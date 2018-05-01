May 2: Let’s-face-it finances in Alberta. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery An oilfield pumpjack near Longview, Alberta, in 2016. Larry MacDougal/CP

Let’s-face-it finances

Re Let’s Face It: Alberta Needs A Sales Tax (editorial, May 1): Good of your editorialists to enlighten us in Alberta about how we can achieve provincial financial nirvana by joining the crowd and adopting a provincial sales tax.

You note that an 8-per-cent sales tax like Ontario’s would allow us to eliminate our budget deficit. Please excuse the skepticism of Alberta taxpayers for not thinking that our provincial government won’t spend every additional dollar of revenue, just like every other government in Canada seems intent on doing – provincial sales tax or not.

George Olsen, Calgary

It’s rather interesting that you should lecture Alberta about a sales tax. You write that Alberta “could do itself a favour by getting its own books in order before playing the victim.” You correctly point out that Alberta has a projected $8-billion deficit in 2018-19.

On Monday, Mark Milke, an independent policy analyst at the Montreal Economic Institute, wrote of the $12-billion in equalization payments to Quebec (Ontario Is Learning The Wrong Lessons From Quebec). Alberta provides much of the federal government’s fiscal capacity to make those payments.

Alberta is faced with building expensive new public infrastructure for a growing population, at the same time it’s paying into the federal equalization pool, subsidizing other provinces – including Quebec’s daycare and some of the continent’s cheapest postsecondary education – while having to borrow to build new schools of its own.

That’s the primary “let’s face it” of Alberta’s finances.

James Thomson, Calgary

Pipeline agendas

Re What B.C. Really Wants Out Of Its Kinder Morgan Fight (April 30): Kinder Morgan does not need strategic “investment” from the federal government in the Trans Mountain project. If the federal government’s intent is in fact to indemnify the company for protest and delay costs, the bill will be huge, very likely overstated, and potentially unlimited.

Instead, what the federal government should do for this project is to state unequivocally that any protesters blocking the pipeline will be immediately removed and tried in criminal courts.

Each prime minister has a defining challenge. We can’t let a small group hold the national economy hostage.

Bill Turner, Ottawa

Much is being made of the notion that the B.C. government’s decision to try to block the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion will be bad for investment in B.C. and Canada. We have to remember this is an oil project in a world shifting to sustainability and decarbonization. Astute investors know that any proposal to develop projects that go counter to this trend will face an uphill battle.

Chris Joseph, Garibaldi Highlands, B.C.

New Senate? New power

Re Senators Should Be Elected – Or Eliminated (April 28): The Supreme Court is not a substitute for a legislative body. Its role is entirely different than the Senate’s.

By providing “sober second thought,” the Senate does valuable work. It may not address the “tyranny” of the House, but it can point out flaws in legislation that the House may have overlooked or tried to ram through. In some cases, the Senate itself initiates worthwhile bills for later consideration by the House.

An elected Senate, on the other hand, would require significant changes in the way government operates. It is unlikely that an elected Senate would take a back seat to the House any more. Senators with a mandate from the electorate would demand an equal place in the hierarchy when it comes to governing. They would demand powers that were never contemplated for that body. We would probably reach a situation, as in the United States, where legislation could become a source of constant argument between the two elected bodies.

Improvements to our current Senate are possible and should be addressed. The appointment of qualified senators should become an election issue so that the public has a say. But election or elimination are not that easy to achieve, nor should they be. Either choice would require a constitutional change, which would probably cause its own crisis.

Gordon Forbes, Ottawa

U.S. embargo on Cuba

Re A Cuba Without A Castro (April 28): Vicki Huddleston, a former ambassador who was chief of the U.S. Interests Section in Havana, writes of a clash with Fidel Castro in 1991. In response to his claim that the U.S. embargo was killing Cuban children, she said, “That’s not true. When Cuba holds free and fair elections with international observers we will lift the embargo.”

The motivation for the embargo, and the conditions of its lifting are hardly a response to his claim. They are not proof that the embargo was not responsible for the death of Cuban children.

In any case, if the lack of satisfactory elections were the reason for the ongoing embargo, wouldn’t we expect an embargo of Saudi Arabia?

Ken Hiebert, Ladysmith, B.C.

Killed in Canada

Statistics Canada tells us that there were 583 homicides in Canada in 2016 and that 75 per cent of the victims were male. The 75 per cent figure appears to be a stable, representative one for any year in this country, so if 57 women have been killed so far this year, then it is likely that about 170 men have been killed in 2018.

The only acceptable “equality” here is zero women killed, zero men killed. On the way to that goal, all lives matter.

Rudy Buller, Toronto

To practise gardening

Re Why Hasn’t The Gardening Industry Been Disrupted Yet? (Pursuits, April 28): Yes, technology has done much to connect passionate gardeners around the world, and to increase our understanding of plants.

What is missing in this tech discussion, however, is that horticulture is already disrupted and overmonetized. An unwillingness to invest in skilled people over the long term is why we have boulevards of poorly planted trees, and plazas of Calamagrostis “Karl Foerster” (reed grass) and spiraea, every plant choking in beds on mulch. The lawn-care industry was the original gig economy.

To practise gardening is, by definition, to disrupt. Revolution won’t come from apps, but from ambitious public projects, such as the High Line walkway in New York City, which bring out the best in people and plants without monetizing them.

