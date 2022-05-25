Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre speaks to journalists on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb, 16.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Harder line

Re In Spite Of Sanctions, Russian Economy Shows Resilience (Report on Business, May 21): Russia’s economy remains stronger than it should, and its influence across the world remains robust. This cannot be allowed to continue.

Countries that support Russia, tacitly or otherwise, should pay the price for doing so. Countries that support Ukraine should adopt the position of “for us or against us.”

That means changing the way Canada and other countries deal with the likes of India and China that buy Russian oil and otherwise support Vladimir Putin. Impose trade restrictions. Eliminate reduced tariffs on foreign imports. Announce no trade missions. Refuse to share technologies or help industry to grow. Freeze financial aid.

Mr. Putin should be brought down. For us or against us should be the new international order.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

Cross-country checkup

Re Poilievre Understands What Many Others Don’t (May 21): Sometimes Pierre Poilievre “goes too far” and “says things he must know aren’t true.” Should voters have such low expectations that they needn’t worry about politicians going too far and saying things that aren’t true, because they support immigration after all?

If there are so many disaffected people flocking to Mr. Poilievre to be saved from the “elites” and “gatekeepers,” why does he have to go too far? That is the question I was hoping could be answered.

Pamela Power Ottawa

Re How Kenney Lost His Party’s Confidence (May 21): In Manitoba, another Conservative premier also lost his spark, if he ever had it.

When Brian Pallister left office, his numbers were underwater. I sensed a collective sigh of relief when he resigned.

But lo and behold, as things evolved, Mr. Pallister’s replacement turned out to be even less popular. By some polls, Heather Stefanson is now the least popular premier in Canada. It is a case of meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

With Mr. Kenney likely to be replaced by Brian Jean and Erin O’Toole by Pierre Poilievre, we should consider the possibility that the problem isn’t the leaders – it is the parties and their conservative ideologies.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

More like it

Re Put RCMP Contract Policing On Trial (May 23): The RCMP was modelled on the quasi-military and now-defunct Royal Irish Constabulary. If the force could be reformed along Peelian principles, that might address many of its problems.

The model of Robert Peel’s Bobbies in London emphasizes that police are members of the community and need to maintain trust. In their creation, he ensured that their uniforms did not appear military and that they were unarmed.

Contrary to the Canadian experience, these remain pillars of British policing. As well, nowhere are local police from a Britain-wide force.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

No need

Re Taking Baby Aspirin Daily? Read This (May 24): As an aging but still practising physician, I always felt that the benefits of acetylsalicylic acid for secondary prevention were incorrectly applied to primary prevention. I have never used ASA myself.

However, I was generally unsuccessful in convincing my patients to stop taking ASA. I have had patients die from ASA-induced bleeding.

Once again, columnist André Picard has taken a complicated issue and explained it beautifully. I intend to shamelessly steal his words as I counsel patients in the future.

Barry Goldlist Professor of medicine (geriatrics), University of Toronto

Less is more

Re Small Towns, Migrant Workers Bear Brunt Of Cannabis Bust As Industry Sheds Jobs, Shutters Greenhouses (Report on Business, May 23): While acknowledging the limited but legitimate medicinal role of cannabis, the vast majority of consumption is driven by recreational use and associated with significant potential harms.

I therefore find it hard to shed genuine tears when the industry is forced to contract, as this may help protect us from the danger of those who drive while high, as well as reduce exposure to the noxious fumes of cannabis smoked in public.

Three cheers for a bust!

Paul Thiessen MD, Vancouver

High and low

Re Canadian Aviation, Boating Sectors Warn Planned Luxury Tax Will Be Harmful (May 23): So executives want us to believe that a luxury tax will hurt the aviation and boating industries in Canada. That makes two of us.

If $2-per-litre gas has not decimated the sales of these carbon-spewing toys, then a small tax would go largely unnoticed. Sorry, guys.

Rob Graham Kingston

Re How To Stop A Surge In Car Thefts (Editorial, May 23): Thanks to The Globe and Mail for sympathetic reportage and concern about car theft. I look forward to similar coverage of the relentless pandemic of bicycle theft that plagues low-income workers, students and even middle-class folk like me.

Michael Arkin Toronto

Over the top

Re Bad Sports (Letters, May 23): I remember my mother visiting from Toronto years ago and coming to my 10-year-old son’s minor hockey game.

All was going well until our team got a penalty, and a parent climbed up the glass, leaned over the top and screamed obscenities at the referee. It was one of the mothers.

Although I’m sure men are mostly to blame for such terrible behaviour, some women can be just as bad. Oh, and my mother did not attend another game.

Andy Ostime Regina

Sing it

Re Tuning Into The Melodic Mystery Of Birdsong (May 23): Columnist Marcus Gee describes how the northern cardinal in his back lane “belts out his song.” I agree; it is one of the signature musical sounds of the outdoors throughout eastern North America. But it is not the only one.

My vote goes to the tiny winter wren, less than half the cardinal’s size. As noted by my trusty, dog-eared Peterson field guide, its song is “a rapid succession of high tinkling warbles and trills, prolonged” – and very loud considering it’s not much bigger than a mouse.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

I too have a cardinal in my laneway. Mine too starts singing at dawn, and makes me wonder why he sings and what makes him sing.

If I can figure that out, maybe I can make him stop.

Rudy Buller Toronto

Why do birds sing in the morning? Because they don’t have to go to work.

Bill Bolstad Regina

