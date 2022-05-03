Police hold the line as protesters gather during a demonstration in Ottawa on April 30.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Channel change

Re Biker Convoy Leaves Ottawa After Weekend Of Demonstrations (May 2): People howling “freedom.” Canadian flags being used and abused. Police arrests, civil disobedience and bullhorn-wielding leaders. Another challenge to Ottawa and its long-suffering citizens and businesses. Truly déjà vu all over again.

“Rolling Thunder” was just another flashy lightning strike in the name of freedom to protest silly things and imaginary problems. When I turn off the news, I turn off this mewling mob.

John Marion Toronto

In defence

Re We Should Rethink Defence Spending (Opinion, April 30): In the Cold War, NATO and Soviet forces were in rough balance. Since then, 15 states have left Moscow’s embrace for NATO. Ukraine wants to follow.

NATO forces have modernized their tactics and morale is good, in sharp contrast to that of Russia. Since 1987, NATO’s eastern border has moved from 2,000 kilometres west of Moscow to within 1,000 km.

The addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO, damage done to Russian military in Ukraine, sanctions and declining population ensure that NATO’s military superiority over Russia continues to rise.

Russians know their history: repeated invasions by Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the United States and even Canada. Psychologists and pest controllers might also wonder about the strategy of waving bigger sticks at a cornered, paranoid rat. What there should be is genuine talks and diplomacy – that means compromise.

Is NATO ready, or does it want complete victory over Vladimir Putin?

Ed Whitcomb Retired Foreign Affairs analyst; Ottawa

To market

Re Why Germany Is Looking To Canada For Its Future Supply Of Hydrogen (Report on Business, April 26): Our NATO allies are making great sacrifices as they ban or greatly reduce dependence on Russian fuel. We should immediately increase our oil and gas production and get it to market. How can we Canadians in good conscience allow these resources, which we have in abundance, to remain in the ground as we watch in horror the atrocities in Ukraine?

Can we study the feasibility of transporting crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan by rail to Churchill, Man., then by ship to Europe and also to refineries in New Brunswick? We should also increase our gas production in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environmentalists should understand that fossil fuels will be burned (in decreasing amounts, with time) regardless of where they come from. They may argue that we are contributing to global warming, but we would be meeting an essential need in Europe – just as oil and gas are still essential in Canada.

Stuart Colt St. Catharines, Ont.

Belaboured process

Re Canada Lags U.S. On Forced-labour Seizures (May 2): Canada’s deplorable record of allowing Chinese forced-labour products into the country is sad, but it should not be surprising.

There was much fanfare about new regulations, specifically related to intercepting products from the Uyghur-populated region of China. However, reading these regulations makes clear to me that they were designed to produce no results.

While Canada highlights human rights for Syrians, Afghans and the Rohingya, it seems to be business first when significant trade is involved. Canadian prime ministers, from Pierre Trudeau onward, have had strong affiliations with China.

Canada Border Services Agency shouldn’t be blamed. It is implementing instructions set out by government. Identifying and seizing goods is a byzantine process and staffing is often minimal. If there are seizures, there is likely no transparent reporting.

That’s the policy.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Young and old

Re Canada’s 2021 Census: The Country’s Shifting Demographic Profile (April 28): Health care experts lament that despite spending large amounts of money already, health care expenditures are expected to increase substantially as our population grows older, and our only way out is to spend smarter and not necessarily more.

After 40 years in family practice, I have come to the sad conclusion that all my patients will eventually die, no matter how much is spent on health care – or whether their last days are spent in hospital or at home with good home care. I also find that for a number of older patients, quality of life trumps stretching out the last few days or months of what has already been a long life.

We should stop being a death-denying society. Accept that the death of a child or young person is tragic, but death at the end of a long life is inevitable.

David Barker MD; Whitby, Ont.

Canada’s aged population should require more investment in children, not less. Developing the full potential of every child should be an economic and social need, as well as an ethical responsibility.

The current review of how Canada implements children’s rights spotlights how they can fall through the cracks. We can no longer afford to let that happen.

That should mean more attention paid to child-centred policy at all levels of government.

Kathy Vandergrift Past chair, Canadian Coalition for the Rights of Children; Ottawa

Public interest

Re Bondfield Lenders Sue Hospital, Agency Over Unpaid Loans (April 29): The saga of St. Michael’s Hospital’s redevelopment continues to unfold.

The public-private partnership utilized for this project touted the efficiency of private financing for large-scale public infrastructure. The public was assured that risk transference meant that the private sector would assume responsibility for any cost overruns.

Canadian banks aren’t buying that line. They are suing the provincial agency responsible for awarding the project, proving to me yet again that when it comes to privatization of public projects, risk is rarely transferred – it rests, as it always has, with government.

Paul Moist Winnipeg

In mourning

Re Four Officer Cadets Found Dead At Kingston’s Royal Military College (April 30): What a terrible tragedy. Such incidents always bring to mind a line from English poet John Milton’s elegy, Lycidas, written in 1637 to mourn the accidental death by drowning at sea of his promising young friend Edward King, who was about to embark on a career as a clergyman.

“For Lycidas is dead, dead ere his prime.” There are always so many questions about the fragility of life, and so few answers. But this is a time for grieving, which we share with the families of the cadets and all they touched.

Blake MacKenzie Ottawa

