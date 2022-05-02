Conservative MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre outside the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 28.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Legal strategy

Re Building A War-crimes Case Against Vladimir Putin (April 27): While the ambition to prosecute Vladimir Putin for obvious war crimes is noble, I find it, at the moment, a low-return strategy.

Mr. Putin pays no attention to laws, especially international ones and those of the International Criminal Court. He, at this point, seems to understand only force. He would be deterred and forced to retreat by armed strength opposing his invasion of Ukraine.

Countries friendly to Ukraine had the opportunity and means to prevent this invasion in February. They failed to offer any credible defensive posture. Threats of prosecution for war crimes feel like wasted words now.

Tens of thousands have died and that is going to continue. Most people don’t want war, but threats of prosecution likely won’t end this one.

John Cameron Bracebridge, Ont.

Clear conflict

Re Conflicted Over Conflict Of Interest (Editorial, April 29): I do not blame the RCMP for not pursuing the Prime Minister for vacationing as a guest of the Aga Khan.

A number of years ago, four senators, who from all appearances lived in Ottawa, claimed living expenses while asserting their “residences” were located outside the city. The RCMP had a solid case, laid fraud-related charges and one of the cases went to trial.

The judge ruled the accused not guilty. Apparently the rules were not clear enough, which seems to also be the case for the Prime Minister’s holiday.

Instead of endeavouring to make political points, the opposition should seek to make clear and permanent government policy that binds the current prime minister and future ones going forward.

Denis Desnoyers Russell, Ont.

On the other hand

Re The Left Is Losing The Language War (Apr. 29): There is another fundamental aspect of the language wars: silencing.

Once primarily a tool of the far right, fear and intimidation were used to silence socially progressive ideas. Sadly, the far left has joined the right in using this tactic, and even moderate conservative ideas are shouted down.

Giving the power of silencing to any group is dangerous, as the left may be about to find out. Imagine giving Pierre Poilievre power over what speech is deemed acceptable.

Robert McManus Hamilton

Why should I be compelled by some ersatz “war” to describe myself as anything other than who I am?

I regard myself as a politically and socially progressive intellectual. I do my best to be a feminist with some concern for the environment. Should I be self-conscious or subdued regarding how six decades have moulded me?

Right-wing extremists can indeed co-opt parts of our language, subsume our political opposition parties and our flags, undo our hard-fought progress and even steal our precious democracy – but only if we allow it.

Wayne Ennis Winnipeg

Basically

Re A Basic Income Would Be An Unfair, Complicated And Costly Way To Eliminate Poverty (April 27): Last I checked, giving everyone a decent start was extremely fair, helping ensure they can purchase food, put money toward housing and perhaps save for the future.

As nice as it is to theorize that targeted programs are cheaper and more effective than basic income, reality doesn’t seem to show that. To receive targeted payments, one has to fit inside many a narrow box; finding exemptions is hard, if not impossible. Such programs would probably disappear with a basic income.

Above everything, I was left to laugh at the assertion that anyone with a basic income would avoid working, to ensure not having to pay higher income tax. I’d be ecstatic if I could help others with higher taxes, because I was able to have a job plus basic income – and prove I’m a productive societal member despite an erratic medical condition that can render me unable to work.

Amy Soule Hamilton

I receive one of Canada’s basic incomes: Old Age Security. Implementing a basic income in a similar way to OAS should not be as complicated or costly as is being claimed.

There should be no need to make significant changes to the tax system. Basic income should be taxable. The basic exemption could be raised and the tax rate adjusted, but they are relatively simple changes.

One of the key benefits for those on other social programs is that basic income would not be reduced. Clawbacks would only affect people like myself with high income. Basic income would not eliminate the need for programs to help people with disabilities, for example, but they would be far less costly.

As for the economy, basic income could reduce minimum wage and allow businesses to be more competitive, and small businesses that are not practical (due to high wages) to exist.

Gilles Fecteau Toronto

Historian Rutger Bregman supplies the best argument I’ve seen for or against basic income in his book Utopia for Realists: How We Can Build the Ideal World. The worst I’ve seen is this contribution from Sen. Diane Bellemare.

Mr. Bregman traces back 400 years in history to note that basic income was almost implemented in Britain – until someone warned the king that the poor would sit around drinking, fornicating and raising trouble. Richard Nixon was close to introducing basic income in the United States – until someone told him that the poor would sit around drinking etc.

Mr. Bregman lists benefit after benefit of the first large trial of basic income: decreased alcohol abuse, domestic violence and divorce; more years of school achievement for youth; individuals could go back to school, then get better jobs.

The conclusion? Everyone wants a better life. No one wants to settle for subsistence living forever.

Bruce Mason Toronto

@ a crossroads

Re The Fix For Twitter Will Require Editorial Judgment (April 29): The philosopher Justin E. H. Smith once called Twitter a debate-themed video game. If it resembles a high-tech bathroom wall, the difference is that men’s room graffiti isn’t monetized.

To regulate Twitter beyond the laws of the land would be to overinflate its importance by letting politicians and private companies decide what is or is not misinformation on it. Let us not allow this thoroughly compromised medium to define our public sphere.

Ryan Whyte Toronto

Anonymous free speech appears to be a magnet for hate, slander, lies and disinformation, resulting in a decline of civility.

I believe in free speech. However, a person should also be held accountable for what they say or post. Elon Musk should encourage free speech on Twitter, but ensure that the person tweeting is identifiable.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com