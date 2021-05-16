Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves his office for a press conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, May 13, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

In B.C.

Re B.C.’s Doctors Could Face Penalty For Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation (May 12): The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. should act quickly to discipline members who try to mislead patients and the public about COVID-19. Physicians must use correct scientific information. Licences to practice should depend on it. Many of these physicians also oppose vaccination of any kind and promote unfounded therapies under the guise of “alternative medicine.”

When physicians like these pose a risk to public health by broadcasting misinformation widely, the response should be fast and effective. Hit them where it hurts: substantial fines and suspensions.

Story continues below advertisement

John Carsley MD, Vancouver

In Ontario

Re Ford Extends Stay-home Order, Keeps Schools Shut (May 14): It appears that Doug Ford is unwilling to open golf courses, out of an unfounded fear that players will also gather at the clubhouse for a few beers. I am wondering if Mr. Ford could let me know where these beers would be purchased and consumed, given that all bars and restaurants are closed, including those at golf courses.

The Ontario government now seems to be guided by irrational fears and opinions, rather than science and common sense.

Paul Moulton Ridgeway, Ont.

For the Premier to suggest that the rationale for closing Ontario golf courses is to prevent golfers from gathering afterward, to have “a few pops,” seems ludicrous. The benefits of healthy outdoor activity, well spaced from fellow players, should be reason enough to open all golf courses.

Logic should prevail over misconceptions and unfounded generalizations.

Gordon Young Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Doug Ford should ditch his “buddies” who drive together to the golf course and gather for “a few pops” after the game. Golf does not seem to be the problem – his rule-breaking friends are.

Jennifer Camelford Toronto

I’m pretty sure Doug Ford’s plan is to keep us all locked up until he’s finished paving Ontario’s greenbelt. How else can he justify the decision to continue the ban on low-risk outdoor activities?

Shannon Duncan Strange, Ont.

In Manitoba

Re In Many Countries, Including Canada, Dissatisfaction With Governments’ COVID-19 Pandemic Response Is Growing, Study Finds (Online, May 14): On May 13, Manitoba had 560 new cases, a record high. That number would be the equivalent of about 6,700 new cases in Ontario on a per capita basis. We had roughly the same number of new cases as British Columbia, although B.C. has roughly five times our population.

Are Manitobans dissatisfied with our government’s response? Are we perturbed that it looked as unprepared for the third wave as it was for the second? Do we feel frustrated that anti-maskers were allowed to hold rallies at the Forks and the Law Courts building without much consequence?

Story continues below advertisement

Yes, yes and yes. Absolutely.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

In Nova Scotia

Re Nova Scotia’s Border Ban Delays Dream Of A Fresh Start For B.C. Family (May 11): We, like many I know, have purchased a home in Nova Scotia. This is a permanent move.

As directed, we filled out an exception application, but were denied as our closing date is after May 20. We have already sold our home in Ontario and it will close next month. How can Nova Scotia expect Canadians to find alternate places to live on such short notice?

The funny thing is we have been vaccinated with first doses, the same as people I know who are also moving to Nova Scotia – still denied. Do our constitutional rights go out the window? This is not acceptable to me

We can move anywhere else in Canada, but Nova Scotia can deny people access to their homes and the right to live there.

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine Wetherell Paris, Ont.

In Michigan

Re Biden Should Step Up For Canada On Line 5 (Report on Business, May 14): If Michigan shuts down Line 5, Canada should retaliate by cancelling (or severely limiting) the export of electricity that is critical to New York and Vermont’s economic vitality.

There was no material response to the Keystone XL cancellation and that set a dangerous precedent. Canada should not take this lying down. The response should be clear that unilateral decisions with dramatic effects on Canada’s economic interests will have consequences.

If fuel prices were to jump in Eastern Canada, it seems fair that U.S. energy costs in New York and Vermont should correspondingly skyrocket as well.

Ted Sablatnig Toronto

In Toronto

Re Ottawa Funnelling $12-billion Into GTA, Hamilton-area Transit Projects (May 12): If Justin Trudeau wants to reduce crowding on Toronto’s overcapacity Yonge subway line, why is his government funding a northward extension of the line, a decision that would add yet more riders, before undertaking a major expansion of the capacity of the existing line?

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Winfield Co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University; Toronto

It should be made clear that Toronto should not get one cent of infrastructure money if any is to go toward the Scarborough subway line, the rebuild of the Gardiner Expressway East or the underground extension of the Eglinton West light rail line (above ground would be okay).

Putting billions into these three projects would rob needed money from housing and a host of more worthy projects.

Michael Johnson Toronto

In school

Re Some Universities Say They Won’t Require Students To Prove Vaccination (May 10): I find the failure of governments and various universities in mandating vaccine passports to be yet another example of failure to learn from past pandemic mistakes.

At universities it should not be a question of staff protection, but rather of protecting from student-to-student spread and then out into the community. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association voices concern about the equity of passports and health care disclosure, but this should be secondary to protecting the welfare of the whole population.

Story continues below advertisement

While vaccines cannot be compulsory, perhaps public health units and municipalities can look at requiring employee immunization as a requirement for operating a business. We should get ahead of the virus, rather than taking one step forward and two steps back.

Mark Krieger MD, Toronto

In space

Re A Breath Of Fresh Air For India (May 13): Thanks to Licypriya Kangujam for doing her best to protect our planet and the lives of people on it. At nine years old, she should be playing with friends instead of adopting the responsibilities fumbled by failed leaders. Her compassion, strength, bravery and wisdom are an inspiration.

But with regard to Licypriya’s dream of becoming a “space scientist” and travelling to the moon or Mars: I hope she doesn’t leave us for long. We need her here on Earth!

Brooks Rapley Toronto

