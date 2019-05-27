Letters to the Editor May 27: Shared pride in Poundmaker’s legacy. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Chief Poundmaker (1842-1886): 'Everything I could do was done to prevent bloodshed. Had I wanted war, I would not be here now. I should be on the prairie, you did not catch me. I gave myself up. You have got me because I wanted peace.' ReginaLeader Post/CP

Shared pride in his legacy

Chief Poundmaker’s is indeed a story of bravery, suffering and devotion to peace in the face of a hostile colonial state (The Exoneration of Chief Poundmaker: A Crooked Road Made Straight – May 23). But what stood out to me was the invitation by author Blaine Favel, a former chief of Poundmaker Cree Nation, to all Canadians to take pride in Poundmaker’s legacy.

As Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech shows, the most durable path to justice is one which reaches across racial or cultural divides, and imagines an inspiring future for all who share a country. Justice for first peoples thus can’t solely be a matter of making settlers feel guilty or ashamed; rather we need to nourish a deep solidarity between settler Canadians and Indigenous peoples, and a vision whereby reconciliation will uplift all of us. Mr. Favel’s invitation to “rewrite the history books of Canada” to “let all Canadians take pride in this great leader” exemplifies this. In his own way, he, like Poundmaker, shows us an inspiring way forward.

Gregory Millard, Port Moody, B.C.

Pick up the pace

Re Chinese Envoy Says It’s Up To Canada To Thaw Diplomatic Relations (May 24): While I have no time whatsoever for China’s current pathway, for the Meng Wanzhou extradition case to “take years to resolve in Canadian courts” seems bizarre in the extreme.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Surely this is one place where a fast track is needed?

John Prescott, Guelph, Ont.

Democracy’s ‘cheap seats’

Re Carbon Democracy (May 24): A letter writer bemoans the fact that both the Ontario and Alberta governments aren’t doing what he would hope. The beauty of democracy is that we get to choose our governments, and if we don’t like what the people we elected do, we kick them out.

The letter writer says: “These right-wing tinpot premiers will say and do anything to defeat any who stand in their way. They preach how they are for the people – but mean their people.” From here in the cheap seats, the right and left are interchangeable, their howls of outrage are delivered at about the same pitch – but with more finger-wagging emanating from the left.

That a preferred “side” or portion of the political spectrum that agrees with how we view the world gains or loses power is the foundation of the national democracy we enjoy. If the losers of every election got their way, we wouldn’t be voting – and more importantly, we wouldn’t have a platform to complain.

Clay Atcheson, North Vancouver

Defend the Assanges

Re The Digital Challenge For Free Speech (editorial, May 24): If governments are going to effectively police spreading false information on the internet, there must also be protection for doing the opposite. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces increasingly convoluted charges from an American administration that wants to control the narrative (Assange Faces New Charges For Publishing Classified Information – May 24).

Whistle-blowers who disclose facts and programs are jailed and driven into exile. Their efforts must be defended by all reputable publishers and governments, including Canada’s.

Martha Gould, North Bay, Ont.

Stop take-make-waste

Re A Second Look At The Recycling Religion (May 18): Increased use of incinerators and landfills is not an acceptable response to perceived deficiencies in Canada’s current approach to consumer recycling. Yes, recycling faces challenges, but trashing it is a misguided alternative. Rather, we have a collective responsibility to do a much better job of recycling.

A harmonized national approach would reduce system inefficiencies and fragmentation, creating economies of scale that would in turn lead to investment.

Full producer responsibility requires businesses to finance the collection and processing of materials supplied to consumers, and directly supports a circular economy in which material recovery and reuse is part of the design and manufacturing process from the beginning. Consumers expect these outcomes.

Recycling’s challenges are not about China closing doors to recyclable material or lower prices. Our take-make-waste economic model is the culprit. Rather than advocate for burning and burying, it should be acknowledged that more positive solutions are available.

John Coyne, executive chair, Canadian Stewardship Services Alliance; Toronto

Much is written about the difficult times the recycling industry is facing, less about how Joe Public feels about those problems.

The cost to the recycling industry is actually the cost to each consumer, who pays for it ultimately. Rather than imposing new rules about recycling on the consumer, the target should be the manufacturer and importer. Few of us consumers have asked for all that packaging. We’d be happier without the hassle of disposing of it.

Some recycling costs – monetary and environmental – are seldom mentioned: hot water and detergents to clean jars and cans, and driving to recycling depots. (Last week, my wife spent an hour round trip taking paper material to the recycling depot.)

We are continuously lectured about segregating garbage and recyclables. It is very discouraging to see commercial trucks taking non-segregated loads to the landfill, by simply paying a surcharge on each load. It should be a level playing field. We either all sort, or we all have the option to pay a surcharge and not sort.

Win Muehling, Surrey, B.C.

Incredible aviation feats

Re First Solo Non-Stop Transatlantic Flight (May 21, 1927): It’s a shame that while everyone remembers Charles Lindbergh, who was the first to fly solo over the Atlantic Ocean, few remember John Alcock and Arthur Brown, British aviators who made the first non-stop transatlantic flight eight years earlier.

The pair flew from St. John’s to Clifden in Ireland, through thick, icy fog – sometimes upside down – in a First World War biplane that was little more than a glorified kite.

Tim Jeffery, Toronto

Recognizing the incredible feat of Charles Lindbergh in becoming the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic – New York to Paris, non-stop – is certainly worthy of space in The Globe and Mail.

However, while your photo cutline states, “Aviator Charles Lindbergh lands his monoplane, the Spirit of St. Louis, at le Bourget airfield after his non-stop solo transatlantic flight,” it is well-documented that he landed at night.

Clearly, the accompanying photo was taken during the day – unless Lucky Lindy was travelling faster than the speed of light.

James R. O. McIntyre, Hampstead, Que.