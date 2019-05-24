Letters to the Editor May 24: Carbon democracy. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Carbon democracy

In Ontario, the Ford government’s use of taxpayer money to fund a blatantly partisan campaign against the federal Liberals and the carbon tax is well beyond the bounds of legitimate political discourse (And Now A Word From Ontario – editorial, May 23).

Meanwhile, from Alberta, Jason Kenney is starting another court challenge to the carbon tax, and also plans to campaign in Ontario against the Liberals in the fall federal election (Kenney To Launch Fresh Court Challenge Of Federal Carbon Tax – May 23).

Just imagine if the tables were turned, and the federal government had used its taxpayer funds to campaign against these two leaders in their respective provincial elections. There would have been howls of outrage. These right-wing tinpot premiers will say and do anything to defeat any who stand in their way. They preach how they are for the people – but mean their people.

There is also the little matter of the climate. Fill up those SUVs, they tell us, increase tar-sands production: A vote for us is a vote for denial. This is happening practically everywhere, as so-called populists say whatever they like in an effort to take control. Sadly, few among us seem to have any sense of history and what this portends for democracy’s future.

Peter Belliveau, Moncton, N.B.

Re Saskatchewan’s Carbon-Price Court Ruling Wasn’t Really Close (May 21): Stewart Elgie and Nathalie Chalifour’s parsing of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal’s decision upholding the federal carbon-pricing law underscores the insignificance of the two dissenting judgments. That insignificance stems from the two jurists’ essential agreement with the majority on the law as an effective means to combat climate change.

Dissenting judgments can be tremendously influential in future cases. For example, former Supreme Court chief justice Brian Dickson’s dissents in the famous labour trilogy of 1987 formed the basis of the eventual expansion of labour rights under the Charter in later decisions. Here, however, we have two judges who largely concur on the main issue, the federal government’s legislative competence, only differing on the characterization of the impugned law.

Since the dissenters agreed on the “existential” need to meet the main causes of climate change, and the government’s competence to enact carbon pricing, one wonders why they didn’t just concur with the majority for different reasons. The dissenting reasons are myopic, and merely encourage climate-change deniers when we need to be united in this battle.

Sean Michael Kennedy, lawyer (retired), Oakville, Ont.

Woo? Who?

Re Alberta Premier To Woo Ontario’s Suburban Voters During Federal Election In Bid To Defeat Trudeau (May 23): Jason Kenney is going to campaign in the federal election, in Ontario, for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer – while Mr. Kenney is being paid by the taxpayers of Alberta?

Perhaps the Scheer campaign should reimburse the Alberta government while Mr. Kenney is not doing his job here?

Jim Ridley, Canmore, Alta.

I suggest Jason Kenney stay home and put his own house in order, rather than coming to Ontario to campaign in the federal election.

Remember, Ontarians didn’t vote Doug Ford and his party in in the last provincial election, they voted the Liberals out. Mr. Kenney should leave us alone to choose whomever we wish without outside interference.

Shelagh MacRae, Fergus, Ont.

How arrogant of Jason Kenney to think he’s welcome in the 905.

He should stick to helping Albertans – they elected him, Ontarians didn’t.

Chris Long, Oakville, Ont.

What ails procurement

Re Navy Procurement Is Still Broken, Norman Trial Or Not (May 22): Michael Byers is right, navy procurement is still broken. In my view, so, too, is Canada’s military procurement generally.

Given the numerous problems that the federal government has encountered over many years – under both Conservative and Liberal governments – with various federal military procurement programs (F-35s, close-combat armoured vehicles, military trucks, search-and-rescue planes, the shipbuilding program), Canada would benefit by participating in NATO’s (Building Integrity) self-assessment and peer-review process. This program is focused on practical performance, best practices, and continuous improvement.

Roy Cullen, Victoria

Re-educate, inspire

Re The Exoneration Of Chief Poundmaker: A Crooked Road Made Straight (May 23): Gratitude to Blaine Favel for the compelling account of the 1885 battle in Saskatchewan, and kudos to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for recognizing the significance of an apology and exoneration. The Canadian government must indeed continue to foster relations with Indigenous peoples.

Might this settler humbly suggest the PM and Heritage Minister reconsider their March, 2019, decision to deny funding to the first national Indigenous Theatre department in the world at the National Arts Centre? Like Mr. Favel’s writing, the powerful and profoundly important dialogue already established by Indigenous theatre practitioners offers great potential to re-educate and inspire Canadians, as well as move all of us closer to true reconciliation. Its continued existence shouldn’t depend on fundraising.

Ginny Ratsoy, Kamloops, B.C.

Bar Huawei

Re Senior Democrat Senator Urges Canada To Bar Huawei (May 22): The choice of an equipment supplier to build Canada’s 5G network should, above all, stand or fall on quality.

The UK’s Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre Oversight Board’s 2019 report is damning. Despite the jargon and hedging of bets, a careful reading of the report paints a picture of a system cobbled together from commercial and open-source equipment, with security gaps and multiple other “issues.” Some of these issues date to 2010.

More concerning is an indication that some in the company seem more inclined to cover up “issues” than work to fix them.

There is a reason Huawei can significantly undercut its competitors’ prices. Cheaper is cheaper for a reason.

In the end, as a comment on a blog noted, there are only two choices: 1) Something the NSA can read, or 2) something the NSA and everybody else can read.

Some telecom companies in Canada want to take choice No. 2.

Colin Lowe, Nanaimo, B.C.

It was kind of U.S. Senator Mark Warner to express concern about prying eyes in Canada. He asks, “Does the Canadian government, the Canadian public, want to have a system where their communications could be vulnerable on a regular basis to a foreign power?”

I’ve been on the internet since the 1990s, and I have always assumed my emails, my contacts, my browsing habits were an open book to a foreign power – Senator Warner’s country.

B.R. Cook, North Vancouver