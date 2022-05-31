A handgun in a display case at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2022.CALLAGHAN O'HARE/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Best shot

Re The Guns We Really Need To Talk About (Editorial, May 30): The Globe’s editorial suggests handguns remain the elephant in the room regarding Canada’s efforts at gun control. In an urban environment, where most handguns reside, legally or illegally, there is simply no justification for permitting civilian ownership of a handgun. I agree wholeheartedly with the recommendation with respect to banning handgun ownership and applying tougher laws and criminal sanctions against importation and possession of illegal weapons. The best thing that could happen to these guns is for them to be all melted down.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Ford’s focus

Re Ford Most Trusted Party Leader On Economy, Polls Suggest (May 26): Opinion surveys of Ontario residents indicate that “only 28 per cent said highway building was more important than transit, which was backed by 65 per cent of respondents.” And 78 per cent of voters are uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable building homes on green belt.

The reason for the Conservative emphasis: “The highway plans are an effective wedge issue. … Opponents of these projects wouldn’t vote for the party anyway.” Ontario voters seem likely to elect a leader who plans irreversible environmental harm that is not supported by a strong majority of voters, because it is a “wedge issue” that energizes a minority in key ridings.

Elsewhere, columnist Robyn Urback argues that Ontarians no longer fear Doug Ford because he has “proven susceptible to pressure on too many issues to count” (Has Doug Ford Changed Or Have We – Opinion, May 21). Let’s hope that he continues to be susceptible on an issue that really counts.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Doug Ford’s carefully scripted makeover seems to convince some that he’s had a miraculous change of personality.

Let’s not forget the cuts he made in his early days to health care, education, long-term care and the environment. Now he wants us to believe that he will be reversing the effects of these policies; too late for the worn-out health carers, teachers, kids and parents. Too late for the backlog in hospitals and the wait for urgent treatment that haunts physicians unable to help with patients’ suffering.

His promises to build new highways and subdivisions and pave over wetlands should remind us of his deaf ear on the environment, pleasing only speculators and developers. As for his promises of electric vehicle production (his only nod to the climate crisis), his early cancellation of nearly 800 renewable energy projects has resulted in the lost opportunity of a proposed $2.5-billion plant that would have employed up to 1,500 jobs in Windsor, a plant that would have supplied much-needed energy-saving batteries.

And when we try to find the answers from our local MPPs and ministers, we find that they are not answering our questions and cancelling local political debates.

The “likeable everyman” is a bluff.

Andrea Stewart Oakville, Ont.

Caring for seniors

Re Seniors, Wary Of Long-term Care And Loneliness, Are Seeking New Ways To Live Together As A Community (May 24): This Globe and Mail story highlights important alternatives to institutional care. Fundamental to these alternatives should be access to a strong, stable home-care system.

Home care allows seniors to live with freedom and dignity as they age, whether they are staying in their own home, moving into a multigenerational setting, living in senior-focused communities or home-sharing.

That is why Ontarians should all be concerned about the current staffing crisis (caused by COVID-19) in the province’s home-care system. To date, we’ve lost 4,000 nurses and thousands more personal support workers and therapists. This has led to critical shortages in care. There should be significant, sustained government funding to stabilize this increasingly important pillar of our health care system.

Sue VanderBent CEO, Home Care Ontario, Hamilton

How to pass go

Re Ottawa’s Inexcusable Passport Gong Show (May 27): This article regarding service levels at Canadian passport offices touches on a wider problem with the delivery of services that bedevils Canadians attempting to access entitlements, and even just information, at all levels of government.

Canadians, by necessity, have become world champions at finding workarounds. Many citizens are entitled to second or even third passports. While those who travel, even sporadically, must hold a Canadian passport, some of us retain additional passports as backups and for convenience.

In many places, such as the European Union, arriving citizens are often able to pass through passport control more quickly than non-citizens. Many Canadians holding additional passports make sure that validity dates overlap by a year or two, for reasons that columnist Gary Mason so accurately identifies.

Colin Lowe Nanaimo, B.C.

In a functioning parliamentary democracy, legislators would be hounding those responsible for the startling but unacknowledged ineptitude in the CBSA, Service Canada and Global Affairs Canada. Absent this, it is the press that must keep up the fight. As a first step, I suggest that all similar future articles end with the statement: “The minister responsible for this shambles is …; the deputy minister responsible is … .” If nothing else, it would remind them that with power comes responsibility and also embarrass them into doing better.

David Allen London, Ont.

Unnatural disasters

Re How Can Cities Prepare For Climate Change? (City Space Podcast, Season 2, Episode 2): As I sit here listening to The Globe and Mail’s podcast on my dwindling phone battery following Ottawa’s power outage, my only request is that we stop using the term “natural disasters.” These should be described as human-caused climate disasters.

And let’s stop calling it climate change – it should be called a climate emergency. Full stop.

Mary Lapner Ottawa

A signal achievement

Re Samuel Morse Taps Out World’s First Telegraph Message (Moment in Time, May 24): Although Samuel Morse’s elegant system of electrical pulses and the code structure bearing his name became the standard for telecommunication lasting more than 100 years, British pioneers William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone are also noteworthy.

In the 1830s, they invented the first telegraph system to be put into commercial service. Their four-needle electric telegraph transmitted letters of the alphabet. It was installed on a rail line between Euston and Camden Town in London and demonstrated on July 25, 1837. This was followed by further installations for the Great Western Railway, the London and Blackwall Railway and the London and South Western Railway, using a one-needle telegraph.

About 15,000 sets were still in use at the end of the 19th century, and some remained in service until the 1930s.

Peter Béla Clark Nanaimo, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com