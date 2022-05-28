Law enforcement officers guard the scene of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.MARCO BELLO/Reuters

Gun culture

Re In A Country Where Mass Shootings Are The Norm, Americans Have Moved Beyond Outrage (May 25): Contributor David Shribman has shown himself to be a keen observer of U.S. politics and culture. It’s therefore disturbing to read that he believes Americans have come to view mass shootings as normal.

That which we view as normal, we take for granted. We shrug and move on.

One can only hope that, on this occasion, Mr. Shribman is mistaken.

Steve Soloman Toronto

If guns provide safety, the United States would be the safest country in the world.

John Barker Sarnia, Ont.

In their heads

Re Behind Buffalo’s Atrocity, A Virus Of The Mind (Opinion, May 21): Non-whites account for all recent population gains in many U.S. places that would have otherwise diminished owing to decreasing numbers of white Americans. This can be called “replacement,” but rational people just shrug: “So what? People assimilate, including Muslims.”

What white supremacists seem to resent are not these facts, but the prevailing rhetoric about their slipping status; not loss of income, but of prestige. They resent experts for supporting minorities and ridiculing their own unsophisticated ways.

What they demand is a higher rank in the hierarchy of social dignity. Let’s give it to them and assuage any murderous rage.

But how? Many of us really don’t respect them. And since status is comparative, it cannot be equally redistributed. We can’t fake respect.

So, who can mollify them? Maybe Donald Trump?

Metta Spencer Toronto

More to it

Re Canada’s Baby Boomers Are Leaving Behind Tons Of Stuff. Are Their Kids Ready For The Great Junk Transfer? (May 21): My heart goes out to Kevin Cameron of Nova Scotia as he faces the challenge of cleaning out his parents’ house. We’ve been through it with two houses and two cottages. It is emotionally and physically draining.

These parents who lived through the Great Depression and Second World War saved everything in case it might be useful. It’s heartbreaking, in a way, to find a drawer full of carefully folded aluminum foil in my mother-in-law’s house, she who lived through the bombing of Rotterdam and fears about her brother in a prisoner-of-war camp.

And yet, just as she moved on, so must we. These are only things, after all, and memories linger on.

Deane Cornell Kingston

There seems to be a lot of boomer-bashing these days. Boomers are blamed for living in their houses too long, staying in their jobs too long and just living too long, because they will be such a burden for everyone else.

Many boomers continue to support adult children financially, working longer into retirement age. Many boomers house adult children and their possessions in the basement, their childhood trophies, sports equipment, books, school projects and clothing. Many boomers pay for their adult children’s education and weddings.

In a consumer society, all generations are encouraged to “support the economy.” Everyone has clutter. And given that it is hard to predict when one will die, some items might still be needed or cherished as meaningful to a life well lived.

So give boomers a break and some respect.

Diane Sullivan Toronto

Parting with a parent’s treasures is less painful when they are given to people who will give them a second life and – when donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStores – help build a home for a family needing an affordable place to call their own.

Our research suggests that Canadians are twice as likely to throw out furniture and home décor items instead of donating them to a local charity, turning “intergenerational junk” into “community treasure.”

Julia Deans President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada Toronto

MaxSold, the company I co-founded and lead as CEO, was created to solve this very problem: to quickly and cost effectively help seniors downsize and settle the contents of an estate through online auctions.

Similarly, professional senior move managers and organizers are trained to assist with the process of sorting through the stuff and the emotions associated with inheriting a household’s worth of items, so that clients don’t have to do it alone while grieving. These pros have unique tricks and tactics for achieving a client’s goals so they can get back to living their lives, instead of dealing with stuff that can drag on for months and years.

Sushee Perumal Kingston

An interesting article full of useful information and advice. Here are my suggestions for further reading in The Globe and Mail: “Downsizing is a huge step” (Aug. 26, 2011); “Why I stopped taking photos” (First Person – April 21, 2021); “Downsizing my personal library” (First Person – July 22, 2021); “Sometimes it’s hard to let go” (First Person – March 31, 2022).

Gurcharan Singh Bhatia CM Edmonton

Standards department

Re How Elon Musk Is Adding Fuel To Growing Criticism About ESG Ratings (Report on Business, May 23): While I fully support the pursuit and observance of environmental, social and governance standards in businesses of all types, the problem I find is that there is no agreed-upon set of standards.

A wide variety of organizations have promulgated their own ESG standards, but a lot of them have conflicts of one sort or another that can result in standards conforming to client needs, rather than the other way around. Without a single universally applied, unconflicted, objective set of standards, ESG credibility in the market will likely continue to suffer.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Toronto the …

Re Michelin Exposes Toronto’s Hunger For Outside Praise (Opinion, May 21): Kudos to contributor Jen Agg. Toronto has always been obsessed with its ranking in the lineup of world-class cities, and will promote ad nauseum any feature or attraction that could advance its position on these lists.

World-class cities don’t worry about best-of lists or what qualities make them great – they just know that they are.

Leonard Naymark Toronto

Keep it

Last Saturday’s edition of The Globe and Mail could be classified as a practical guide to life in Canada.

Condensed into a single issue, topics such as off-the-beaten-track vacation destinations (Hidden Canada – Arts & Pursuits), decluttering the family home and the case for public washrooms (Stand Up For The Right To Sit Down – Opinion), along with regular food and drink, politics and business columns, made me realize that the pages from May 21, 2022, should be preserved for future reference.

Now let me see: On which stack of newspaper clippings or under which sofa should I file it?

Wendy LeBlanc Prince Edward County, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com