Open this photo in gallery The trauma bay during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Aug. 13, 2019. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Name of the game

Re Toronto, Peel To Name More Companies Closed Owing To Outbreaks (April 26): It seems to me that just the mere prospect of being closed, named and shamed may be a great motivator for private business. For those making record profit during the pandemic (looking at Amazon here), perhaps they may see the utility in diverting some of that windfall into measures such as rapid testing in the workplace and paid sick leave.

The private sector (or at least the portion deemed essential) should step up with more support for “test, trace and isolate,” especially since public-sector support for this approach has been woefully inadequate.

Story continues below advertisement

Eleanor Young Georgetown, Ont.

Is that all?

Re As India’s Need Intensifies, Trudeau Still Eyeing U.S. AstraZeneca Vaccine Stockpile (Online, April 27): $10-million to support a country in a dire situation? A previous trip to India by our Prime Minister cost Canadian taxpayers over $1.5-million.

I think our country could afford a little more support and less theatre.

Catherine Walsh Paris, Ont.

Keep going

Re Tory Senators Hold Up Start Of Parliamentary Review Of Assisted Dying Law (April 28): Another delay to the parliamentary review of Canada’s assisted dying law is untenable to me. This is people’s lives, and people’s deaths. If Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett does not propose a senator to participate on the committee, Senator Pierre Dalphond should proceed without a Conservative representative.

Due process should not be stalled by one party’s obstreperousness.

Mary Anne Cecutti Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Just do it

Re It’s Time To Stop Treating Character Like An Afterthought In Medicine – And Everywhere Else (Opinion, April 24): Six months ago, I needed surgery for a trimalleolar ankle fracture. I did not need a surgeon who could “relate” to a 70-year-old woman or share my worldview; I needed a young upstart who would gain personal reward from knowing he could do a great job with his Meccano set. (I have two plates, a cable and 14 screws, and am now learning to run again.)

I couldn’t care less about his bedside manner nor his personal politics, but I believe he did a good job. Time will tell.

Liz Williams Victoria

Cancon

Re Netflix Chooses Toronto As Location To Increase Its Corporate Presence In Canada (April 28): With this announcement, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos promised “to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world.” If Netflix is to keep its promise, that process can only begin by engaging the authors of Canadian content: Canadian screenwriters.

In 2017, when Netflix first committed to expanding its presence here, it did commission projects created by resident Canadian screenwriters. By 2019, we saw that practice pretty much stopped. Netflix now primarily produces “Anytown U.S.A.” series and films in Canada that employ our tax credits, lower dollar and government-subsidized studio space – but not the creators who live here.

We’ve seen enough of Anytown U.S.A.

Story continues below advertisement

Maureen Parker Executive director, Writers Guild of Canada; Toronto

But you can’t stay here

Re The Danger Of Playing It Safe (Opinion, April 24): As someone who lives opposite the Arbutus Greenway in Vancouver and travels it frequently to go grocery shopping, I take issue with contributor Gordon Harris’s perspective. I believe the problem is not with Steven Shearer’s art, which absolutely deserves to be seen and discussed, but rather with the venue that was chosen to display it.

Some of the seven billboards featuring his art are very close to a children’s playground, one of them directly opposite the play area. The art is not appropriate for that age group. I won’t even comment on Mr. Harris’s contention that some who use the Greenway must be members of the privileged class and therefore narrow-minded.

Let’s have a discussion of the art, by all means, but let’s do it in a setting that is more suitable.

Lori Keenan Vancouver

Highway to …

Re Where Did The Gardiner Expressway Go? It Has Been Swallowed By A Living City (April 24): It is undoubtedly an exhilarating experience to drive along the canyon of condos and office towers on the Gardiner Expressway, particularly at night with the festival of lights. Columnist Marcus Gee heaps praise on the city edging up to the highway. But there should be a but.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic-related air pollution forms a plume of particulate matter around a heavily travelled road. In December, 2017, Toronto city council passed a resolution to find measures for mitigating such health risks.

My experience of living for a year on Lake Shore Boulevard, about 50 metres from the Gardiner, made me aware of the film of soot in my apartment every morning. Obviously I breathed that in.

The Globe may like to investigate this aspect of big-city life.

Mohammad Qadeer Professor emeritus, urban planning; Toronto

While it is good news that vacant and underused space on either side of the Gardiner Expressway is being filled up by city development, as a traveller returning home along the Gardiner several times a year, I strongly disagree that driving through a canyon of glass buildings is “a thrilling big-city experience.”

What would be thrilling is sweeping into Toronto from the airport and enjoying an uninterrupted view of Lake Ontario in all its natural splendour. What a marvellous introduction to the city this would be for visitors and Torontonians alike.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, we are enveloped by walls of mediocre and mostly ugly architecture hugging the expressway, obscuring any sense that Toronto is situated on the shore of a magnificent Great Lake. What a missed opportunity!

Kathryn Vogel Toronto

Down under

Re Making Toronto’s Ravines Enjoyable For All (April 21): I lived for several years in British Columbia and missed the ravines of my hometown for the following reasons: They are a non-declarative absence, an excavation, a revelation of the work of erosion and an active piece of geology to enter in all its anti-grandeur (in so many ways the diametric opposite of a mountain).

I’m sure the demographics of ravine users vary with postal code, but I thought it fair to point out that the section of the Don Valley that I regularly use (from Lawrence Avenue south to the Brickworks) is easily one of the most diverse and popular recreational areas within the city. If one hopes to get a sense of the breadth and depth of Toronto, look for paths that wind and descend into intrigue and join the rest of the city down there below the treetops.

Andrew Rucklidge Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com