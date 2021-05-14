Open this photo in gallery A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver, on March 30, 2018. The Canadian Press

Vaccine checkup

Re Ontario Halts AstraZeneca Shots On New Clotting Data (May 12): This article includes a shocking sentence: “Canada hit a new milestone when it topped the Group of 20 in the average daily rate of vaccines administered per capita.”

Can it be that we are doing something good in the midst of all the moaning and whining? Yet here we are, top of the class in daily vaccine rollout, and it seems nobody is taking the time to applaud it.

Positive reinforcement is good for everyone, even our political leaders and public-health staff.

Victor Rabinovitch Ottawa

I would like to see an inquiry into the vaccine rollout once the country reaches its current vaccination targets.

We know that supply was a significant issue early on. But once shipments became more regular, provinces still failed to deliver vaccines to the appropriate groups. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization identified many professions at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. Yet here we are in a third wave.

It is clear to me that an age-based approach failed. I believe that Canadians are owed an explanation as to why this happened. Lives could have been spared by a more evidence-based vaccine rollout.

Rebecca MacDonald Halifax

What then?

Re Ottawa Warns Shutting Line 5 Would Damage U.S. Relations (Report on Business, May 12): Green Party Leader Annamie Paul backs a Line 5 shutdown for “environmental reasons.” I continue to be bemused by the idea that restricting supplies of fossil fuels can somehow reduce demand.

In the absence of massive solar and wind farms, a shutdown would entail high-risk and polluting transport by tanker trains and trucks in the hundreds – or drastic curtailment of the economy in Ontario and Quebec, not to mention Michigan and other states.

Enbridge’s plan to embed the critical crossing in concrete seems the obvious solution, though the constant reminder that it hasn’t leaked in 68 years is hardly the most comforting argument.

John Edmond Ottawa

Market madness

Re Frustrated Home Buyers, Renting Is Not A ‘Financial Coffin’ (Report on Business, May 11): The rental market has also gone berserk. Although I would prefer to stay a renter and nurture a nest egg from a house sale in September, 2020, costs have changed drastically.

A lovely 1,150-square-foot cottage has been $1,800 per month, all utilities and Wi-Fi included. However, the landlord’s impending retirement means I must move.

Renting an 1,150-square-foot main floor of an average house in an average neighbourhood in this small city now costs about $2,400 per month, not including utilities. One landlord did not allow tours of his house; he expected me to agree, sight unseen, to a one-year tenancy worth almost $29,000.

Perhaps this would be manageable for a couple, but many of us are single. Despite a decent income, I cannot justify spending half of it on rent and utilities. Instead these numbers forced me back into the housing market, not a decision made frivolously.

Maribeth Adams Kamloops, B.C.

Net out

Re Worried The Government Will Censor Your Cat Videos? The Rest Of Bill C-10 Is Worse (Opinion, May 8): I am tired of governments trying to regulate things that should not require regulation. There should be no need to “level the playing field” when it comes to international streaming services such as Netflix. I subscribe to such services for their vast array of international content.

If I want to view Canadian context, I would un-cut my cable and watch the CBC. It is 2021 – the CRTC should not continue to shove Cancon down our throats.

Dave Morgan Ottawa

Re Dishonest Politics Look To Torpedo Much-needed Reform To Broadcasting Laws (May 10): My patience is exhausted. I have waited years for the federal government to apply GST to digital services such as Netflix, so that I can subscribe with a clear Canadian conscience.

Erin O’Toole should accept that no piece of legislation is perfect, and that a new Broadcasting Act is necessary and government needs the revenue. Get on with it!

P. Diane Bond Kelowna, B.C.

Perhaps in 2028 or so, when the Liberals are on a fourth consecutive minority government, the endgame of Bill C-10 will be realized: The Great Maple Wall will be erected and Canadians will finally be free of non-Canadian internet sources – and uploading will be by the few with rarely granted licence.

Clay Atcheson Kitchener, Ont.

Call and response

Re CRTC Conclusions (Letters, May 7): Robert Ghiz of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association writes that his members “remain committed to … delivering world-class wireless services to Canadians.” We live in a rural area and were persuaded to buy a full-service “bundle” from Bell. A year later, prices escalated and by some bureaucratic mistake our internet was cut off.

After four fruitless days of talking to Bell representatives, we judged that our business (writing and publishing) could not sustain further damage. We returned to a local company, which had us running within 24 hours.

Unless the Big Three upgrade their customer service, no fancy claims of “new technologies” will persuade me to shelve my preference for friendly and efficient service.

Norman Paterson Clarksburg, Ont.

Re Canadian Movie Theatres Staring Down a Cruel Summer (April 30) and Comment Ça Va? (Letters, May 7): Canadians fund Telefilm Canada to “foster and promote the development of the audiovisual industry in Canada,” according to its strategic plan. It should certainly remain a partner to the industry providing financial assistance, enabling co-productions and opening international markets for Canadian films. But if its driving goal is indeed to bring Canadian creativity to the world, it should start at home by promoting films made by Canadians to Canadians.

Should demand not be as strong as in Quebec, as a letter-writer notes, then we should stop funding films based on potential commercial success. We should fund them instead purely on merit as artistic works.

The resulting films might not compete with Hollywood, but they might make Canadians want to watch more Canadian films.

Éric Blais Toronto

Journey’s end

Re Nova Scotia’s Border Ban Delays Dream Of A Fresh Start For B.C. Family (May 11): What a joy it was to read of the Kaplan family’s expedition from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Their tenacious spirit captured me. A story with a happy ending, in these challenging times, was refreshing.

With admiration, I wish them “safe home.”

Caryle Connolly Lindsay, Ont.

