Open this photo in gallery Filmmaker Michelle Latimer in Toronto on Aug. 21, 2020. JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Nothing left

Re Vaccine Hesitancy Is A Big Threat, But We Must Approach It With Compassion (Opinion, May 8): I have been encouraged by the promise of a return to good times as the vaccine rollout progresses. But my patience has been tried, and I have none left to treat those who are vaccine hesitant with the kindness and respect that contributor Daniel Kalla suggests is necessary.

I have nothing but disdain for decisions that seem based on ignorance and selfishness. Dr. Kalla can swallow his disbelief to encourage them to help, rather than endanger, fellow citizens. I would just like to slap them.

Elizabeth Hay Ottawa

Help!

Re OPP Reviewing Request For Criminal Probe Into Ontario Nursing Homes (May 11): It’s easy to point fingers at long-term care staff and administrators. However, when a large percentage of residents, as well as staff, get sick at the same time, to me it seems impossible to maintain normal care levels without immediate access to government or military help.

There should be a plan in place to make sure Canadian long-term care administrators can reach out for help in times of crisis, and resources are made available within 24 hours.

John McNicol West Vancouver

Get out

Re PM Wasn’t Told About Vance, Telford Says (May 8): The role of an adviser should include telling one’s boss unpleasant truths. If Katie Telford could not do that, she should not be in the position she holds.

The fact that a political aide was called to testify at all is shameful confirmation for me that the principle of ministerial responsibility is well and truly dead.

Michael Kaczorowski Ottawa

Truthfully, truthfully

Re ‘All I Can Do Is Speak My Truth’: Filmmaker Michelle Latimer Breaks Her Silence After Indigenous Ancestry Controversy (May 11): I see Michelle Latimer treading a nuanced slope, sliding toward her truth without truly answering direct questions. Reporter Barry Hertz did well in pushing for clarity.

I wanted to believe Ms. Latimer’s truth, but the more I read, the more it became evident to me that the only truth here is the beliefs held within Indigenous communities – those having lived experience.

Cynthia Pitura Toronto

Cancel culture

Re When A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Opinions (Opinion, May 8): I worked for Suzanne Rogers for five years, over 10 years ago, on her first three major fashion fundraisers. I never saw any indication of prejudice toward race (as a woman of colour, I would have noticed), sexuality or socioeconomic status.

Was posting a photograph with Donald Trump an error in judgement and even unintentionally hurtful? I believe it was. But the pound of flesh being demanded of her feels so extreme and self-righteous. A photo “can’t comprehensively tell us all we need to know about an individual’s personal value system.” I agree with columnist Robyn Urback: These hasty conclusions are bad practice for all of us.

Thank God I am not a public figure. There is so much in my past life I would be called out for!

Taanta Gupta Toronto

When a person is so privileged in life and embraces the spotlight, is it unreasonable to assume that such an individual would be aware of (or at least not ignore) Donald Trump’s misdeeds, racism and lying? I think one has to be more than “tone-deaf” – almost unconscious.

Suzanne Rogers flaunted her happy weekend in the company of Mr. Trump while millions of people suffer through a vicious pandemic. I’m sorry, but I feel she’s earned all the criticism being directed her way.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

Just right?

Re Tall Buildings Are Missing From Toronto’s East Downtown Plan. Why? (May 5): I find that tall buildings do not address climate change, sustainability, pandemics and wind shears. Meanwhile they often create hostile streetscape for flora and fauna, including citizens.

If we are concerned about leaving a legacy for future generations, we should stick with proven design solutions that have stood the test of time. These are blocks, on a human scale, that range in height from four to seven stories, that are within the stair-climbing capabilities of most adults. They can adapt to changing needs over generations. They allow the sun to penetrate street level. They shelter those streets from high northerly winds and wind chill during winter months.

I see high-rise glass towers as 20th-century follies that have no place in the 21st.

John Newell Toronto

Is Toronto really inescapably destined to a Manhattanized future of endless canyons of faceless glass high-rises? A large number of Torontonians prefer to live in a human-scaled city with tree-lined neighbourhoods and low-density development.

Granted, the conflicting pressures between promoting population growth and protecting existing character are a difficult balance to achieve. But must endless high-rises be the only option? If the rate of growth and intensification continues, Toronto may no longer be the city we’ve come to love.

Rob Lachance Toronto

I am an architect and city planner with close to 50 years experience in Britain, Italy and the Middle East. Decisions on densities and heights of towers should not be decided on an ad hoc basis, but rather in the context of an overall master plan for the Greater Toronto Area. The entire region is interconnected by employment, housing, transportation, etc., and should be viewed as such in planning terms.

I think columnist Alex Bozikovic is absolutely right in pushing for homes and jobs to be in close proximity. This is sound planning practice and has already been implemented in downtown Toronto with the massive number of new high-rise residential towers. The quality of the urban design and architecture, however, leaves much to be desired.

Abbad Al Radi Toronto

Where the wild things are

Re South Africa Moves To Ban Lucrative Captive-bred Lion Industry (May 5): As a hunter that has hunted in Africa, I support South Africa’s decision to ban the “canned hunting” of lions. This issue has been controversial for years, and proposed bans have been criticized as hypocritical and elitist, considering its economic benefits and the general acceptance of animal agriculture.

However, the canned hunting of lions is an insult to anything that could be considered legitimate hunting. Not only does it disrespect the highly developed skills, patience and commitment of a “proper” hunt, it also disrespects hunting’s role in our human origins and life itself.

Worse, it disrespects the magnificence and complexity of the lion, and the very essence of its wildness.

Frank Giampa Port Coquitlam, B.C.

