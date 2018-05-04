May 4: A free, responsible press. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

A free, responsible press

Re The Abiding Need For A Free Press (editorial, May 3): As a long-time newspaper reader and history buff, I’ve been intrigued by the changes in how newspapers operate over time.

In the short history of Canada, we’ve seen newspapers change significantly. Newspapers were once owned and operated by a single person and they reflected the biases of that person. In the 1820s and ’30s, William Lyon Mackenzie’s Colonial Advocate was a pulpit from which its owner thundered against the perceived injustices of the Family Compact, and on at least one occasion, he saw his press tossed into the lake.

As the Canadian population gradually became more diverse, newspaper owners who wished to make a profit found it worthwhile to reflect that multiplicity of views. While it would be naive to suggest that newspapers no longer have a built-in bias, they have certainly become more democratic in their views, and have thus become essential to our political life.

The creation of the World Wide Web has meant that we have in a sense circled back to those times when one person can publish their views unhindered by any need for broad appeal and with little or no regard for objective fact. Sadly, politics, or at least some politicians, have followed suit. This in turn makes the role of responsible journalism all the more vital.

Steve Soloman, Toronto

Every morning, I start my day with The Globe and Mail. I’ve done this for 20 years or so.

I set my alarm early before the kids are up and the demands of the day take over, to have time to read in the quiet while I sip my tea. To stay informed. To learn. To grow. To empathize. To eternally be reminded of how lucky I am to be Canadian.

As I write this, it is World Press Freedom Day. I want to thank you for the work that each and every one of you does at The Globe. Your team of reporters and editors is second to none.

My respect for the stories you write knows no bounds.

Katie Bennett, North Vancouver

Justice. For everyone

Re First Nations Chiefs Urge UN To Examine Canada’s Justice System (May 3): At the risk of being accused of not understanding, or of being criticized for weighing in at all, we think it may be time to start defending our criminal justice system against the increasing attacks that it is unsympathetic to and inherently mistreats our Indigenous citizens.

Comments such as “a system that continues to oppress us, criminalize us and exclude us because they do not see us as human beings” are frankly not fair.

Reflecting awareness by our Canadian society as a whole, widespread collaborative efforts have been and continue to be undertaken across the country to improve and adapt our criminal justice system to the needs and special concerns of Indigenous peoples.

Urging the United Nations to examine our judicial system because of unfounded allegations of systemic racism in the justice system stemming from the Colten Boushie jury verdict is confrontational.

This we/they approach ought to be replaced by a tradition we have learned from our Indigenous communities, a form of sentencing circle, a community gathering of reconciliation that will examine the truth of how hard we are all trying to improve criminal justice in our country, for everyone.

William M. Trudell, Chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers

Rate Hike? In our interest

Re Poloz Cautious On Rate Hike Amid High Debt Levels (May 2): Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz should accept that rates must rise. Economic forces matter, not the purely political constraint that exists in the vulnerability of heavily indebted households.

Why do so many young couples of average means “own” a house, cottage, two vehicles and all the toys?

Realistic interest rates are just the wake-up call our modern, self-centred, greedy and entitled North American culture needs.

J. David Murphy, Barrie, Ont.

Not on offer in Ontario

Re Wynne Is Right: Ford Is Just A Canadian Trump ( May 3): Donald Trump behaves like an undisciplined child because it’s his nature and he can.

He answers to no one. Imagine his behaviour in a parliamentary system, where he must face the opposition, and his own members, during Question Period.

Doug Ford may have many of the behaviours of Mr. Trump – he just won’t be able to get away with them to the same extent.

Randall Dutka, Oakville, Ont.

The most disturbing parallel between Donald Trump and Doug Ford is the liberal use of the personal pronoun. Mr. Ford clearly views governance as his sole responsibility, and sees limits on his authority as illegitimate.

The frightening thing is that, as the leader of a majority government, Premier Ford would face far fewer checks and balances than President Trump.

The only thing more unfortunate than a Liberal majority would be a Ford majority.

Hung Parliament, please.

Lyle Clarke, Whitby, Ont.

A letter writer has difficulty understanding why we can’t attract better candidates (Ontario’s Poor Choices, May 3). Could it be because campaigning has evolved from the positive discussion of issues to negativity and character assassination?

This change is the product of both the media (sex and sensationalism sell) and an electorate that seems not to care.

M.A. Ashworth, Kingston

Marcus Gee nailed it when he proclaimed, “So there is no getting around it: Doug Ford is indeed an awful lot like Donald Trump.” He summarizes the dilemma facing Ontario voters: “Perhaps voters don’t care. Perhaps they will toss Ms. Wynne out on her ear anyway. She and her Liberals have certainly given them plenty of good reasons, from the gas-plants scandal to the doubling of the provincial debt to the gross mismanagement of the electricity system.”

He goes on to warn, “but if they do opt for Mr. Ford, they should at least be aware they are putting Canada’s Trump in charge of the country’s most populous province.”

A letter writer weighs in on Ontario’s plight, wondering “why we can’t attract better, more qualified, professional-calibre managers interested in leading Ontario.”

The members of Ontario’s PC Party own this – they had a perfectly viable candidate in Christine Elliott. A person who is smart, engaging, and has job experience. Someone who could lead Ontario out of this quagmire. Yes, a leader with an IQ.

But the party defied all logic and shamefully decided Doug Ford was their go-to guy. He would be the face of their future. This is the same brain trust that once elevated Tim Hudak to PC leader.

Ontario is a sordid mess, and appears destined to remain so for quite some time. Perhaps there is a solution – we all move to Saskatchewan.

Vic Bornell, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.