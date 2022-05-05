Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court following a leaked draft opinion that the Supreme Court has potentially voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, in Washington, on May 3.KENNY HOLSTON/The New York Times News Service

Shared history

Re In Defence (Letters, May 3): A letter-writer states that “Russians know their history” of “repeated invasions.” True. But likewise, countries of Eastern Europe that joined NATO also remember their histories of being invaded by the Soviet Union.

No doubt “what there should be is genuine talks and diplomacy – that means compromise.” But who is rejecting such talks, and what would the “compromise” be? Ceding parts of Ukraine to Russia, thereby rewarding Vladimir Putin’s invasion?

Compromise seems unlikely, if Mr. Putin’s goal is to recreate the Soviet empire, whose breakup he has declared to be the “greatest catastrophe of the 20th century.”

Bob Zarnke Waterloo, Ont.

Backslide

Re With Roe V. Wade Set To Fall, U.S. Gears Up For A Bitter Battle (May 4): I am incensed. It has been 49 years since Roe v. Wade, a decision that turned out to be acceptable and practical.

A plan to remove this fundamental right has more to do with religious leanings and stringent political beliefs, rather than men and women who should have the right to decide when and if they want to have children.

I’m of the age when people such as Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem and Bella Abzug led the fray in changing U.S. law. Now Americans must flood the streets in every city and town to protest this proposed draconian reversal.

There are three issues in Canada that no political party has deemed to touch: the right to an abortion; to gay marriage; and to choose when one wants to die. These are individual rights that should never be tampered with. They are fundamental to our very core.

Am I incensed? You bet.

Selma Edelstone Toronto

I find it fascinating that the Republican Party and now, apparently, the U.S. Supreme Court care deeply about protecting the rights, health and well-being of unborn babies of parents who, for economic or other similarly compelling reasons, desperately seek abortion. Yet once the babies are born, they (and their parents) are more or less on their own, beyond the care of the state.

Equally fascinating is the almost-certainty that these children, when and if they reach voting age, are likely to vote against the Republican Party. That’s if they are allowed to vote at all.

Nelson Smith Toronto

Gloria Steinem, 1971: “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” O, America!

Ab Dukacz Mississauga

Health and aging

Re Canada’s Health Care System Is Crumbling (April 30): In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 2021 Health at a Glance report, Canada ranks seventh in health expenditure (public and private) as a share of GDP. By health spending per capita, Canada ranks 11th.

(One of the reasons why our public spending is lower than other countries is because they cover a wider range of services, which we do not.)

Health care statistics can be used in many ways to make a country look good or bad. When adults rate their own health as bad or very bad, Canada has the third-lowest rate in the OECD. On the other hand, we have the highest hospital occupancy rate, which is not good since it means that there’s almost no capacity for things such as COVID-19.

Over all, from a quick look through various figures, Canada is generally in the middle – neither great nor really bad.

Joel Lexchin MD; board member, Canadian Health Coalition; Toronto

Mom will be 93 next month. Not surprisingly, she has a number of medical conditions, none of which cause her physical discomfort, but any of which will eventually kill her.

She has no interest in treating any of them, since doing so would involve surgery or other invasive medical procedures. From time to time, a doctor will want to run a test: blood work, bone scans, electrocardiograms. Each time, we ask a simple question: “How will the outcome of this diagnostic impact your treatment plan?”

Invariably they will pause, then respond, “It won’t.” So instead of sitting in a lab, a clinic or a doctor’s office, Mom is out on her walk, enjoying the spring flowers.

Mom may be the wisest person I know.

Michelle Gage Toronto

Next generation

Re Now More Than Ever, Owning A House Is Not A Retirement Plan (Report on Business, May 3): I can’t help but feel discouraged for the future.

As a 17-year-old who is approaching high-school graduation, my ideal life is being threatened by the housing market’s continual price inflation. In my parents’ generation, becoming a homeowner was an expectation. Now it is growing further from the reach of millennials and Gen Z, bringing on a new age of apartment dwellers and residence floaters who will work into their 50s and 60s.

Retirement plans, interest rates, pensions, taxes – these are subjects that are drastically lacking in Canadian elementary and secondary school curriculums, despite the ever-changing state of the housing market. It will affect the lives of Canadian children regardless of any other education that they pursue.

Isabel Lopes St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, Mississauga

Up and down

Re Why David Dodge Believes The Bank of Canada Must Take Quick, Aggressive Action To Reset Expectations About Inflation (Report on Business, May 2): When bank economists talk about rapid rate hikes to break “expectations,” their idea is to slow the economy, which would create fear of unemployment and thereby stifle labour’s ability to demand pay increases in line with rising prices.

Interest rate increases are also profitable for financial institutions. Unfortunately for the rest of us, they do not resolve supply chain issues, prevent the spread of COVID-19 nor stop the war in Ukraine, all main inflation drivers.

Nor do rate hikes deal with another inflationary source: corporate price-setting that has vastly increased pandemic profit margins.

For example, the profit margin for the finance, insurance and real estate sector rose from a previous average of 14 per cent to 22 per cent in 2021.

So instead of admitting their role in this inflationary outbreak, the interest-conflicted chorus of bank economists seem to see their mission as breaking the expectations of the little guy.

Larry Kazdan Vancouver

How about a new soap opera to divert us in these troublous times? I suggest “As the Dollar Drops.” Or “As the Stock Sinks.” Or a personal favourite: “As the Divid Ends.”

Bill Atkinson Edmonton

