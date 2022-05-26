People take part in a demonstration against Bill 96 in Montreal, on May 14.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

In Texas

Re In A Country Where Mass Shootings Are The Norm, Americans Have Moved Beyond Outrage (May 25): U.S. politicians who oppose gun controls are all too fond of telling families of victims that “our thoughts and prayers are with you.” If they truly believed in the power of prayer, they would look heavenward and quote Siegfried Sassoon: “O Jesus, make it stop!”

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

This event seems like just another Tuesday in America, with a month or so’s worth of child deaths by AR-15 assault weapon bundled into one day.

The solution? Ah yes, of course: more guns.

Mike Firth Toronto

The United States has gun control laws: One can’t legally own a bazooka, machine gun or tank.

The debate is where to draw the line: pea-shooter, musket, single-shot rifle, assault weapon, rocket-propelled grenade – maybe Americans should move the line a little to the left in this list.

John Hopkins Vancouver

The United States has heavy lifting to do, but I believe Canada also has a role. It is urgent.

As a Canadian pediatrician, I am particularly affected by these school-based mass shootings. Canada, as a defender of human rights, can open refugee applications to the minority families at highest risk of these tragedies.

Since 2020, guns have been the leading killer of American children – not cancer, or even car accidents, but guns. That year, more than 4,300 American children were shot and killed. That’s many times more than the number of children killed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The murder of at least 19 children in Texas is sickening, but the inaction of the U.S. government is incomprehensible to me. Canada has said that it will help the world’s most vulnerable and those who are fleeing violence. We need not look beyond our southern border to find them.

Joshua Posen MD, MPH; Toronto

I see no solution to these continuing rampages. Certainly unrestricted access to guns is central to the problem, but a relentless diet of violent films, YouTube videos and video games also creates a culture of easy violence that can equate these atrocities to entertainment.

Nigel Smith Toronto

In 1996, in the quiet Scottish town of Dunblane, 16 five- and six-year-old children attending primary school were killed by a local man.

Twenty-six years later, these children are not forgotten by siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbours. The town will never forget. Scotland will never forget.

The following year, the British government banned the sale of private handguns throughout the United Kingdom.

In America, what will it take?

Anne McAllister Toronto

As expected, U.S. Republicans squelched ideas of any legislative solutions to their country’s spiralling gun control problem.

In a sense they’re correct, for these incidental deaths from gun violence are but a small price to pay to safeguard the sanctity of the U.S. Second Amendment. Sacrifices must be made in defence of their Constitution. Human lives are nothing compared with the defence of rights enshrined in the fundamental laws of that country.

Republicans are not totally out of line, since the expected U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will mitigate the recent loss of lives. It is a beautiful example of checks and balances so touted as rites of democracy. What better example then to have lives ended by gun, only to be replaced with lives saved by the court no less.

It is the finest example of democracy, U.S.-style.

Norman Ostonal New Westminster, B.C.

After the mass shooting in Texas, I sat on my front porch and watched the regular morning parades of preschoolers from our local daycare pass by in the loving company of caregivers, all joined in this daily adventure by a rope held on to for safety and a sense of togetherness.

The children’s laughter, smiles, questions and greetings to my dog and I show no fear of their surroundings, only wonder and joy for their small, beautiful world.

America, oh America, it has truly lost its way.

Al Rodbourne Calgary

La belle province

Re Quebec Passes Controversial Bill 96 (May 25): In the course of a half-century, English-speaking Quebeckers have gone from being the sacrificial lambs of Canadian unity to the scapegoats of Quebec nationalism.

When the separatists were strong, English was decommissioned in Quebec, leaving French as the only official language. This was the price for keeping Canada together, we were told.

It worked. Separatism waned. But the appetite of Quebec nationalists still grows with the eating. Whilst the bovine creatures in the rest of the Canadian menagerie graze indifferently.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Re 96 Steps To Asymmetric Federalism (Editorial, May 25): The Canadian Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms (in Quebec, it is the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms) belong to the citizens and residents of this country. They do not belong to the politicians. How dare they feel that they have the right to step on protected rights to advance political agendas.

This won’t happen, but it should be the law that for a province to invoke the notwithstanding clause, it must go to its people in a referendum to get a mandate. That way, if a province wants to crush freedoms, the voices of its people will be heard and the government can be judged thus.

Randy Tait Toronto

With what I call unreasonable treatment of English speakers in Quebec, is not an English response due from the rest of Canada, who have suffered through decades of French being imposed on us, regardless of how “French” a local population is? (One example: My cousin lost eight imported electric bikes, which were seized by customs for not having bilingual labels.)

I suggest a plebiscite asking if English should be the only “official” language in Canada. Let the majority decide and the minority conform. That would save the majority of Canadians millions of dollars. Let Quebec go it alone, or translate all correspondence to the rest of Canada into English.

Bruce Trethewey Coldstream, B.C.

Re Our Response To Quebec’s Bill 96 Reveals What Kind Of People We Really Are (Opinion, May 21): I feel a bit offended by columnist Andrew Coyne’s tarring of all Canadians with the same brush.

Bill 21 and Bill 96 were enacted by Quebec politicians elected by Quebeckers. Many of us outside the province have joined protesters within and railed against this legislation for the reasons Mr. Coyne expertly articulates.

Yes, the federal government’s position has been anemic, but not mute – understandable when it is obvious to me that any response would fall on deaf ears in Quebec, as both bills remain popular there. No other province has done what amounts to trampling on minority rights and invoked the notwithstanding clause.

Quebec really is a distinct society, one that seems determined to move to homogeneity rather than diversity. This will likely weaken the province as the best and brightest, who don’t fit the mould, leave.

A shameful shame.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

