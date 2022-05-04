The departures level at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Real benefits

Re Canadian MPs Look At Trip To Ukraine (May 3): Rather than spending large sums of money to fly MPs on a see-and-be-seen “war-tourism” junket (including costs to house and protect them), why not use those funds to actually assist Ukraine in its war effort?

Ian Campbell Toronto

More to do

Re Anglican Church Head Apologizes To Residential School Survivors (May 2): Apologies are a bare minimum. The number of lives irrevocably changed by abuse lasting more than 100 years should warrant more than empty visits. While hearing survivors’ experiences is valuable and can open up new threads of conversation, it seems well past time for action and physical recompense for all Indigenous communities.

I hope Catholic and Anglican leaders begin preparations for such recompense. It is up to them to see that the families of countless children who lost their lives in residential schools, not to mention those who lived through its horrors, receive their due.

Carissa Kwok Mississauga

Old story

Re The Fiscal Reality Of An Older Canada (Editorial, May 2): Instead of blaming Canadian seniors for being fiscal liabilities, we should acknowledge that all age groups are struggling with the cost of living.

Many parents are subsidizing adult children who are having difficulty getting jobs, even when they are well qualified with PhDs. Women have subsidized the economy for generations by taking on child-rearing, home maintenance and elder care for free. Minimum wage and gig workers are being shortchanged by government policies. Vulnerable people need expensive care at every age.

Seniors can support youths with valuable life skills and experience. They have earned their time and deserve greater respect.

Diane Sullivan Toronto

It’s scandalous that a senior couple with a combined income of $266,000 still gets some Old Age Security. The current OAS “clawback” feels like a joke. Why should a senior with income of more than $60,000 – the average Canadian employee’s earnings – receive any OAS at all?

Yes, low-income seniors need support. But why should taxpayers support high-income seniors’ winter holidays in warmer climates?

Tom Kane Victoria

The Globe and Mail’s editorial states that my Old Age Security is paid nearly all by younger taxpayers, despite the significant amount of taxes still paid by many seniors.

I retired in 2009 having paid significant taxes throughout my working career. Those taxes did not magically stop when I retired: I continue to pay significant amounts of income and sales tax.

Please don’t stoke intergenerational tensions by implying that seniors haven’t paid their fair share. Many of us continue to contribute heavily toward the cost of our social welfare system, and will do so until the day we die. And it is not the baby boomers’ faults that there are so many of us.

Alan Cooke Retired actuary, Vancouver

“No political party wants to be accused of cutting grandma’s benefits.”

Women historically earn less than men during their working years for a number of reasons. They might not get equal pay for equal work, or they might take time out to care for children or other family members.

During the first year of the pandemic, much was written about how the closing of businesses and schools adversely affected women. With no jobs and no daycare or schools for children, many women stayed home. In their later years, they will have smaller pensions and may need to rely more on government benefits. Even without the devastation of a pandemic, many older women already lived in poverty.

What should be good for Canada is improved working conditions, job opportunities, pensions and benefits for women, no matter their age.

Judith Cole Toronto

Crunch time

Re What Canada’s Battery Metals Industry Needs To Thrive (Report on Business, April 27): Why are billions of taxpayer dollars being committed to concepts that are being contemplated, planned for, or in the “hopeful” stage? Newer battery technologies may not even need cobalt and nickel, so building mines and plants may be a waste of money.

What the battery metals industry needs is a steady supply of the metals themselves. What better source than batteries at the end of their usable cycles? Canada should regulate the manner in which battery metals are disposed. Governments could even work with electric vehicle manufacturers to process old batteries, strip them of valuable metal components and produce new ones right here in the country.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

Re World Events Are Further Complicating Canada’s Green Energy Transition (Report on Business, April 28): Ultimately, the transition will be messy, non-linear and somewhat painful.

The key fact remains, however, that reductions in fossil fuel production will only take place when the world reduces demand. This is not unlike the decades-old “war on drugs,” where the emphasis has been on the supply side. Until the demand side is addressed, attempts at decreasing supply have been for naught.

Time to heed that lesson. Canadians and our political leaders should acknowledge that our lifestyles are unsustainable if we are serious about decreasing demand.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Re Holes To Patch In Canada’s Climate Policy (Editorial, April 28): The roof is not solid enough to be worth patching. Better to tear it down and start over.

Carbon pricing is presumably intended to influence consumers to buy and burn less motor fuel. The picayune increase of 2.2 cents per litre on April 1 was lost to most people in the noise of the market. On that day, the price at the pump in Ottawa increased by more than the tax; the market was at work. Since then, the market has pushed the price up by seven times the April 1 hike.

Climate heating has been declared by many to be an emergency. But there are no red lights flashing or bells ringing on the current federal truck. Corporate Knights’ quarterly report showed the way in its April magazine by analyzing technological factors sector by sector. The government sorely needs to learn how to do that.

John Hollins Ottawa

Believe it

Re Can Toronto Keep Up Its Physical Game? (Sports, May 3): I had to explain to my kids that I was alive when the Toronto Maple Leafs won four Stanley Cups in the 1960s.

Fifty-five years is a long time to wait. But I think I speak for generations of Leafs fans when I say: “Come on, guys, only 15 more wins to go!”

Steven Brown Toronto

