: We don’t talk about such things.

Greg Michalenko, Waterloo, Ont.

Lining up the options

The choice for Ontario voters is not limited to the two main parties, The Bad and The Very Bad. The NDP is an alternative. But as a member of the Ontario Green Party it makes me very angry that we are largely ignored by your paper, and the media generally.

Voters are looking for alternatives. The Green Party must be given equal time in the media and debates.

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

I note that Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, among other promises, says he will commit an extra $5-billion to Toronto transit (Transit Dominates First Day Of Ontario Election Campaign – May 10).

He does know that he is campaigning to be premier of the whole province? Right? That there are rural areas that could benefit from support?

Ken Duff, Vankleek Hill, Ont.

Re Actors Hired To Pose As Ford Supporters Outside Ontario Leaders’ Debate (May 9): Catherine the Great had an “advance man” who filled villages with “happy” peasants who cheered as she arrived.

It seems a candidate employed a similar scheme for Doug the Great. Someone should issue a reminder that Ontario is in the process of electing a democratic government, not an emperor.

Joanna Robertson, Toronto

Re Ford Targets Education As Ontario Election Kicks Off (May 9): Ontario Education Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris tells us that Doug Ford “needs to do his homework” when it comes to math, and that students are learning problem-solving and operational skills.

Sounds great, but are they learning math?

John Clench, Vancouver



