Travellers at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Dec. 3, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Years coming

Re In Defence (Letters, May 3): A letter-writer cogently argues for the need to shift NATO from continuous expansion to diplomacy that takes into account historical realities. It rings bells with me.

Now pushing 90 years, I spent several of them as a young soldier on NATO’s front line in Germany. When the Berlin Wall fell and peace beckoned, NATO triumphalism produced only Russian resentment and apprehension. Leaders neglected Winston Churchill’s dictum that while defeat demands defiance, victory requires magnanimity.

The tragic consequences of lamentable statesmanship since are evident. Pouring still more gas on the Ukrainian fire will likely result in more death and destruction.

If ever intelligent diplomacy was needed, it should be now.

Bill McAndrew Ottawa

Church and state

Re Religious Bigotry Won’t Solve The Canadian Military’s Discrimination Problem (May 6): I cannot agree with contributor Andrew Bennett, who maintains that Defence Minister Anita Anand is wielding bigotry for wanting to exclude chaplains who hold prejudicial views because of religious beliefs.

I am a retired United Church of Canada minister. In 1988, I was expelled from the ministerial association of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (a group of about 45 Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox clergy), because I openly accepted the LGBTQ community in my church. I remember one minister even said he prayed that I would meet an early death. Where is the bigotry here?

I believe that Ms. Anand is to be commended for making an effort to curb such prejudicial and hurtful notions.

Jim Thompson Reverend; Orillia, Ont.

Misunderstood

Re Half Of Women Inmates Are Indigenous (May 5): If one adds mental illness, addiction, broken families, lack of mentors and despair to the list of underlying factors that contribute to incarceration, one could be describing what the criminal justice system has to deal with every day.

This remarkable system is often not well understood, shockingly underfunded and seldom embraced by politicians or the public. It seems to be used as a dumping ground for society’s ills, including the important issue of decolonization, and is not equipped to solve them.

There should be a national town hall, a commission perhaps, to educate and engage the public: Explain how the criminal justice system works, its importance to all of us in our democracy and what is expected of it.

Overincarceration should be seen as a sign of abdication – a failure to address responsibilities we all have as members of the Canadian mosaic.

William Trudell Chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers; Toronto

Final call

Re Ottawa Urged To Boost Airport Security Staffing Levels Amid Long Waits For Screening (May 5): The public has heard many explanations about long lineups at airports, but there should be no mistaking the root cause: employers’ failure to plan for a resurgence in air travel, and ensure staffing levels match passenger volumes. The easing of restrictions, pent-up demand and information from Transport Canada all indicated that travel would resume in full swing.

Employers have been slow to address reasons behind staffing shortages, including recruitment, training and retention. While other employers that faced shortages have adjusted compensation to a competitive level, most screening contractors have not. Screening officers are being asked to do more with less; they are overworked and underappreciated.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers urges the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and Transport Canada to make screening contractors accountable. We believe they’re not only letting down their employees – more importantly, they’re letting down the travelling public.

David Chartrand Canadian general vice-president, IAMAW; Toronto

Pent-up travel demand was predictable. The failure to plan to resume air services should be seen as an indictment of governments, airport authorities and their private subcontractors. Every business and public institution should have had a return plan.

The complacency around airports reflects an attitude that usually puts customers last, and it’s not just departing passengers who are affected. In the last two weeks, I know of three U.S. flights arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport where passengers were prevented from disembarking for one to three hours. Why? I don’t know of any explanations provided.

David Powell Toronto

Prior to the pandemic, I was a frequent business flyer. My first flight of 2022 was six hours late.

My good fortune was continually being told, “Thank you for your patience.” Now I will pretty much do anything to avoid flying under current conditions.

It feels like our airport authorities and federal government have abandoned passengers at security inspection to nickel-and-dime contracts with private companies. These contractors are motivated to pay as little as possible and keep staffing levels low. Surprised?

All the players seem so busy being busy that they ignore how terrible the passenger experience has become. How we get people to travel – while putting up with poor service – and come back again is beyond me.

Smart business travellers are staying home.

David Cramer Toronto

Shop around

Re For Realtors, An Inflation-proof Income Boost (Real Estate, May 6): In March, we sold our rental condo in west Toronto.

In the month before our listing, two identical units sold and we wanted to price ours realistically in the middle, not expecting ours to go for over asking. One agent insisted on 5-per-cent commission for all the usual, in my view, vacuous reasons.

We said no thanks and found an agent who sold our condo for 3.75 per cent. We got 99.4 per cent of what we were asking and saved thousands of dollars.

Use a broker by all means. But in this market, if a property is priced right, has been maintained and isn’t beside a metal recycling facility, all a seller should need is good pictures and a listing. There are good agents who will sell a home for less.

John Brady Toronto

Is it coming home?

Re The Danger Of Betting On The Leafs (Editorial, May 6): Since I was a small boy growing up in Winnipeg, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the enemy.

It was ingrained in me to despise the lot. A team for the “big shots,” my dad said. Given the racist rantings of Conn Smythe and the criminal behaviour of Harold Ballard, I was weaned on deriding the Leafs and embracing Les Canadiens, the working man’s team.

Enter age and mellowing. While not a Toronto fan, I now so want the Stanley Cup back in Canada that I am prepared to betray my upbringing.

Go Leafs!

Robert Milan Victoria

